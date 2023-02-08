Emerson Reports First Quarter 2023 Results; Updates 2023 Outlook

Net sales were $3.4 billion , up 7 percent from the year prior; underlying sales 1 were up 6 percent

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2022 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2023, which are presented on a continuing operations basis.

"Emerson continues to execute on the strategy we presented at our November 29th Investor Conference," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Continued strength in our end markets and operational excellence, enabled by our Emerson Management System, resulted in a great start to 2023. We delivered underlying sales growth of 6 percent and strong segment margin expansion with operational leverage above our targets. Continued operational performance gives us confidence to reiterate our 2023 underlying sales and adjusted EPS outlook, overcoming the impact of higher than expected stock compensation expense."

"Emerson remains committed to disciplined capital allocation and shareholder return, completing $2 billion of share repurchase in the first quarter," Karsanbhai continued. "We continue to actively pursue opportunities to deploy capital effectively, including our proposal to acquire National Instruments (NI) for $53 per share, a unique value creation opportunity for Emerson and NI shareholders."

"Lastly, following a comprehensive review, we selected St. Louis, Missouri as our headquarters and are working to identify an appropriate location in the area," Karsanbhai ended.

Underlying orders3 were up 5 percent. Net sales were up 7 percent for the quarter and underlying sales were up 6 percent. The Americas were up 13 percent, Europe was down 2 percent, and Asia, Middle East & Africa was flat.

Pretax margin was 12.5 percent for the quarter, down 1730 basis points. Adjusted segment EBITA margin4 was 22.7 percent, up 130 basis points.

Earnings per share were $0.56 for the quarter, down 55 percent. Earnings per share growth was impacted by a prior year gain of $0.60 related to our Vertiv subordinated interest. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.78, down 1 percent. The quarter was unfavorably impacted by $0.09 due to a 31 percent increase in the company stock price in the quarter and resulting impact on mark-to-market stock compensation plans.

Operating cash flow was $302 million for the quarter, down 20 percent, and free cash flow was $243 million, down 20 percent. Cash flow results reflected higher working capital versus prior year.

2023 Outlook

The Company's 2023 continuing operations after the Climate Technologies divestiture (assumed to close March 31, 2023 for the purposes of guidance) will reflect the 45% common equity ownership in the income, or loss, of Climate Technologies. Emerson will not control Climate Technologies post-closing and is therefore unable to estimate the amount of its 45% share of Climate Technologies' post-close results. The effect of Emerson's 45% share of Climate Technologies is expected to be immaterial to post-closing cash flows.

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2023 guidance framework for continuing operations5. Full year net sales and GAAP EPS outlook have been updated. Underlying sales and adjusted EPS outlook remain unchanged despite stock compensation headwind. The 2023 outlook includes $2 billion returned to shareholders through share repurchases completed in the first quarter and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.

2023 Guidance - Continuing Operations5



2023 Q2 2023 Net Sales Growth 10.5% - 12.5% 8% - 10% Underlying Sales Growth 8% - 10% 6.5% - 8.5% Earnings Per Share6 $0.75 - $0.80 $3.55 - $3.70 Amortization of Intangibles ~$0.15 ~$0.60 Restructuring / Related Costs ~$0.05 ~$0.12 Russia Exit Costs --- $0.08 AspenTech Micromine Purchase Price Hedge --- ($0.03) Interest on Note Receivable From Climate Technologies --- ~($0.09) Interest Income on Undeployed Proceeds --- ~($0.23) Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.95 - $1.00 $4.00 - $4.15



Notes: 1 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and acquisitions and divestitures including heritage AspenTech and Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech. 2 Adjusted EPS excludes restructuring, a gain on subordinated interest, acquisition/divestiture costs, write-offs associated with Emerson's announced Russia exit, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and intangibles amortization expense. 3 Underlying orders does not include heritage AspenTech or Emerson's contributed businesses to AspenTech. 4 Adjusted segment EBITA margin excludes corporate items and interest expense, restructuring, a gain on subordinated interest, acquisition/divestiture costs, write-offs associated with Emerson's announced Russia exit, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and intangibles amortization expense. 5 Following the announcement of its Climate Technologies divestiture, Emerson will report financial results for Climate Technologies, InSinkErator and Therm-O-Disc as discontinued operations for all periods presented, beginning in 2023. The earnings from discontinued operations for 2023 are expected to be $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion, or $18 to $20 per share, including the net gains on 2023 divestitures. The Company's 2023 continuing operations after the Climate Technologies divestiture (assumed to close March 31, 2023 for the purposes of guidance) will include interest income from the $2.25 billion note receivable from Climate Technologies and reflect the 45% common equity ownership in the income, or loss, of Climate Technologies. Emerson will not control Climate Technologies post-closing and is therefore unable to estimate the amount of its 45% share of Climate Technologies' post-close results. The Company will exclude the interest income from the note receivable from Climate Technologies and its share of Climate Technologies' operations in its calculation of 2023 adjusted earnings per share. Also excluded from adjusted earnings per share is the interest income on any undeployed net proceeds. The effect of Emerson's 45% share of Climate Technologies is expected to be immaterial to post-closing cash flows. 6 2023 earnings per share guidance from continuing operations excludes any potential impact from the 45% common equity ownership in Climate Technologies' income or loss post-close. Emerson will not control Climate Technologies post-closing and is therefore unable to estimate the probable significance or impact on our earnings per share results from the 45% share of Climate Technologies' post-close results. Emerson will exclude its 45% share of Climate Technologies' post-close operations from the calculation of its 2023 adjusted earnings per share.

Upcoming Investor Events

Today, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the first quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)













Quarter Ended Dec 31

Percent

2021

2022

Change











Net sales $3,156

$3,373

7 % Cost of sales 1,741

1,753



SG&A expenses 849

1,030



Gain on subordinated interest (453)

—



Other deductions, net 38

120



Interest expense, net 39

48



Earnings before income taxes 942

422

(55) % Income taxes 196

98



Earnings from continuing operations 746

324

(57) % Discontinued operations, net of tax 149

2,002



Net earnings 895

2,326



Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (1)

(5)



Net earnings common stockholders $896

$2,331

160 %











Diluted avg. shares outstanding 598.1

586.7















Diluted earnings per share common stockholders









Earnings from continuing operations $1.25

$0.56

(55) % Discontinued operations 0.25

3.41



Diluted earnings per common share $1.50

$3.97

165 %

























Quarter Ended Dec 31





2021

2022



Other deductions, net









Amortization of intangibles $57

$118



Restructuring costs 6

10



Other (25)

(8)



Total $38

$120











Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)









Quarter Ended Dec 31

2021

2022 Assets





Cash and equivalents $4,726

$2,271 Receivables, net 2,005

2,231 Inventories 1,752

1,999 Other current assets 986

1,290 Current assets held-for-sale 1,391

1,209 Total current assets 10,860

9,000 Property, plant & equipment, net 2,392

2,263 Goodwill 6,941

14,087 Other intangible assets 2,617

6,460 Other 1,776

2,268 Noncurrent assets held-for-sale 2,373

2,163 Total assets $26,959

$36,241







Liabilities and equity





Short-term borrowings and current





maturities of long-term debt $37

$1,792 Accounts payable 1,208

1,219 Accrued expenses 2,751

3,949 Current liabilities held-for-sale 1,335

1,200 Total current liabilities 5,331

8,160 Long-term debt 8,718

8,159 Other liabilities 2,403

3,057 Noncurrent liabilities held-for-sale 219

151 Equity





Common stockholders' equity 10,249

10,727 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 39

5,987 Total equity 10,288

16,714 Total liabilities and equity $26,959

$36,241









Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)































Three Months Ended Dec 31



2021

2022 Operating activities







Net earnings

$895

$2,326 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

(149)

(2,002) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

178

260 Stock compensation

34

102 Changes in operating working capital

(125)

(289) Gain on subordinated interest

(453)

— Other, net

(3)

(95) Cash from continuing operations

377

302 Cash from discontinued operations

146

116 Cash provided by operating activities

523

418 Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(73)

(59) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

(39)

— Proceeds from subordinated interest

438

15 Other, net

3

(23) Cash from continuing operations

329

(67) Cash from discontinued operations

(44)

2,953 Cash provided by investing activities

285

2,886 Financing activities







Net increase in short-term borrowings

(335)

(539) Proceeds from long-term debt

2,975

— Payments of long-term debt

(501)

(9) Dividends paid

(307)

(306) Purchases of common stock

(253)

(2,000) Other, net

22

(41) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,601

(2,895) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

(37)

58 Increase in cash and equivalents

2,372

467 Beginning cash and equivalents

2,354

1,804 Ending cash and equivalents

$4,726

$2,271

















Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)









Quarter Ended Dec 31

2021

2022 Sales





Final Control $817

$862 Measurement & Analytical 737

749 Discrete Automation 617

618 Safety & Productivity 351

310 Intelligent Devices 2,522

2,539







Control Systems & Software 570

606 AspenTech 82

243 Software and Control 652

849 Eliminations (18)

(15) Net sales $3,156

$3,373







Earnings





Final Control $ 122

$ 158 Measurement & Analytical 170

175 Discrete Automation 120

121 Safety & Productivity 65

63 Intelligent Devices 477

517







Control Systems & Software 116

107 AspenTech (2)

(33) Software and Control 114

74







Stock compensation (34)

(102) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 26

45 Corporate and other (55)

(64) Gain on subordinated interest 453

— Interest expense, net (39)

(48) Earnings before income taxes $942

$422







Restructuring costs





Final Control $—

($1) Measurement & Analytical 2

1 Discrete Automation 2

1 Safety & Productivity —

— Intelligent Devices 4

1







Control Systems & Software 1

1 AspenTech —

— Software and Control 1

1







Corporate 1

8 Total $6

$10

The table above does not include $8 and $5 of costs related to restructuring actions that were reported in cost

of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and

2022, respectively.







Depreciation and Amortization





Final Control $53

$45 Measurement & Analytical 31

30 Discrete Automation 23

21 Safety & Productivity 15

14 Intelligent Devices 122

110







Control Systems & Software 25

21 AspenTech 23

123 Software and Control 48

144







Corporate 8

6 Total $178

$260

Table 5 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, interest on note receivable and interest on undeployed assets, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.



Quarter Ended Dec 31

2021

2022 Pretax earnings $942

$422 Percent of sales 29.8 %

12.5 % Interest expense, net 39

48 Amortization of intangibles 71

167 Restructuring and related costs 14

15 Gain on subordinated interest (453)

— Acquisition/divestiture costs 23

— Russia business exit —

47 AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge —

(35) Adjusted EBITA $636

$664 Percent of sales 20.1 %

19.7 %









Quarter Ended Dec 31

2021

2022 GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $1.25

$0.56 Amortization of intangibles 0.09

0.15 Restructuring and related costs 0.02

0.02 Gain on subordinated interest (0.60)

— Acquisition/divestiture costs 0.03

— Russia business exit —

0.08 AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge —

(0.03) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $0.79

$0.78







Table 6 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT EBITA (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)









Quarter Ended Dec 31

2021

2022 Intelligent Devices













Intelligent Devices EBIT $477

$517 Percent of sales 18.9 %

20.4 % Amortization of intangibles 44

40 Restructuring and related costs 12

6 Intelligent Devices EBITA $533

$563 Percent of sales 21.1 %

22.2 %







Software and Control













Software and Control EBIT $114

$74 Percent of sales 17.6 %

8.7 % Amortization of intangibles 27

127 Restructuring and related costs 1

1 Software and Control EBITA $142

$202 Percent of sales 21.8 %

23.8 %









Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other

Table 7

























Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,

except per share amounts). See tables 5, 6 and 8 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.



























Q1 2023 Underlying Sales Change Emerson









Reported (GAAP)

7 %









(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX 4 %









(Acquisitions) / Divestitures (5) %









Underlying (Non-GAAP) 6 %

































2023E February Guidance Underlying Sales Change Q2 FY23E

FY23E





Reported (GAAP)

10.5% - 12.5%

8% - 10%





(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX ~ 3%

~ 2%





(Acquisitions) / Divestitures ~ (5.5)%

~ (3.5)%





Underlying (Non-GAAP) 8% - 10%

6.5% - 8.5%





























Q1 Earnings Per Share Q1 FY22

Q1 FY23

Change

Earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.25

$ 0.56

(55) %

Amortization of intangibles 0.09

0.15

5 %

Restructuring and related costs 0.02

0.02

— %

Gain on subordinated interest (0.60)

—

47 %

Acquisition/divestiture costs 0.03

—

(2) %

Russia business exit —

0.08

6 %

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge —

(0.03)

(2) %

Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.79

$ 0.78

(1) %

























2023E February Guidance Earnings Per Share Q2 FY23E

FY23E





Earnings per share (GAAP) $0.75 - $0.80

$3.55 - $3.70





Amortization of intangibles ~ 0.15

~ 0.60





Restructuring and related costs ~ 0.05

~ 0.12





Russia business exit —

0.08





AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge —

(0.03)





Interest on note receivable from Climate Technologies —

~ (0.09)





Interest income on undeployed proceeds —

~ (0.23)





Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $0.95 - $1.00

$4.00 - $4.15





























Business Segment EBIT Margin Q1 FY22

Q1 FY23

Change

Pretax margin (GAAP) 29.8 %

12.5 %

(1730) bps

Corp. items and interest expense, net % of sales (11.1) %

5.0 %

1610 bps

Business Segment EBIT margin (GAAP) 18.7 %

17.5 %

(120) bps

Amortization of intangibles 2.3 %

5.0 %

270 bps

Restructuring and related costs 0.4 %

0.2 %

(20) bps

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA margin (Non-GAAP) 21.4 %

22.7 %

130 bps







































Q1 Cash Flow





Q1 FY22

Q1 FY23

Change

Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$ 377

$ 302

(20) %

Capital expenditures





(73)

(59)

- %

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)





$ 304

$ 243

(20) %

























Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation.

Note 2: All fiscal year 2023E figures are approximate, except where range is given.































Table 8 The following tables provide supplemental unaudited fiscal 2022 quarterly historical results on a continuing

operations basis which reflect the previously announced realignment of the Company's segments. Such

supplemental information does not represent a restatement of previously issued financial statements and should be

read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.



Consolidated Statements of Earnings EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. & SUBSIDIARIES (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)





























Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2022

Net sales

$ 3,156

3,291

3,465

3,892

13,804

Cost of sales

1,741

1,815

1,879

2,063

7,498

Selling, general and administrative expenses

849

888

894

983

3,614

Gain on subordinated interest

(453)

—

—

—

(453)

Other deductions, net

38

28

264

189

519

Interest expense, net

39

51

50

54

194

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

942

509

378

603

2,432

Income taxes

196

80

123

150

549

Earnings from continuing operations

746

429

255

453

1,883

Discontinued operations, net of tax: $84, $56, $120, $46, and $306, respectively

149

246

697

255

1,347

Net earnings

895

675

952

708

3,230

Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(1)

1

31

(32)

(1)

Net earnings common stockholders

$ 896

674

921

740

3,231

























Earnings common stockholders:





















Earnings from continuing operations

$ 746

428

226

486

1,886

Discontinued operations

150

246

695

254

1,345

Net earnings common stockholders

$ 896

674

921

740

3,231

























Basic earnings per share common stockholders:





















Earnings from continuing operations

$ 1.25

0.72

0.38

0.82

3.17

Discontinued operations

0.26

0.41

1.17

0.43

2.27

Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.51

1.13

1.55

1.25

5.44

























Diluted earnings per share common stockholders:





















Earnings from continuing operations

$ 1.25

0.72

0.38

0.82

3.16

Discontinued operations

0.25

0.41

1.16

0.42

2.25

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.50

1.13

1.54

1.24

5.41

























Weighted average outstanding shares:





















Basic

594.6

593.3

592.8

590.8

592.9

Diluted

598.1

596.5

596.2

594.5

596.3







Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2022

Diluted earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 1.25

0.72

0.38

0.82

3.16

Amortization of intangibles

0.09

0.09

0.12

0.14

0.45

Restructuring and related costs

0.02

0.02

0.04

0.06

0.14

Gain on subordinated interest

(0.60)

—

—

—

(0.60)

Russia business exit

—

—

0.29

0.03

0.32

Acquisition/divestiture costs and pre-acquisition interest on AspenTech debt

0.03

0.04

0.09

—

0.15

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

—

—

—

0.04

0.04

Investment-related gains

—

—

—

(0.02)

(0.02)

Adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 0.79

0.87

0.92

1.07

3.64

























Earnings per share are computed independently each period; as a result, the quarterly amounts may not sum to the calculated annual figure.

Supplemental Business Segment Information EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. & SUBSIDIARIES (Dollars in millions; unaudited)

INTELLIGENT DEVICES



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2022

Sales:





















Final Control

$ 817

884

905

1,001

3,607

Measurement & Analytical

737

769

788

921

3,215

Discrete Automation

617

644

633

718

2,612

Safety & Productivity

351

355

360

336

1,402

Total

$ 2,522

2,652

2,686

2,976

10,836

























Earnings:





















Final Control

$ 122

152

150

168

592

Margin

14.9 %

17.2 %

16.6 %

16.7 %

16.4 %

Measurement & Analytical

170

176

189

250

785

Margin

23.0 %

23.0 %

23.9 %

27.2 %

24.4 %

Discrete Automation

120

130

115

177

542

Margin

19.4 %

20.3 %

18.2 %

24.6 %

20.7 %

Safety & Productivity

65

65

69

51

250

Margin

18.6 %

18.1 %

19.3 %

15.1 %

17.8 %

Total

$ 477

523

523

646

2,169

Margin

18.9 %

19.7 %

19.5 %

21.7 %

20.0 %

























Amortization of intangibles:





















Final Control

$ 24

24

23

23

94

Measurement & Analytical

6

5

4

6

21

Discrete Automation

8

7

8

7

30

Safety & Productivity

6

7

7

6

26

Total

$ 44

43

42

42

171

























Restructuring and related costs:





















Final Control

$ 7

8

18

42

75

Measurement & Analytical

2

3

4

(6)

3

Discrete Automation

2

1

1

(4)

—

Safety & Productivity

1

—

(1)

10

10

Total

$ 12

12

22

42

88

























Adjusted EBITA:





















Final Control

$ 153

184

191

233

761

Adjusted EBITA Margin

18.7 %

20.8 %

21.2 %

23.2 %

21.1 %

Measurement & Analytical

$ 178

184

197

250

809

Adjusted EBITA Margin

24.1 %

24.0 %

25.1 %

27.1 %

25.2 %

Discrete Automation

$ 130

138

124

180

572

Adjusted EBITA Margin

21.0 %

21.6 %

19.6 %

24.1 %

21.9 %

Safety & Productivity

$ 72

72

75

67

286

Adjusted EBITA Margin

20.8 %

20.0 %

20.6 %

19.9 %

20.3 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 533

578

587

730

2,428

Adjusted EBITA Margin

21.1 %

21.8 %

21.9 %

24.5 %

22.4 %



SOFTWARE AND CONTROL





Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2022

Sales:





















Control Systems & Software

$ 570

573

568

687

2,398

AspenTech

82

84

239

251

656

Total

$ 652

657

807

938

3,054

























Earnings:





















Control Systems & Software

$ 116

101

77

143

437

Margin

20.4 %

17.7 %

13.5 %

20.8 %

18.2 %

AspenTech

$ (2)

(4)

57

(39)

12

Margin

(2.3) %

(5.0) %

23.7 %

(15.2) %

1.9 %

Total

$ 114

97

134

104

449

Margin

17.6 %

14.7 %

16.5 %

11.2 %

14.7 %

























Amortization of intangibles:





















Control Systems & Software

$ 5

5

6

6

22

AspenTech

22

23

71

121

237

Total

$ 27

28

77

127

259

























Restructuring and related costs:





















Control Systems & Software

$ 1

—

7

3

11

AspenTech

—

—

1

(1)

—

Total

$ 1

—

8

2

11

























Adjusted EBITA:





















Control Systems & Software

$ 122

106

90

152

470

Adjusted EBITA Margin

21.4 %

18.7 %

15.7 %

22.0 %

19.6 %

AspenTech

$ 20

19

129

81

249

Adjusted EBITA Margin

24.9 %

21.5 %

53.8 %

32.9 %

38.0 %

Software and Control

$ 142

125

219

233

719

Adjusted EBITA Margin

21.8 %

19.1 %

27.0 %

24.9 %

23.5 %



Corporate & Other





Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2022

Stock compensation

$ (34)

(43)

(15)

(33)

(125)

Unallocated pension and postretirement costs

26

25

25

23

99

Corporate and other

(55)

(42)

(239)

(83)

(419)

Gain on subordinated interest

453

—

—

—

453

Interest

(39)

(51)

(50)

(54)

(194)

Total

$ 351

(111)

(279)

(147)

(186)



























