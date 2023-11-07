Emerson Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results; Provides Initial 2024 Outlook

News provided by

Emerson

07 Nov, 2023, 06:55 ET

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, which are presented on a continuing operations basis. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock payable December 11, 2023 to stockholders of record November 17, 2023.

(dollars in millions, except per share)

2022 Q4

2023 Q4

Change

2022

2023

Change

Underlying Orders1


5 %


5 %

Net Sales

$3,892

$4,090

5 %

$13,804

$15,165

10 %

Underlying Sales2


5 %


10 %

Pretax Earnings

$603

$904

$2,432

$2,726

Margin

15.5 %

22.1 %

660 bps

17.6 %

18.0 %

40 bps

Adjusted Segment EBITA3

$963

$1,045

$3,147

$3,794

Margin

24.7 %

25.5 %

80 bps

22.8 %

25.0 %

220 bps

GAAP Earnings Per Share

$0.82

$1.22

49 %

$3.16

$3.72

18 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share4

$1.07

$1.29

21 %

$3.64

$4.44

22 %

Operating Cash Flow

$813

$1,007

24 %

$2,048

$2,726

33 %

Free Cash Flow

$713

$838

17 %

$1,749

$2,363

35 %

Management Commentary

"Emerson completed an exceptional fiscal 2023 with double-digit sales growth, strong operating leverage and robust adjusted earnings per share growth," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "This momentum and our continued focus on execution, leading technology and resilient end-markets provides confidence in our guidance for fiscal 2024."

Karsanbhai continued, "In the quarter, we also closed the acquisition of NI, largely completing our transformation into an automation leader. Our differentiated portfolio with NI and accelerated investments in new-to-the-world innovation provide a unique opportunity to solve many of our customers' toughest challenges and create long-term shareholder value."

2024 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2024 guidance framework and incorporates, other than as set forth below, our NI acquisition5, which closed on October 11, 2023. The 2024 outlook assumes approximately $500 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.

2024 Q1

2024

Net Sales Growth

14% - 17.5%

13% - 15.5%

Underlying Sales Growth

6.5% - 8.5%

4% - 6%

Earnings Per Share5

$0.45 - $0.50

$3.82 - $4.02

Amortization of Intangibles

~$0.17

~$0.67

Restructuring / Related Costs

~$0.08

~$0.22

Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs

~$0.19

~$0.22

Copeland Equity Loss

~$0.11

~$0.22

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$1.00 - $1.05

$5.15 - $5.35

Operating Cash Flow

$3.0B - $3.1B

Free Cash Flow

$2.6B - $2.7B

1 Underlying orders does not include AspenTech.

2 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures. Heritage AspenTech and Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech are included in underlying sales beginning in 2023 Q4.

3 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings excluding restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.

4 Adjusted EPS excludes restructuring and related costs, NI investment gains, acquisition/divestiture costs, write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge, the income/loss of Emerson's 40% share of Copeland, interest income on undeployed proceeds and intangibles amortization expense. Post-Copeland transaction close, adjusted EPS now includes the interest on the Copeland note receivable valued at $0.04 and $0.05 for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, respectively.

5 GAAP earnings per share guidance for 2024 does not include the impact of intangibles amortization and other purchase accounting-related costs related to the NI transaction. The initial accounting for the transaction is not yet complete and therefore Emerson is unable to estimate these amounts. Although these items may have a significant impact on GAAP EPS, they will be excluded from adjusted earnings per share and will have no impact on cash flows.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the fourth quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Contacts

Investors:

Media:

Colleen Mettler

Joseph Sala / Tanner Kaufman / Greg Klassen

(314) 553-2197

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

(tables attached)





Table 1

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)









Quarter Ended September 30,

Year Ended September 30,



2022

2023

2022

2023








Net sales

$3,892

$4,090

$13,804

$15,165

Costs and expenses:






     Cost of sales

2,063

2,078

7,498

7,738

     SG&A expenses

983

1,114

3,614

4,186

     Gain on subordinated interest


(161)

(453)

(161)

     Other deductions, net

189

263

519

683

     Interest expense (income), net

54

(77)

194

34

     Interest income from related party1


(31)


(41)

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

603

904

2,432

2,726

Income taxes

150

209

549

599

Earnings from continuing operations

453

695

1,883

2,127

Discontinued operations, net of tax

255

43

1,347

11,073

Net earnings

708

738

3,230

13,200

Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(32)

(6)

(1)

(19)

Net earnings common stockholders

$740

$744

$3,231

$13,219








Earnings common stockholders






Earnings from continuing operations

$486

$701

$1,886

$2,152

Discontinued operations

254

43

1,345

11,067

Net earnings common stockholders

$740

$744

$3,231

$13,219








Diluted avg. shares outstanding

594.5

574.7

596.3

577.3








Diluted earnings per share common stockholders






Earnings from continuing operations

$0.82

$1.22

$3.16

$3.72

Discontinued operations

0.42

0.07

2.25

19.16

Diluted earnings per common share

$1.24

$1.29

$5.41

$22.88

















Quarter Ended September 30,

Year Ended September 30,



2022

2023

2022

2023

Other deductions, net






     Amortization of intangibles

$129

$125

$336

$482

     Restructuring costs

31

31

75

72

     Other

29

107

108

129

          Total

$189

$263

$519

$683

1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.









Table 2

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)





Year Ended Sept 30

2022

2023

Assets


     Cash and equivalents

$1,804

$8,051

     Receivables, net

2,261

2,518

     Inventories

1,742

2,006

     Other current assets

1,301

1,244

     Current assets held-for-sale

1,398

          Total current assets

8,506

13,819

     Property, plant & equipment, net

2,239

2,363

     Goodwill

13,946

14,480

     Other intangible assets

6,572

6,263

     Copeland note receivable and equity investment


3,255

     Other

2,151

2,566

     Noncurrent assets held-for-sale

2,258

          Total assets

$35,672

$42,746




Liabilities and equity


     Short-term borrowings and current


        maturities of long-term debt

$2,115

$547

     Accounts payable

1,276

1,275

     Accrued expenses

3,038

3,210

     Current liabilities held-for-sale

1,348

          Total current liabilities

7,777

5,032

     Long-term debt

8,259

7,610

     Other liabilities

3,153

3,506

     Noncurrent liabilities held-for-sale

167

Equity


     Common stockholders' equity

10,364

20,689

     Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

5,952

5,909

     Total equity

16,316

26,598

          Total liabilities and equity

$35,672

$42,746




Table 3

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)






Year Ended Sept 30


2022

2023

Operating activities



Net earnings

$3,230

$13,200

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1,347)

(11,073)

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:



        Depreciation and amortization

842

1,051

        Stock compensation

125

250

        Pension expense

2

(71)

        Pension funding

(43)

(43)

        Changes in operating working capital

(312)

(190)

        Gain on subordinated interest

(453)

(161)

        Other, net

4

(237)

            Cash from continuing operations

2,048

2,726

            Cash from discontinued operations

874

(2,089)

            Cash provided by operating activities

2,922

637





Investing activities



Capital expenditures

(299)

(363)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

(5,702)

(705)

Divestitures of businesses

17

Proceeds from subordinated interest

438

176

Proceeds from related party note receivable


918

Other, net

(138)

(141)

    Cash from continuing operations

(5,684)

(115)

    Cash from discontinued operations

350

12,530

    Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(5,334)

12,415





Financing activities



Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

1,241

(1,578)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months

1,162

395

Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months

(1,165)

(400)

Proceeds from long-term debt

2,975

Payments of long-term debt

(522)

(741)

Dividends paid

(1,223)

(1,198)

Purchases of common stock

(500)

(2,000)

AspenTech purchases of common stock


(214)

Payment of related party note payable


(918)

Other, net

80

(169)

    Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

2,048

(6,823)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

(186)

18

Increase (Decrease) in cash and equivalents

(550)

6,247

Beginning cash and equivalents

2,354

1,804

Ending cash and equivalents

$1,804

$8,051

Table 4

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.


Quarter Ended Sept 30

2022

2023

Reported

Underlying









Sales







Final Control

$1,001

$1,081

8 %

7 %

Measurement & Analytical

921

1,045

14 %

15 %

Discrete Automation

718

666

(7) %

(8) %

Safety & Productivity

336

354

5 %

4 %

Intelligent Devices

$2,976

$3,146

6 %

6 %









Control Systems & Software

687

714

4 %

3 %

AspenTech

251

249

(1) %

(1) %

Software and Control

$938

$963

3 %

2 %









Eliminations

(22)

(19)




Total

$3,892

$4,090

5 %

5 %

Sales Growth by Geography



Quarter Ended Sept 30

Americas

3 %

Europe

8 %

Asia, Middle East & Africa

5 %




Table 4 cont.


Year Ended Sept 30

2022

2023

Reported

Underlying








Sales






Final Control

$3,607

$3,970

10 %

13 %

Measurement & Analytical

3,215

3,595

12 %

16 %

Discrete Automation

2,612

2,635

1 %

3 %

Safety & Productivity

1,402

1,388

(1) %

(1) %

Intelligent Devices

$10,836

$11,588

7 %

10 %








Control Systems & Software

2,398

2,606

9 %

11 %

AspenTech

656

1,042

59 %

(1) %

Software and Control

$3,054

$3,648

20 %

10 %








Eliminations

(86)

(71)



Total

$13,804

$15,165

10 %

10 %

Sales Growth by Geography



Year Ended Sept 30

Americas

10 %

Europe

10 %

Asia, Middle East & Africa

9 %


Table 4 cont.


Quarter Ended Sept 30

Quarter Ended Sept 30

2022

2023

As Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)

As Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)

Earnings






Final Control

$168

$233

$247

$285

 Margins

16.7 %

23.2 %

22.9 %

26.4 %

Measurement & Analytical

250

250

275

298

 Margins

27.2 %

27.1 %

26.3 %

28.4 %

Discrete Automation

177

180

131

145

 Margins

24.6 %

24.1 %

19.7 %

21.8 %

Safety & Productivity

51

67

78

83

 Margins

15.1 %

19.9 %

21.9 %

23.5 %

Intelligent Devices

$646

$730

$731

$811

 Margins

21.7 %

24.5 %

23.2 %

25.8 %








Control Systems & Software

143

152

151

158

 Margins

20.8 %

22.0 %

21.1 %

22.2 %

AspenTech

(39)

81

(47)

76

 Margins

(15.2) %

32.9 %

(18.7) %

30.2 %

Software and Control

$104

$233

$104

$234

 Margins

11.2 %

24.9 %

10.8 %

24.3 %








Corporate items and interest expense, net:






Stock compensation

(33)

(33)

(52)

(52)

Unallocated pension and postretirement costs

23

23

38

38

Corporate and other

(83)

(27)

(70)

(41)

Gain on Vertiv Investment



161

Copeland equity method investment loss



(116)

Interest (expense) income, net

(54)


77

Interest income from related party1



31









Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA

$603

$926

$904

$990

 Margins

15.5 %

23.8 %

22.1 %

24.2 %








Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:






Adjusted Total Segment EBITA

$963


$1,045

 Margins

24.7 %


25.5 %








1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.


Year Ended Sept 30

Year Ended Sept 30

2022

2023

As Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)

As Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)

Earnings






Final Control

$592

$761

$865

$981

 Margins

16.4 %

21.1 %

21.8 %

24.7 %

Measurement & Analytical

785

809

936

976

 Margins

24.4 %

25.2 %

26.0 %

27.1 %

Discrete Automation

542

572

509

565

 Margins

20.7 %

21.9 %

19.3 %

21.4 %

Safety & Productivity

250

286

306

332

 Margins

17.8 %

20.3 %

22.0 %

23.9 %

Intelligent Devices

$2,169

$2,428

$2,616

$2,854

 Margins

20.0 %

22.4 %

22.6 %

24.6 %








Control Systems & Software

437

470

529

560

 Margins

18.2 %

19.6 %

20.3 %

21.5 %

AspenTech

12

249

(107)

380

 Margins

1.9 %

38.0 %

(10.3) %

36.4 %

Software and Control

$449

$719

$422

$940

 Margins

14.7 %

23.5 %

11.6 %

25.8 %








Corporate items and interest expense, net:






Stock compensation

(125)

(125)

(250)

(250)

Unallocated pension and postretirement costs

99

99

171

171

Corporate and other

(419)

(105)

(224)

(159)

Gain on Vertiv Investment

453


161

Copeland equity method investment loss



(177)

Interest (expense) income, net

(194)


(34)

Interest income from related party1



41









Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA

$2,432

$3,016

$2,726

$3,556

 Margins

17.6 %

21.8 %

18.0 %

23.4 %








Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:






Adjusted Total Segment EBITA

$3,147


$3,794

 Margins

22.8 %


25.0 %








1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 4 cont.


Quarter Ended Sept 30

Quarter Ended Sept 30

2022

2023

Amortization of

Intangibles1

Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Amortization of

Intangibles1

Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Final Control

$23

$42

$22

$16

Measurement & Analytical

6

(6)

12

11

Discrete Automation

7

(4)

7

7

Safety & Productivity

6

10

6

(1)

Intelligent Devices

$42

$42

$47

$33








Control Systems & Software

6

3

5

2

AspenTech

121

(1)

122

1

Software and Control

$127

$2

$127

$3








Corporate


3


2

Total

$169

$47

$174

$38








1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $16 and $7 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.



Year Ended Sept 30

Year Ended Sept 30

2022

2023

Amortization of

Intangibles1

Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Amortization of

Intangibles1

Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Final Control

$94

$75

$88

$28

Measurement & Analytical

21

3

27

13

Discrete Automation

30


29

27

Safety & Productivity

26

10

26

Intelligent Devices

$171

$88

$170

$68








Control Systems & Software

22

11

22

9

AspenTech

237


486

1

Software and Control

$259

$11

$508

$10








Corporate


16


14

Total

$430

$115

$678

$92








1 Amortization of intangibles includes $108 and $196 reported in cost of sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $40 and $20 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.





Quarter Ended Sept 30

2022

2023




Depreciation and Amortization


Final Control

$56

$41

Measurement & Analytical

29

37

Discrete Automation

21

21

Safety & Productivity

13

13

Intelligent Devices

119

112




Control Systems & Software

22

23

AspenTech

123

123

Software and Control

145

146




     Corporate

7

13

          Total

$271

$271









Year Ended Sept 30

2022

2023




Depreciation and Amortization


Final Control

$212

$170

Measurement & Analytical

117

121

Discrete Automation

88

84

Safety & Productivity

57

57

Intelligent Devices

474

432




Control Systems & Software

93

90

AspenTech

242

492

Software and Control

335

582




     Corporate

33

37

          Total

$842

$1,051

Table 5

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.



Quarter Ended Sept 30

Corporate and Other

2022

2023

 Corporate and other (GAAP)

$(83)

$(70)

 Corporate restructuring and related costs

1

2

 National Instruments investment gain


(9)

 Other investment-related gains

(14)

 Acquisition / divestiture costs


36

 Russia business exit

19

1

 AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

50






 Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)

$(27)

$(41)





1 The Russia business exit charge includes $2 of restructuring costs.



Year Ended Sept 30

Corporate and Other

2022

2023

 Corporate and other (GAAP)

$(419)

$(224)

 Corporate restructuring and related costs

6

14

 National Instruments investment gain


(56)

 Other investment-related gains

(14)

 Acquisition / divestiture costs

91

84

 Russia business exit

181

1

47

 AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

50

(24)





 Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)

$(105)

$(159)





1 The Russia business exit charge includes $10 of restructuring costs.

Table 6

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, interest income on undeployed proceeds, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.


Quarter Ended Sept 30

2022

2023




Pretax earnings

$603

$904

Percent of sales

15.5 %

22.1 %

Interest expense (income), net

54

(77)

Interest income from related party1


(31)

Amortization of intangibles

169

174

Restructuring and related costs

46

38

Acquisition/divestiture and related costs


36

Gain on subordinated interest


(161)

National Instruments investment gain


(9)

Other investment-related gains

(14)

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

50

Loss on Copeland equity method investment


116

Russia business exit charge

19

Adjusted EBITA

$927

$990

Percent of sales

23.8 %

24.2 %





Quarter Ended Sept 30

2022

2023




GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share

$0.82

$1.22




Amortization of intangibles

0.14

0.16

Restructuring and related costs

0.06

0.07

Acquisition/divestiture and related costs


0.06

Gain on subordinated interest


(0.21)

National Instruments investment gain


(0.01)

Other investment-related gains

(0.02)

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

0.04

Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction


(0.14)

Loss on Copeland equity method investment


0.14

Russia business exit charge

0.03





Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share

$1.07

$1.29




Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share

(0.06)




Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution

$1.23




1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable


Year Ended Sept 30

2022

2023




Pretax earnings

$2,432

$2,726

Percent of sales

17.6 %

18.0 %

Interest expense (income), net

194

34

Interest income from related party1


(41)

Amortization of intangibles

430

678

Restructuring and related costs

105

92

Acquisition/divestiture and related costs

91

84

Gain on subordinated interest

(453)

(161)

National Instruments investment gain


(56)

Other investment-related gains

(14)

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

50

(24)

Loss on Copeland equity method investment


177

Russia business exit charge

181

47

Adjusted EBITA

$3,016

$3,556

Percent of sales

21.8 %

23.4 %





Year Ended Sept 30

2022

2023




GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share

$3.16

$3.72




Amortization of intangibles

0.45

0.62

Restructuring and related costs

0.14

0.14

Acquisition/divestiture costs and pre-acquisition interest on AspenTech debt

0.15

0.13

Gain on subordinated interest

(0.60)

(0.21)

National Instruments investment gain


(0.07)

Other investment-related gains

(0.02)

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

0.04

(0.02)

Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction


(0.19)

Loss on Copeland equity method investment


0.24

Russia business exit charge

0.32

0.08




Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share

$3.64

$4.44




Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share

(0.27)




Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution

$4.17




1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable

Table 6 cont.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Pretax
Earnings

Income
Taxes

Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.

Non-Controlling

Interests3

Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders

Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

As reported (GAAP)

$904

$209

$695

$(6)

$701

$1.22

Amortization of intangibles

174

1

40

134

41

93

0.16

Restructuring and related costs

38

2


38

1

37

0.07

Acquisition/divestiture and related costs

36

3

33


33

0.06

Gain on subordinated interest

(161)

(39)

(122)


(122)

(0.21)

National Instruments investment gain

(9)

(2)

(7)


(7)

(0.01)

Interest income on undeployed proceeds

(106)

(25)

(81)


(81)

(0.14)

Copeland equity method investment loss

116

33

83


83

0.14

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$992

$219

$773

$36

$737

$1.29

Interest expense, net (excluding interest income on undeployed proceeds)

29









Interest income from related party4

(31)









Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$990





















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $7 reported in cost of sales.

3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.


Year Ended September 30, 2023

Pretax
Earnings

Income
Taxes

Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.

Non-Controlling

Interests3

Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders

Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

As reported (GAAP)

$2,726

$599

$2,127

$(25)

$2,152

$3.72

Amortization of intangibles

678

1

156

522

166

356

0.62

Restructuring and related costs

92

2

13

79

1

78

0.14

Acquisition/divestiture and related costs

84

7

77


77

0.13

Gain on subordinated interest

(161)

(39)

(122)


(122)

(0.21)

National Instruments investment gain

(56)

(13)

(43)


(43)

(0.07)

Interest income on undeployed proceeds

(141)

(33)

(108)


(108)

(0.19)

Copeland equity method investment loss

177

43

134


134

0.24

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

(24)

(5)

(19)

(8)

(11)

(0.02)

Russia business exit charge

47


47


47

0.08

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$3,422

$728

$2,694

$134

$2,560

$4.44

Interest expense, net (excluding interest income on undeployed proceeds)

175









Interest income from related party4

(41)









Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$3,556





















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $196 reported in cost of sales.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $20 reported in cost of sales.

3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 7

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

 

The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson currently owns approximately 57 percent of the common shares outstanding of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 43 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income, stock compensation and the Micromine purchase price hedge. 

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Pretax
Earnings

Income
Taxes
(Benefit)

Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.

Non-Controlling

Interests4

Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders

Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

Standalone reporting (GAAP)

$(52)

1

$(17)

$(35)





 Other

3


3





Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)

(49)

(17)

(32)

(14)

(18)

$(0.03)












Adjustments:










Amortization of intangibles

122

2

27

95

41

54

0.09

Restructuring

1


1

1


0.00

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$74

$10

$64

$28

$36

$0.06

 Interest income

(14)

3








 Stock compensation

16

3








Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$76





















Reconciliation to Segment EBIT












Pre-tax earnings

$(49)









Interest income

(14)

3








Stock compensation

16

3








Segment EBIT (GAAP)

$(47)









Amortization of intangibles

122

2








Restructuring

1









Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$76





















1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.

2 Amortization of intangibles includes $48 reported in cost of sales.

3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.

4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.


Year Ended September 30, 2023

Pretax
Earnings

Income
Taxes
(Benefit)

Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.

Non-Controlling

Interests5

Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders

Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

Standalone reporting (GAAP)

$(128)

1

$3

$(131)





 Interim tax reporting/Other

2

(50)

2

52





Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)

(126)

(47)

(79)

(35)

(44)

$(0.08)












Adjustments:










Amortization of intangibles

486

3

107

379

166

213

0.37

Restructuring

1


1

1


0.00

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

(24)

4

(5)

(19)

(8)

(11)

(0.02)

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$337

$55

$282

$124

$158

$0.27

 Interest income

(41)

4








 Stock compensation

84

4








Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$380





















Reconciliation to Segment EBIT












Pre-tax earnings

$(126)









Interest income

(41)

4








Stock compensation

84

4








Micromine purchase price hedge

(24)

4








Segment EBIT (GAAP)

$(107)









Amortization of intangibles

486

3








Restructuring

1









Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$380





















1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, derived from AspenTech's results for the year ended June 30, 2023 as reported in their Annual Report on Form 10-K, the results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as reported in their Form 10-Q, and the results for the three months ended September 30, 2023  as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.

2 GAAP income taxes reported by AspenTech differ from the amount reflected in Emerson's consolidated financial statements due to the application of the ASC 740 tax rules at the AspenTech entity level in their stand-alone publicly reported financial statements as compared to the amount computed at the Emerson consolidated level.

3 Amortization of intangibles includes $192 reported in cost of sales.

4 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.

5 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Table 8

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

NI RESULTS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table provides unaudited results for NI before Emerson's acquisition on October 11, 2023 and are not
included in Emerson's 2023 results. The figures are for informational purposes only and are provided to show NI's
quarterly results on an Emerson fiscal calendar and comparable segment basis. NI's future results will be reported as the
new Test & Measurement segment beginning in Q1 of 2024.



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2023












Sales

$      448

$      437

$     417

$    391

$   1,693












Pretax Earnings

$        49

$        54

$       32

$      34

$      169












Net Interest Expense / (Income)

$          7

$          8

$       10

$        9

$        34












Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT)

$        56

$        62

$       42

$      43

$      203

% of sales

12.6 %

14.2 %

10.0 %

11.1 %

12.0 %












Stock Based Compensation1

$        18

$        15

$       15

$      16

$        64

Acquisition and Related Costs1

$        —

$        (1)

$       16

$        3

$        18












Comparable Segment EBIT

$        74

$        76

$       73

$      62

$      285

% of sales

16.6 %

17.4 %

17.4 %

15.8 %

16.8 %












Amortization of Intangibles

$        12

$        12

$       13

$      12

$        49

Restructuring and Related Costs

$          9

$        16

$         1

$      (1)

$        25












Comparable Adjusted Segment EBITA

$        95

$      104

$       87

$      73

$      359

% of sales

21.1 %

23.8 %

20.9 %

18.6 %

21.2 %

1 To be reported in Emerson corporate line items. 

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other

Table 9









Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except
per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.













Q4 FY23 Underlying Sales Change

Final

Control

Measurement
& Analytical

Discrete

Automation

Safety &

Productivity

Intelligent

Devices

Reported (GAAP)

8 %

14 %

(7) %

5 %

6 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

(1) %

— %

(1) %

(1) %

(1) %

(Acquisitions)

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

Divestitures

— %

1 %

— %

— %

1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)

7 %

15 %

(8) %

4 %

6 %









Q4 FY23 Underlying Sales Change

Control

Systems &

Software

AspenTech

Software
and Control

Emerson

Reported (GAAP)

4 %

(1) %

3 %

5 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

(1) %

— %

(1) %

(1) %

(Acquisitions)

— %

— %

— %

— %

Divestitures

— %

— %

— %

1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)

3 %

(1) %

2 %

5 %









Year Ended Sept 30, 2023 Underlying Sales Change

Final

Control

Measurement
& Analytical

Discrete

Automation

Safety &

Productivity

Intelligent

Devices

Reported (GAAP)

10 %

12 %

1 %

(1) %

7 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

2 %

2 %

2 %

— %

2 %

(Acquisitions)

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

Divestitures

1 %

2 %

— %

— %

1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)

13 %

16 %

3 %

(1) %

10 %









Year Ended Sept 30, 2023 Underlying Sales Change

Control

Systems &

Software

AspenTech

Software
and Control

Emerson

Reported (GAAP)

9 %

59 %

20 %

10 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

1 %

— %

1 %

2 %

(Acquisitions)

— %

(60) %

(12) %

(3) %

Divestitures

1 %

— %

1 %

1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)

11 %

(1) %

10 %

10 %









2024E November Guidance Underlying Sales

FY24E

Q1 FY24E


Reported (GAAP)

13% - 15.5%

14% - 17.5%


(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

~1%

~-%


(Acquisitions)


 (10) - (10.5)%

 (8.5) - (10)%


Divestitures

~-%

~1%


Underlying (Non-GAAP)

4% - 6%

6.5% - 8.5%





























Final Control Adjusted EBITA

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$168

$247

16.7 %

22.9 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

65

38

6.5 %

3.5 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$233

$285

23.2 %

26.4 %









Final Control Adjusted EBITA

FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$592

$865

16.4 %

21.8 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

169

116

4.7 %

2.9 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$761

$981

21.1 %

24.7 %









Measurement & Analytical Adjusted EBITA

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$250

$275

27.2 %

26.3 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

0

23

(0.1) %

2.1 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$250

$298

27.1 %

28.4 %









Measurement & Analytical Adjusted EBITA

FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$785

$936

24.4 %

26.0 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

24

40

0.8 %

1.1 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$809

$976

25.2 %

27.1 %









Discrete Automation Adjusted EBITA

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$177

$131

24.6 %

19.7 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

3

14

(0.5) %

2.1 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$180

$145

24.1 %

21.8 %









Discrete Automation Adjusted EBITA

FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$542

$509

20.7 %

19.3 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

30

56

1.2 %

2.1 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$572

$565

21.9 %

21.4 %









Safety & Productivity Adjusted EBITA

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$51

$78

15.1 %

21.9 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

16

5

4.8 %

1.6 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$67

$83

19.9 %

23.5 %









Safety & Productivity Adjusted EBITA

FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$250

$306

17.8 %

22.0 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

36

26

2.5 %

1.9 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$286

$332

20.3 %

23.9 %









Intelligent Devices Adjusted EBITA

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$646

$731

21.7 %

23.2 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

84

80

2.8 %

2.6 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$730

$811

24.5 %

25.8 %









Intelligent Devices Adjusted EBITA

FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$2,169

$2,616

20.0 %

22.6 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

259

238

2.4 %

2.0 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$2,428

$2,854

22.4 %

24.6 %









Control Systems & Software Adjusted EBITA

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$143

$151

20.8 %

21.1 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

9

7

1.2 %

1.1 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$152

$158

22.0 %

22.2 %









Control Systems & Software Adjusted EBITA

FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$437

$529

18.2 %

20.3 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

33

31

1.4 %

1.2 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$470

$560

19.6 %

21.5 %









AspenTech Adjusted EBITA


Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$(39)

$(47)

(15.2) %

(18.7) %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

120

123

48.1 %

48.9 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$81

$76

32.9 %

30.2 %









AspenTech Adjusted EBITA


FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$12

$(107)

1.9 %

(10.3) %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

237

487

36.1 %

46.7 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$249

$380

38.0 %

36.4 %









Software and Control Adjusted EBITA

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$104

$104

11.2 %

10.8 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

129

130

13.7 %

13.5 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$233

$234

24.9 %

24.3 %









Software and Control Adjusted EBITA

FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$449

$422

14.7 %

11.6 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

270

518

8.8 %

14.2 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$719

$940

23.5 %

25.8 %









Total Business Segment Adjusted EBITA Margin

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Change

Pretax earnings / margin (GAAP)

$603

$904

15.5 %

22.1 %

660 bps

Corporate items and interest expense, net

147

(69)

3.8 %

(1.7) %

(550) bps

Total Business Segment EBIT / margin

$750

$835

19.3 %

20.4 %

110 bps

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

$213

$210

5.4 %

5.1 %

(30) bps

Adjusted Total Business Segment EBITA / margin (Non-GAAP)

$963

$1,045

24.7 %

25.5 %

80 bps









Total Business Segment Adjusted EBITA Margin

FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23

Change

Pretax earnings / margin (GAAP)

$2,432

$2,726

17.6 %

18.0 %

40 bps

Corporate items and interest expense, net

186

312

1.4 %

2.0 %

60 bps

Total Business Segment EBIT / margin

$2,618

$3,038

19.0 %

20.0 %

100 bps

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

$529

$756

3.8 %

5.0 %

120 bps

Adjusted Total Business Segment EBITA / margin (Non-GAAP)

$3,147

$3,794

22.8 %

25.0 %

220 bps


















Cash Flow


Q4 FY22

Q4 FY23

Change

Operating cash flow (GAAP)


$813

$1,007

24 %

Capital expenditures


(100)

(169)

(7) %

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)


$713

$838

17 %










Cash Flow


FY22

FY23

Change

FY24E

($ in billions)

Operating cash flow (GAAP)


$2,048

$2,726

33 %

$3.0 - $3.1

Capital expenditures


(299)

(363)

2 %

~(0.4)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)


$1,749

$2,363

35 %

$2.6 - $2.7









Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of significant acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation.

Note 2: All fiscal year 2024E figures are approximate, except where range is given.





































SOURCE Emerson

Also from this source

Emerson to Spotlight Innovations Advancing Sustainability Progress in Energy Industries

Emerson to Spotlight Innovations Advancing Sustainability Progress in Energy Industries

Top executives from global software and technology company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) predict companies that prioritize innovation designed to curb carbon...
Emerson Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Emerson Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will report its fourth quarter and full year results prior to market open on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Emerson senior management...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings Forecasts & Projections

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.