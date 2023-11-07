Emerson Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results; Provides Initial 2024 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, which are presented on a continuing operations basis. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock payable December 11, 2023 to stockholders of record November 17, 2023.

(dollars in millions, except per share)

2022 Q4 2023 Q4 Change

2022 2023 Change Underlying Orders1





5 %





5 % Net Sales

$3,892 $4,090 5 %

$13,804 $15,165 10 % Underlying Sales2





5 %





10 % Pretax Earnings

$603 $904



$2,432 $2,726

Margin

15.5 % 22.1 % 660 bps

17.6 % 18.0 % 40 bps Adjusted Segment EBITA3

$963 $1,045



$3,147 $3,794

Margin

24.7 % 25.5 % 80 bps

22.8 % 25.0 % 220 bps GAAP Earnings Per Share

$0.82 $1.22 49 %

$3.16 $3.72 18 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share4

$1.07 $1.29 21 %

$3.64 $4.44 22 % Operating Cash Flow

$813 $1,007 24 %

$2,048 $2,726 33 % Free Cash Flow

$713 $838 17 %

$1,749 $2,363 35 %

Management Commentary

"Emerson completed an exceptional fiscal 2023 with double-digit sales growth, strong operating leverage and robust adjusted earnings per share growth," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "This momentum and our continued focus on execution, leading technology and resilient end-markets provides confidence in our guidance for fiscal 2024."

Karsanbhai continued, "In the quarter, we also closed the acquisition of NI, largely completing our transformation into an automation leader. Our differentiated portfolio with NI and accelerated investments in new-to-the-world innovation provide a unique opportunity to solve many of our customers' toughest challenges and create long-term shareholder value."

2024 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2024 guidance framework and incorporates, other than as set forth below, our NI acquisition5, which closed on October 11, 2023. The 2024 outlook assumes approximately $500 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.



2024 Q1 2024 Net Sales Growth 14% - 17.5% 13% - 15.5% Underlying Sales Growth 6.5% - 8.5% 4% - 6% Earnings Per Share5 $0.45 - $0.50 $3.82 - $4.02 Amortization of Intangibles ~$0.17 ~$0.67 Restructuring / Related Costs ~$0.08 ~$0.22 Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs ~$0.19 ~$0.22 Copeland Equity Loss ~$0.11 ~$0.22 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.00 - $1.05 $5.15 - $5.35 Operating Cash Flow

$3.0B - $3.1B Free Cash Flow

$2.6B - $2.7B

1 Underlying orders does not include AspenTech. 2 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures. Heritage AspenTech and Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech are included in underlying sales beginning in 2023 Q4. 3 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings excluding restructuring and intangibles amortization expense. 4 Adjusted EPS excludes restructuring and related costs, NI investment gains, acquisition/divestiture costs, write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge, the income/loss of Emerson's 40% share of Copeland, interest income on undeployed proceeds and intangibles amortization expense. Post-Copeland transaction close, adjusted EPS now includes the interest on the Copeland note receivable valued at $0.04 and $0.05 for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, respectively. 5 GAAP earnings per share guidance for 2024 does not include the impact of intangibles amortization and other purchase accounting-related costs related to the NI transaction. The initial accounting for the transaction is not yet complete and therefore Emerson is unable to estimate these amounts. Although these items may have a significant impact on GAAP EPS, they will be excluded from adjusted earnings per share and will have no impact on cash flows.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the fourth quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Contacts

Investors: Media: Colleen Mettler Joseph Sala / Tanner Kaufman / Greg Klassen (314) 553-2197 Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

(tables attached)















Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

















Quarter Ended September 30,

Year Ended September 30,





2022

2023

2022

2023















Net sales $3,892

$4,090

$13,804

$15,165 Costs and expenses:













Cost of sales 2,063

2,078

7,498

7,738 SG&A expenses 983

1,114

3,614

4,186 Gain on subordinated interest —

(161)

(453)

(161) Other deductions, net 189

263

519

683 Interest expense (income), net 54

(77)

194

34 Interest income from related party1 —

(31)

—

(41) Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 603

904

2,432

2,726 Income taxes 150

209

549

599 Earnings from continuing operations 453

695

1,883

2,127 Discontinued operations, net of tax 255

43

1,347

11,073 Net earnings 708

738

3,230

13,200 Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (32)

(6)

(1)

(19) Net earnings common stockholders $740

$744

$3,231

$13,219















Earnings common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $486

$701

$1,886

$2,152 Discontinued operations 254

43

1,345

11,067 Net earnings common stockholders $740

$744

$3,231

$13,219















Diluted avg. shares outstanding 594.5

574.7

596.3

577.3















Diluted earnings per share common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $0.82

$1.22

$3.16

$3.72 Discontinued operations 0.42

0.07

2.25

19.16 Diluted earnings per common share $1.24

$1.29

$5.41

$22.88

































Quarter Ended September 30,

Year Ended September 30,





2022

2023

2022

2023 Other deductions, net













Amortization of intangibles $129

$125

$336

$482 Restructuring costs 31

31

75

72 Other 29

107

108

129 Total $189

$263

$519

$683 1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.





















Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)









Year Ended Sept 30

2022

2023 Assets





Cash and equivalents $1,804

$8,051 Receivables, net 2,261

2,518 Inventories 1,742

2,006 Other current assets 1,301

1,244 Current assets held-for-sale 1,398

— Total current assets 8,506

13,819 Property, plant & equipment, net 2,239

2,363 Goodwill 13,946

14,480 Other intangible assets 6,572

6,263 Copeland note receivable and equity investment —

3,255 Other 2,151

2,566 Noncurrent assets held-for-sale 2,258

— Total assets $35,672

$42,746







Liabilities and equity





Short-term borrowings and current





maturities of long-term debt $2,115

$547 Accounts payable 1,276

1,275 Accrued expenses 3,038

3,210 Current liabilities held-for-sale 1,348

— Total current liabilities 7,777

5,032 Long-term debt 8,259

7,610 Other liabilities 3,153

3,506 Noncurrent liabilities held-for-sale 167

— Equity





Common stockholders' equity 10,364

20,689 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 5,952

5,909 Total equity 16,316

26,598 Total liabilities and equity $35,672

$42,746









Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)











Year Ended Sept 30



2022

2023 Operating activities







Net earnings

$3,230

$13,200 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1,347)

(11,073) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

842

1,051 Stock compensation

125

250 Pension expense

2

(71) Pension funding

(43)

(43) Changes in operating working capital

(312)

(190) Gain on subordinated interest

(453)

(161) Other, net

4

(237) Cash from continuing operations

2,048

2,726 Cash from discontinued operations

874

(2,089) Cash provided by operating activities

2,922

637









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(299)

(363) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

(5,702)

(705) Divestitures of businesses

17

— Proceeds from subordinated interest

438

176 Proceeds from related party note receivable

—

918 Other, net

(138)

(141) Cash from continuing operations

(5,684)

(115) Cash from discontinued operations

350

12,530 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(5,334)

12,415









Financing activities







Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

1,241

(1,578) Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months

1,162

395 Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months

(1,165)

(400) Proceeds from long-term debt

2,975

— Payments of long-term debt

(522)

(741) Dividends paid

(1,223)

(1,198) Purchases of common stock

(500)

(2,000) AspenTech purchases of common stock

—

(214) Payment of related party note payable

—

(918) Other, net

80

(169) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

2,048

(6,823)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

(186)

18 Increase (Decrease) in cash and equivalents

(550)

6,247 Beginning cash and equivalents

2,354

1,804 Ending cash and equivalents

$1,804

$8,051

Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.



Quarter Ended Sept 30



2022

2023

Reported

Underlying



















Sales















Final Control $1,001

$1,081

8 %

7 %

Measurement & Analytical 921

1,045

14 %

15 %

Discrete Automation 718

666

(7) %

(8) %

Safety & Productivity 336

354

5 %

4 %

Intelligent Devices $2,976

$3,146

6 %

6 %



















Control Systems & Software 687

714

4 %

3 %

AspenTech 251

249

(1) %

(1) %

Software and Control $938

$963

3 %

2 %



















Eliminations (22)

(19)









Total $3,892

$4,090

5 %

5 %



Sales Growth by Geography



Quarter Ended Sept 30 Americas 3 % Europe 8 % Asia, Middle East & Africa 5 %









Table 4 cont.



Year Ended Sept 30

2022

2023

Reported

Underlying















Sales













Final Control $3,607

$3,970

10 %

13 % Measurement & Analytical 3,215

3,595

12 %

16 % Discrete Automation 2,612

2,635

1 %

3 % Safety & Productivity 1,402

1,388

(1) %

(1) % Intelligent Devices $10,836

$11,588

7 %

10 %















Control Systems & Software 2,398

2,606

9 %

11 % AspenTech 656

1,042

59 %

(1) % Software and Control $3,054

$3,648

20 %

10 %















Eliminations (86)

(71)







Total $13,804

$15,165

10 %

10 %

Sales Growth by Geography



Year Ended Sept 30 Americas 10 % Europe 10 % Asia, Middle East & Africa 9 %





Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Sept 30

Quarter Ended Sept 30

2022

2023

As Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)

As Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP) Earnings













Final Control $168

$233

$247

$285 Margins 16.7 %

23.2 %

22.9 %

26.4 % Measurement & Analytical 250

250

275

298 Margins 27.2 %

27.1 %

26.3 %

28.4 % Discrete Automation 177

180

131

145 Margins 24.6 %

24.1 %

19.7 %

21.8 % Safety & Productivity 51

67

78

83 Margins 15.1 %

19.9 %

21.9 %

23.5 % Intelligent Devices $646

$730

$731

$811 Margins 21.7 %

24.5 %

23.2 %

25.8 %















Control Systems & Software 143

152

151

158 Margins 20.8 %

22.0 %

21.1 %

22.2 % AspenTech (39)

81

(47)

76 Margins (15.2) %

32.9 %

(18.7) %

30.2 % Software and Control $104

$233

$104

$234 Margins 11.2 %

24.9 %

10.8 %

24.3 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net :













Stock compensation (33)

(33)

(52)

(52) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 23

23

38

38 Corporate and other (83)

(27)

(70)

(41) Gain on Vertiv Investment —

—

161

— Copeland equity method investment loss —

—

(116)

— Interest (expense) income, net (54)

—

77

— Interest income from related party1 —

—

31

—















Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $603

$926

$904

$990 Margins 15.5 %

23.8 %

22.1 %

24.2 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$963





$1,045 Margins



24.7 %





25.5 %















1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.



Year Ended Sept 30

Year Ended Sept 30

2022

2023

As Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)

As Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP) Earnings













Final Control $592

$761

$865

$981 Margins 16.4 %

21.1 %

21.8 %

24.7 % Measurement & Analytical 785

809

936

976 Margins 24.4 %

25.2 %

26.0 %

27.1 % Discrete Automation 542

572

509

565 Margins 20.7 %

21.9 %

19.3 %

21.4 % Safety & Productivity 250

286

306

332 Margins 17.8 %

20.3 %

22.0 %

23.9 % Intelligent Devices $2,169

$2,428

$2,616

$2,854 Margins 20.0 %

22.4 %

22.6 %

24.6 %















Control Systems & Software 437

470

529

560 Margins 18.2 %

19.6 %

20.3 %

21.5 % AspenTech 12

249

(107)

380 Margins 1.9 %

38.0 %

(10.3) %

36.4 % Software and Control $449

$719

$422

$940 Margins 14.7 %

23.5 %

11.6 %

25.8 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net :













Stock compensation (125)

(125)

(250)

(250) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 99

99

171

171 Corporate and other (419)

(105)

(224)

(159) Gain on Vertiv Investment 453

—

161

— Copeland equity method investment loss —

—

(177)

— Interest (expense) income, net (194)

—

(34)

— Interest income from related party1 —

—

41

—















Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $2,432

$3,016

$2,726

$3,556 Margins 17.6 %

21.8 %

18.0 %

23.4 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$3,147





$3,794 Margins



22.8 %





25.0 %















1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Sept 30

Quarter Ended Sept 30

2022

2023

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2 Final Control $23

$42

$22

$16 Measurement & Analytical 6

(6)

12

11 Discrete Automation 7

(4)

7

7 Safety & Productivity 6

10

6

(1) Intelligent Devices $42

$42

$47

$33















Control Systems & Software 6

3

5

2 AspenTech 121

(1)

122

1 Software and Control $127

$2

$127

$3















Corporate —

3

—

2 Total $169

$47

$174

$38















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $16 and $7 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.





Year Ended Sept 30

Year Ended Sept 30

2022

2023

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2 Final Control $94

$75

$88

$28 Measurement & Analytical 21

3

27

13 Discrete Automation 30

—

29

27 Safety & Productivity 26

10

26

— Intelligent Devices $171

$88

$170

$68















Control Systems & Software 22

11

22

9 AspenTech 237

—

486

1 Software and Control $259

$11

$508

$10















Corporate —

16

—

14 Total $430

$115

$678

$92















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $108 and $196 reported in cost of sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $40 and $20 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.











Quarter Ended Sept 30

2022

2023







Depreciation and Amortization





Final Control $56

$41 Measurement & Analytical 29

37 Discrete Automation 21

21 Safety & Productivity 13

13 Intelligent Devices 119

112







Control Systems & Software 22

23 AspenTech 123

123 Software and Control 145

146







Corporate 7

13 Total $271

$271

















Year Ended Sept 30

2022

2023







Depreciation and Amortization





Final Control $212

$170 Measurement & Analytical 117

121 Discrete Automation 88

84 Safety & Productivity 57

57 Intelligent Devices 474

432







Control Systems & Software 93

90 AspenTech 242

492 Software and Control 335

582







Corporate 33

37 Total $842

$1,051

Table 5

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.





Quarter Ended Sept 30 Corporate and Other

2022

2023 Corporate and other (GAAP)

$(83)

$(70) Corporate restructuring and related costs

1

2 National Instruments investment gain

—

(9) Other investment-related gains

(14)

— Acquisition / divestiture costs

—

36 Russia business exit

19 1

— AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

50

—









Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)

$(27)

$(41)









1 The Russia business exit charge includes $2 of restructuring costs.





Year Ended Sept 30 Corporate and Other

2022

2023 Corporate and other (GAAP)

$(419)

$(224) Corporate restructuring and related costs

6

14 National Instruments investment gain

—

(56) Other investment-related gains

(14)

— Acquisition / divestiture costs

91

84 Russia business exit

181 1 47 AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

50

(24)









Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)

$(105)

$(159)









1 The Russia business exit charge includes $10 of restructuring costs.

Table 6

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, interest income on undeployed proceeds, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.



Quarter Ended Sept 30

2022

2023







Pretax earnings $603

$904 Percent of sales 15.5 %

22.1 % Interest expense (income), net 54

(77) Interest income from related party1 —

(31) Amortization of intangibles 169

174 Restructuring and related costs 46

38 Acquisition/divestiture and related costs —

36 Gain on subordinated interest —

(161) National Instruments investment gain —

(9) Other investment-related gains (14)

— AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge 50

— Loss on Copeland equity method investment —

116 Russia business exit charge 19

— Adjusted EBITA $927

$990 Percent of sales 23.8 %

24.2 %









Quarter Ended Sept 30

2022

2023







GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $0.82

$1.22







Amortization of intangibles 0.14

0.16 Restructuring and related costs 0.06

0.07 Acquisition/divestiture and related costs —

0.06 Gain on subordinated interest —

(0.21) National Instruments investment gain —

(0.01) Other investment-related gains (0.02)

— AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge 0.04

— Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction —

(0.14) Loss on Copeland equity method investment —

0.14 Russia business exit charge 0.03

—







Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $1.07

$1.29







Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share



(0.06)







Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution



$1.23







1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable



Year Ended Sept 30

2022

2023







Pretax earnings $2,432

$2,726 Percent of sales 17.6 %

18.0 % Interest expense (income), net 194

34 Interest income from related party1 —

(41) Amortization of intangibles 430

678 Restructuring and related costs 105

92 Acquisition/divestiture and related costs 91

84 Gain on subordinated interest (453)

(161) National Instruments investment gain —

(56) Other investment-related gains (14)

— AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge 50

(24) Loss on Copeland equity method investment —

177 Russia business exit charge 181

47 Adjusted EBITA $3,016

$3,556 Percent of sales 21.8 %

23.4 %









Year Ended Sept 30

2022

2023







GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $3.16

$3.72







Amortization of intangibles 0.45

0.62 Restructuring and related costs 0.14

0.14 Acquisition/divestiture costs and pre-acquisition interest on AspenTech debt 0.15

0.13 Gain on subordinated interest (0.60)

(0.21) National Instruments investment gain —

(0.07) Other investment-related gains (0.02)

— AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge 0.04

(0.02) Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction —

(0.19) Loss on Copeland equity method investment —

0.24 Russia business exit charge 0.32

0.08







Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $3.64

$4.44







Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share



(0.27)







Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution



$4.17







1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable

Table 6 cont.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-Controlling Interests3

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $904

$209

$695

$(6)

$701

$1.22 Amortization of intangibles 174 1 40

134

41

93

0.16 Restructuring and related costs 38 2 —

38

1

37

0.07 Acquisition/divestiture and related costs 36

3

33

—

33

0.06 Gain on subordinated interest (161)

(39)

(122)

—

(122)

(0.21) National Instruments investment gain (9)

(2)

(7)

—

(7)

(0.01) Interest income on undeployed proceeds (106)

(25)

(81)

—

(81)

(0.14) Copeland equity method investment loss 116

33

83

—

83

0.14 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $992

$219

$773

$36

$737

$1.29 Interest expense, net (excluding interest income on undeployed proceeds) 29



















Interest income from related party4 (31)



















Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP) $990











































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $7 reported in cost of sales. 3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results. 4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.



Year Ended September 30, 2023

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-Controlling Interests3

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $2,726

$599

$2,127

$(25)

$2,152

$3.72 Amortization of intangibles 678 1 156

522

166

356

0.62 Restructuring and related costs 92 2 13

79

1

78

0.14 Acquisition/divestiture and related costs 84

7

77

—

77

0.13 Gain on subordinated interest (161)

(39)

(122)

—

(122)

(0.21) National Instruments investment gain (56)

(13)

(43)

—

(43)

(0.07) Interest income on undeployed proceeds (141)

(33)

(108)

—

(108)

(0.19) Copeland equity method investment loss 177

43

134

—

134

0.24 AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge (24)

(5)

(19)

(8)

(11)

(0.02) Russia business exit charge 47

—

47

—

47

0.08 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $3,422

$728

$2,694

$134

$2,560

$4.44 Interest expense, net (excluding interest income on undeployed proceeds) 175



















Interest income from related party4 (41)



















Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP) $3,556











































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $196 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $20 reported in cost of sales. 3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results. 4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 7

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson currently owns approximately 57 percent of the common shares outstanding of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 43 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income, stock compensation and the Micromine purchase price hedge.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

(Benefit)

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-Controlling Interests4

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share Standalone reporting (GAAP) $(52) 1 $(17)

$(35)











Other 3

—

3











Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP) (49)

(17)

(32)

(14)

(18)

$(0.03)























Adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 122 2 27

95

41

54

0.09 Restructuring 1

—

1

1

—

0.00 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $74

$10

$64

$28

$36

$0.06 Interest income (14) 3

















Stock compensation 16 3

















Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP) $76











































Reconciliation to Segment EBIT























Pre-tax earnings $(49)



















Interest income (14) 3

















Stock compensation 16 3

















Segment EBIT (GAAP) $(47)



















Amortization of intangibles 122 2

















Restructuring 1



















Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP) $76











































1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K. 2 Amortization of intangibles includes $48 reported in cost of sales. 3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items. 4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.



Year Ended September 30, 2023

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

(Benefit)

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-Controlling Interests5

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share Standalone reporting (GAAP) $(128) 1 $3

$(131)











Interim tax reporting/Other 2

(50) 2 52











Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP) (126)

(47)

(79)

(35)

(44)

$(0.08)























Adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 486 3 107

379

166

213

0.37 Restructuring 1

—

1

1

—

0.00 AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge (24) 4 (5)

(19)

(8)

(11)

(0.02) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $337

$55

$282

$124

$158

$0.27 Interest income (41) 4

















Stock compensation 84 4

















Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP) $380











































Reconciliation to Segment EBIT























Pre-tax earnings $(126)



















Interest income (41) 4

















Stock compensation 84 4

















Micromine purchase price hedge (24) 4

















Segment EBIT (GAAP) $(107)



















Amortization of intangibles 486 3

















Restructuring 1



















Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP) $380











































1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, derived from AspenTech's results for the year ended June 30, 2023 as reported in their Annual Report on Form 10-K, the results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as reported in their Form 10-Q, and the results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K. 2 GAAP income taxes reported by AspenTech differ from the amount reflected in Emerson's consolidated financial statements due to the application of the ASC 740 tax rules at the AspenTech entity level in their stand-alone publicly reported financial statements as compared to the amount computed at the Emerson consolidated level. 3 Amortization of intangibles includes $192 reported in cost of sales. 4 Reported in Emerson corporate line items. 5 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Table 8

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION NI RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table provides unaudited results for NI before Emerson's acquisition on October 11, 2023 and are not

included in Emerson's 2023 results. The figures are for informational purposes only and are provided to show NI's

quarterly results on an Emerson fiscal calendar and comparable segment basis. NI's future results will be reported as the

new Test & Measurement segment beginning in Q1 of 2024.





Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2023

























Sales

$ 448

$ 437

$ 417

$ 391

$ 1,693

























Pretax Earnings

$ 49

$ 54

$ 32

$ 34

$ 169

























Net Interest Expense / (Income)

$ 7

$ 8

$ 10

$ 9

$ 34

























Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT)

$ 56

$ 62

$ 42

$ 43

$ 203

% of sales

12.6 %

14.2 %

10.0 %

11.1 %

12.0 %

























Stock Based Compensation1

$ 18

$ 15

$ 15

$ 16

$ 64

Acquisition and Related Costs1

$ —

$ (1)

$ 16

$ 3

$ 18

























Comparable Segment EBIT

$ 74

$ 76

$ 73

$ 62

$ 285

% of sales

16.6 %

17.4 %

17.4 %

15.8 %

16.8 %

























Amortization of Intangibles

$ 12

$ 12

$ 13

$ 12

$ 49

Restructuring and Related Costs

$ 9

$ 16

$ 1

$ (1)

$ 25

























Comparable Adjusted Segment EBITA

$ 95

$ 104

$ 87

$ 73

$ 359

% of sales

21.1 %

23.8 %

20.9 %

18.6 %

21.2 %



1 To be reported in Emerson corporate line items.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other Table 9

















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except

per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.

























Q4 FY23 Underlying Sales Change

Final Control Measurement

& Analytical Discrete Automation Safety & Productivity Intelligent Devices Reported (GAAP)

8 % 14 % (7) % 5 % 6 % (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

(1) % — % (1) % (1) % (1) % (Acquisitions)

— % — % — % — % — % Divestitures

— % 1 % — % — % 1 % Underlying (Non-GAAP)

7 % 15 % (8) % 4 % 6 %

















Q4 FY23 Underlying Sales Change

Control Systems & Software AspenTech Software

and Control

Emerson Reported (GAAP)

4 % (1) % 3 %

5 % (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

(1) % — % (1) %

(1) % (Acquisitions)

— % — % — %

— % Divestitures

— % — % — %

1 % Underlying (Non-GAAP)

3 % (1) % 2 %

5 %

















Year Ended Sept 30, 2023 Underlying Sales Change

Final Control Measurement

& Analytical Discrete Automation Safety & Productivity Intelligent Devices Reported (GAAP)

10 % 12 % 1 % (1) % 7 % (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

2 % 2 % 2 % — % 2 % (Acquisitions)

— % — % — % — % — % Divestitures

1 % 2 % — % — % 1 % Underlying (Non-GAAP)

13 % 16 % 3 % (1) % 10 %

















Year Ended Sept 30, 2023 Underlying Sales Change

Control Systems & Software AspenTech Software

and Control

Emerson Reported (GAAP)

9 % 59 % 20 %

10 % (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

1 % — % 1 %

2 % (Acquisitions)

— % (60) % (12) %

(3) % Divestitures

1 % — % 1 %

1 % Underlying (Non-GAAP)

11 % (1) % 10 %

10 %

















2024E November Guidance Underlying Sales

FY24E Q1 FY24E





Reported (GAAP)

13% - 15.5% 14% - 17.5%





(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

~1% ~-%





(Acquisitions)

(10) - (10.5)% (8.5) - (10)%





Divestitures

~-% ~1%





Underlying (Non-GAAP)

4% - 6% 6.5% - 8.5%



























































Final Control Adjusted EBITA

Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$168 $247 16.7 % 22.9 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

65 38 6.5 % 3.5 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$233 $285 23.2 % 26.4 %



















Final Control Adjusted EBITA

FY22 FY23 FY22 FY23

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$592 $865 16.4 % 21.8 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

169 116 4.7 % 2.9 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$761 $981 21.1 % 24.7 %



















Measurement & Analytical Adjusted EBITA

Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$250 $275 27.2 % 26.3 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

0 23 (0.1) % 2.1 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$250 $298 27.1 % 28.4 %



















Measurement & Analytical Adjusted EBITA

FY22 FY23 FY22 FY23

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$785 $936 24.4 % 26.0 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

24 40 0.8 % 1.1 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$809 $976 25.2 % 27.1 %



















Discrete Automation Adjusted EBITA

Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$177 $131 24.6 % 19.7 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

3 14 (0.5) % 2.1 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$180 $145 24.1 % 21.8 %



















Discrete Automation Adjusted EBITA

FY22 FY23 FY22 FY23

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$542 $509 20.7 % 19.3 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

30 56 1.2 % 2.1 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$572 $565 21.9 % 21.4 %



















Safety & Productivity Adjusted EBITA

Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$51 $78 15.1 % 21.9 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

16 5 4.8 % 1.6 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$67 $83 19.9 % 23.5 %



















Safety & Productivity Adjusted EBITA

FY22 FY23 FY22 FY23

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$250 $306 17.8 % 22.0 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

36 26 2.5 % 1.9 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$286 $332 20.3 % 23.9 %



















Intelligent Devices Adjusted EBITA

Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$646 $731 21.7 % 23.2 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

84 80 2.8 % 2.6 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$730 $811 24.5 % 25.8 %



















Intelligent Devices Adjusted EBITA

FY22 FY23 FY22 FY23

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$2,169 $2,616 20.0 % 22.6 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

259 238 2.4 % 2.0 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$2,428 $2,854 22.4 % 24.6 %



















Control Systems & Software Adjusted EBITA

Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$143 $151 20.8 % 21.1 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

9 7 1.2 % 1.1 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$152 $158 22.0 % 22.2 %



















Control Systems & Software Adjusted EBITA

FY22 FY23 FY22 FY23

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$437 $529 18.2 % 20.3 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

33 31 1.4 % 1.2 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$470 $560 19.6 % 21.5 %



















AspenTech Adjusted EBITA





Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$(39) $(47) (15.2) % (18.7) %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

120 123 48.1 % 48.9 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$81 $76 32.9 % 30.2 %



















AspenTech Adjusted EBITA





FY22 FY23 FY22 FY23

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$12 $(107) 1.9 % (10.3) %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

237 487 36.1 % 46.7 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$249 $380 38.0 % 36.4 %



















Software and Control Adjusted EBITA

Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$104 $104 11.2 % 10.8 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

129 130 13.7 % 13.5 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$233 $234 24.9 % 24.3 %



















Software and Control Adjusted EBITA

FY22 FY23 FY22 FY23

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP) $449 $422 14.7 % 11.6 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

270 518 8.8 % 14.2 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$719 $940 23.5 % 25.8 %



















Total Business Segment Adjusted EBITA Margin

Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Q4 2023 Change Pretax earnings / margin (GAAP)

$603 $904 15.5 % 22.1 % 660 bps Corporate items and interest expense, net 147 (69) 3.8 % (1.7) % (550) bps Total Business Segment EBIT / margin

$750 $835 19.3 % 20.4 % 110 bps Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs $213 $210 5.4 % 5.1 % (30) bps Adjusted Total Business Segment EBITA / margin (Non-GAAP) $963 $1,045 24.7 % 25.5 % 80 bps

















Total Business Segment Adjusted EBITA Margin

FY22 FY23 FY22 FY23 Change Pretax earnings / margin (GAAP)

$2,432 $2,726 17.6 % 18.0 % 40 bps Corporate items and interest expense, net 186 312 1.4 % 2.0 % 60 bps Total Business Segment EBIT / margin

$2,618 $3,038 19.0 % 20.0 % 100 bps Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs $529 $756 3.8 % 5.0 % 120 bps Adjusted Total Business Segment EBITA / margin (Non-GAAP) $3,147 $3,794 22.8 % 25.0 % 220 bps



































Cash Flow





Q4 FY22 Q4 FY23 Change



Operating cash flow (GAAP)





$813 $1,007 24 %



Capital expenditures





(100) (169) (7) %



Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)





$713 $838 17 %





















Cash Flow





FY22 FY23 Change

FY24E ($ in billions) Operating cash flow (GAAP)





$2,048 $2,726 33 %

$3.0 - $3.1 Capital expenditures





(299) (363) 2 %

~(0.4) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)





$1,749 $2,363 35 %

$2.6 - $2.7

















Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of significant acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation. Note 2: All fiscal year 2024E figures are approximate, except where range is given.









































































SOURCE Emerson