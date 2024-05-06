NI Connect Spotlights Pivotal Role of Test to Drive Innovation and Performance Gains

Two-day event demonstrates the latest in test excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson's (NYSE: EMR) Test and Measurement business, formerly NI, today announced its premier NI Connect event will showcase the latest in intelligent NI test and measurement technologies driving innovation and enhancing business performance. The event for test and measurement customers and business and technology leaders runs May 21-22 in Austin, Texas.

"We will have a full lineup of keynote speakers who will share their experiences on how NI technologies are helping them use test as a strategic differentiator," said Ritu Favre, group president of Emerson's Test and Measurement business. "The NI software-centric test and measurement approach will be on full display, with our R&D experts available to collaborate directly with customers. They will assist in troubleshooting challenges and developing customized strategies that are specifically tailored to meet their unique needs."

Industry leaders delivering keynotes at NI Connect include:

George Kaehler , development lead at Siemens Mobility, who will discuss how Siemens uses the NI software-centric product ecosystem of test hardware and software to achieve productivity gains.

, development lead at Siemens Mobility, who will discuss how Siemens uses the NI software-centric product ecosystem of test hardware and software to achieve productivity gains. Michael O'Sullivan , vice president of Operations Engineering at Analog Devices, who will share how standardizing a unified test platform for hardware and software reduced development time and enhanced overall product performance across the life cycle from validation to production.

, vice president of Operations Engineering at Analog Devices, who will share how standardizing a unified test platform for hardware and software reduced development time and enhanced overall product performance across the life cycle from validation to production. Matt Fangman , senior director of Azure Data & AI at Microsoft, who will provide insights into how cloud computing, AI and software development enhance workflows across industries where reliability, repeatability and data privacy are critical.

, senior director of Azure Data & AI at Microsoft, who will provide insights into how cloud computing, AI and software development enhance workflows across industries where reliability, repeatability and data privacy are critical. Steve Xie , founder and CEO of Lightwheel AI, who will share insights on how using generative AI to power synthetic data generation can provide realistic testing data solutions for autonomous driving.

In addition to the livestreamed keynotes, NI Connect will feature an extensive lineup of live demonstrations and educational sessions. Participants will receive hands-on experience with current and future products, designed to address the core challenges faced by the industry today including software complexity and power consumption.

Technical sessions, led by NI engineering experts and partners, include "What's New in LabVIEW," an intro to the NI Battery Test Software Suite and "Getting Started with LabVIEW FPGA." The full list of topics can be found here .

To register for the virtual keynotes, please visit here. To register for NI Connect, please visit here.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.





SOURCE Emerson