Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results; Updates 2023 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2023 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2023, which are presented on a continuing operations basis. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock payable September 11, 2023 to stockholders of record August 11, 2023.

(dollars in millions, except per share) 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 Change Underlying Orders1



3 % Net Sales $3,465 $3,946 14 % Underlying Sales2



14 % Pretax Earnings $378 $761

Margin 10.9 % 19.3 % 840 bps Adjusted Segment EBITA3 $806 $1,060

Margin 23.2 % 26.9 % 370 bps GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.38 $1.03 171 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share4 $0.92 $1.29 40 % Operating Cash Flow $479 $842 76 % Free Cash Flow $420 $769 83 %

Management Commentary

"Emerson delivered another exceptional quarter of underlying sales growth and solid financial and operational results, driven by our highly differentiated portfolio of capabilities and offerings," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "We continue to advance our growth and profitability as a leading automation company, underpinned by the Emerson Management System and the world-class execution of our talented global team."

Karsanbhai continued, "Our performance over the last nine months demonstrates the strength of our technology and the strategic benefits of our exposure to attractive end-markets. As we close out 2023 and look ahead to 2024, Emerson is uniquely positioned, based on the breadth and depth of our capabilities and long-standing customer relationships, to capture our customers' investments in energy security and affordability, sustainability and decarbonization, digital transformation, and nearshoring. We look forward to delivering continued shareholder value as we build on our momentum across our business."

2023 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2023 guidance framework for continuing operations which was increased from prior guidance. The 2023 outlook includes $2 billion returned to shareholders through share repurchases completed in the first quarter and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.



2023 Net Sales Growth ~10.5% Underlying Sales Growth ~10% Earnings Per Share $3.54 - $3.59 Amortization of Intangibles ~$0.61 Restructuring / Related Costs ~$0.16 Russia Exit Costs $0.08 AspenTech Micromine Purchase Price Hedge ($0.02) Acquisition / Divestiture Fees ~$0.10 NI Investment Gain ~($0.07) Interest Income on Undeployed Proceeds ~($0.19) Copeland Equity Loss ~$0.19 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $4.40 - $4.45 Operating Cash Flow $2.5B - $2.6B Free Cash Flow $2.2B - $2.3B



1 Underlying orders does not include AspenTech. 2 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and acquisitions and divestitures. Heritage AspenTech and Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech will be included in underlying sales beginning in 2023 Q4. 3 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense. 4 Adjusted EPS excludes restructuring and related costs, NI investment gains, acquisition/divestiture costs, write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge, the income/loss of Emerson's 40% share of Copeland, interest income on undeployed proceeds and intangibles amortization expense. Post-Copeland transaction close, adjusted EPS now includes the interest on the Copeland note receivable valued at $0.02 and approximately $0.06 for the third quarter and fiscal year 2023, respectively.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the third quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to successfully complete on the terms and conditions contemplated, and the financial impact of, the proposed National Instruments transaction, the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

















Quarter Ended June 30

Nine Months Ended June 30





2022

2023

2022

2023















Net sales $3,465

$3,946

$9,912

$11,075 Cost of sales 1,879

1,952

5,435

5,660 SG&A expenses 894

1,042

2,631

3,072 Gain on subordinated interest —

—

(453)

— Other deductions, net 264

191

330

420 Interest expense, net 50

10

140

111 Interest income from related party1 —

(10)

—

(10) Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 378

761

1,829

1,822 Income taxes 123

158

399

390 Earnings from continuing operations 255

603

1,430

1,432 Discontinued operations, net of tax 697

8,763

1,092

11,030 Net earnings 952

9,366

2,522

12,462 Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 31

14

31

(13) Net earnings common stockholders $921

$9,352

$2,491

$12,475















Earnings common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $226

$592

$1,400

$1,451 Discontinued operations 695

8,760

1,091

11,024 Net earnings common stockholders $921

$9,352

$2,491

$12,475















Diluted avg. shares outstanding 596.2

574.0

596.9

578.1















Diluted earnings per share common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $0.38

$1.03

$2.34

$2.51 Discontinued operations 1.16

15.25

1.83

19.05 Diluted earnings per common share $1.54

$16.28

$4.17

$21.56

































Quarter Ended June 30

Nine Months Ended June 30





2022

2023

2022

2023 Other deductions, net













Amortization of intangibles $93

$120

$207

$357 Restructuring costs 29

12

44

41 Other 142

59

79

22 Total $264

$191

$330

$420 1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.





















Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)









Quarter Ended June 30

2022

2023 Assets





Cash and equivalents $2,529

$9,957 Receivables, net 2,135

2,491 Inventories 1,830

2,085 Other current assets 1,357

1,227 Current assets held-for-sale 1,524

— Total current assets 9,375

15,760 Property, plant & equipment, net 2,276

2,268 Goodwill 14,028

14,131 Other intangible assets 6,772

6,147 Copeland note receivable and equity investment —

3,359 Other 2,353

2,508 Noncurrent assets held-for-sale 2,238

— Total assets $37,042

$44,173







Liabilities and equity





Short-term borrowings and current





maturities of long-term debt $3,227

$667 Accounts payable 1,228

1,218 Accrued expenses 3,013

4,729 Current liabilities held-for-sale 1,344

— Total current liabilities 8,812

6,614 Long-term debt 8,367

7,642 Other liabilities 3,385

3,504 Noncurrent liabilities held-for-sale 191

— Equity





Common stockholders' equity 10,315

20,464 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 5,972

5,949 Total equity 16,287

26,413 Total liabilities and equity $37,042

$44,173









Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)











Nine Months Ended June 30



2022

2023 Operating activities







Net earnings

$2,522

$12,462 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1,092)

(11,030) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

571

780 Stock compensation

91

198 Changes in operating working capital

(361)

(369) Gain on subordinated interest

(453)

— Other, net

(43)

(322) Cash from continuing operations

1,235

1,719 Cash from discontinued operations

470

(439) Cash provided by operating activities

1,705

1,280









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(199)

(194) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

(5,615)

— Proceeds from subordinated interest

438

15 Proceeds from related party note receivable

—

918 Other, net

(38)

(124) Cash from continuing operations

(5,414)

615 Cash from discontinued operations

439

12,485 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(4,975)

13,100









Financing activities







Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

1,633

(1,476) Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months

1,162

395 Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months

(445)

(400) Proceeds from long-term debt

2,975

— Payments of long-term debt

(512)

(744) Dividends paid

(918)

(900) Purchases of common stock

(418)

(2,000) AspenTech purchases of common stock

—

(100) Payment of related party note payable

—

(918) Other, net

80

(159) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

3,557

(6,302)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

(112)

75 Increase in cash and equivalents

175

8,153 Beginning cash and equivalents

2,354

1,804 Ending cash and equivalents

$2,529

$9,957











Table 4

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)



The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.



Quarter Ended June 30



2022

2023

Reported

Underlying



















Sales















Final Control $905

$1,035

14 %

16 %

Measurement & Analytical 788

913

16 %

20 %

Discrete Automation 633

668

6 %

6 %

Safety & Productivity 360

363

1 %

— %

Intelligent Devices $2,686

$2,979

11 %

13 %



















Control Systems & Software 568

663

17 %

19 %

AspenTech 239

320

34 %

— %

Software and Control $807

$983

22 %

19 %



















Eliminations (28)

(16)









Total $3,465

$3,946

14 %

14 %



Sales Growth by Geography















Quarter Ended

June 30







Americas 11 %











Europe 13 %











Asia, Middle East & Africa 20 %













Table 4 cont.



Nine Months Ended June 30

2022

2023

Reported

Underlying















Sales













Final Control $2,606

$2,889

11 %

15 % Measurement & Analytical 2,294

2,550

11 %

16 % Discrete Automation 1,894

1,969

4 %

7 % Safety & Productivity 1,066

1,034

(3) %

(2) % Intelligent Devices $7,860

$8,442

7 %

11 %















Control Systems & Software 1,711

1,892

11 %

15 % AspenTech 405

793

96 %

— % Software and Control $2,116

$2,685

27 %

15 %















Eliminations (64)

(52)







Total $9,912

$11,075

12 %

12 %

Sales Growth by Geography















Nine Months

Ended June 30







Americas 13 %











Europe 10 %











Asia, Middle East & Africa 11 %





























Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended June 30

Quarter Ended June 30

2022

2023

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-

GAAP)

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-

GAAP) Earnings













Final Control $150

$191

$245

$266 Margins 16.6 %

21.2 %

23.7 %

25.7 % Measurement & Analytical 189

197

257

263 Margins 23.9 %

25.1 %

28.1 %

28.7 % Discrete Automation 115

124

124

144 Margins 18.2 %

19.6 %

18.5 %

21.4 % Safety & Productivity 69

75

82

88 Margins 19.3 %

20.6 %

22.7 %

24.3 % Intelligent Devices $523

$587

$708

$761 Margins 19.5 %

21.9 %

23.7 %

25.5 %















Control Systems & Software 77

90

144

151 Margins 13.5 %

15.7 %

21.8 %

22.8 % AspenTech 57

129

27

148 Margins 23.7 %

53.8 %

8.2 %

46.1 % Software and Control $134

$219

$171

$299 Margins 16.5 %

27.0 %

17.4 %

30.4 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net :













Stock compensation (15)

(15)

(56)

(56) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 25

25

42

42 Corporate and other (239)

(15)

(43)

(19) Copeland equity method investment loss —

—

(61)

— Interest expense, net (50)

—

(10)

— Interest income from related party1 —

—

10

—















Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $378

$801

$761

$1,027 Margins 10.9 %

23.1 %

19.3 %

26.0 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$806





$1,060 Margins



23.2 %





26.9 %















1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended June 30

Quarter Ended June 30

2022

2023

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2 Final Control $23

$18

$22

$(1) Measurement & Analytical 4

4

5

1 Discrete Automation 8

1

8

12 Safety & Productivity 7

(1)

7

(1) Intelligent Devices $42

$22

$42

$11















Control Systems & Software 6

7

6

1 AspenTech 71

1

121

— Software and Control $77

$8

$127

$1















Corporate —

10

—

1 Total $119

$40

$169

$13















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $31 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $11 and $1 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.



Quarter Ended June 30

2022

2023







Depreciation and Amortization





Final Control $53

$39 Measurement & Analytical 27

26 Discrete Automation 22

20 Safety & Productivity 15

15 Intelligent Devices 117

100







Control Systems & Software 24

22 AspenTech 72

123 Software and Control 96

145







Corporate 9

12 Total $222

$257

Table 5



EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)



The following table shows the Company's corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.











Quarter Ended June 30 Corporate and Other







2022

2023 Corporate and other (GAAP)







$(239)

$(43) Corporate restructuring and related costs







1

1 National Instruments investment gain







—

(12) Acquisition / divestiture costs







61

38 Russia business exit







162 1 — AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge







—

(3)















Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)







$(15)

$(19)















1 The Russia business exit charge includes $9 of restructuring costs.

Table 6



EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)



The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, interest income on undeployed proceeds, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.



Quarter Ended June 30

2022

2023







Pretax earnings $378

$761 Percent of sales 10.9 %

19.3 % Interest expense, net 50

10 Interest income from related party1 —

(10) Amortization of intangibles 119

169 Restructuring and related costs 31

13 Acquisition/divestiture costs 61

38 National Instruments investment gain —

(12) Copeland equity method investment loss —

61 Russia business exit 162

— AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge —

(3) Adjusted EBITA $801

$1,027 Percent of sales 23.1 %

26.0 %









Quarter Ended June 30

2022

2023







GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $0.38

$1.03







Amortization of intangibles 0.12

0.15 Restructuring and related costs 0.04

0.02 Acquisition/divestiture costs and pre-acquisition interest on AspenTech debt 0.09

0.07 National Instruments investment gain —

(0.02) Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction —

(0.05) Copeland equity method investment loss —

0.09 Russia business exit 0.29

—







Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $0.92

$1.29







Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share



(0.11)







Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution



$1.18







1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable

Table 6 cont.



Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-Controlling

Interests3

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $761

$158

$603

$11

$592

$1.03 Amortization of intangibles 169 1 39

130

42

88

0.15 Restructuring and related costs 13 2 3

10

—

10

0.02 Acquisition/divestiture costs 38

2

36

—

36

0.07 National Instruments investment gain (12)

(3)

(9)

—

(9)

(0.02) Interest income on undeployed proceeds (35)

(8)

(27)

—

(27)

(0.05) Copeland equity method investment loss 61

10

51

—

51

0.09 AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge (3)

(1)

(2)

(1)

(1)

0.00 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $992

$200

$792

$52

$740

$1.29 Interest expense, net (excluding interest income on undeployed proceeds) 45



















Interest income from related party4 (10)



















Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP) $1,027











































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $1 reported in cost of sales. 3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results. 4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 7



EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson currently owns approximately 56 percent of the common shares outstanding of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 44 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income, stock compensation and the Micromine purchase price hedge.



Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

(Benefit)

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-Controlling

Interests5

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share Standalone reporting (GAAP) $23 1 $(4)

$27











Interim tax reporting/Other (1)

2 2 (3)











Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP) 22

(2)

24

10

14

$0.02























Adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 121 3 26

95

42

53

0.09 AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge (3) 4 (1)

(2)

(1)

(1)

0.00 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $140

$23

$117

$51

$66

$0.11 Interest income (13) 4

















Stock compensation 21 4

















Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP) $148











































Reconciliation to Segment EBIT























Pre-tax earnings $22



















Interest income (13) 4

















Stock compensation 21 4

















Micromine purchase price hedge (3) 4

















Segment EBIT (GAAP) $27



















Amortization of intangibles 121 3

















Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP) $148











































1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K. 2 GAAP income taxes reported by AspenTech differ from the amount reflected in Emerson's consolidated financial statements due to the application of the ASC 740 tax rules at the AspenTech entity level in their stand-alone publicly reported financial statements as compared to the amount computed at the Emerson consolidated level. 3 Amortization of intangibles includes $47 reported in cost of sales. 4 Reported in Emerson corporate line items. 5 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other Table 8





















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.































Q3 FY23 Underlying Sales Change





Final Control Measurement

& Analytical Discrete Automation Safety & Productivity Intelligent Devices

Reported (GAAP)

14 % 16 % 6 % 1 % 11 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

1 % 1 % — % (1) % 1 %

(Acquisitions)

— % — % — % — % — %

Divestitures

1 % 3 % — % — % 1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)

16 % 20 % 6 % — % 13 %





















Q3 FY23 Underlying Sales Change

Control Systems & Software AspenTech Software

and

Control

Emerson

Reported (GAAP)

17 % 34 % 22 %

14 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

1 % — % — %

1 %

(Acquisitions)

— % (34) % (4) %

(2) %

Divestitures

1 %

1 %

1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)

19 % — % 19 %

14 %





















Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 Underlying Sales Change

Final Control Measurement

& Analytical Discrete Automation Safety & Productivity Intelligent Devices

Reported (GAAP)

11 % 11 % 4 % (3) % 7 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

3 % 3 % 3 % 1 % 3 %

(Acquisitions)

— % — % — % — % — %

Divestitures

1 % 2 % — % — % 1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)

15 % 16 % 7 % (2) % 11 %





















Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 Underlying Sales Change

Control Systems & Software AspenTech Software

and

Control

Emerson

Reported (GAAP)

11 % 96 % 27 %

12 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

3 % — % 3 %

3 %

(Acquisitions)

— % (96) % (16) %

(4) %

Divestitures

1 % — % 1 %

1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)

15 % — % 15 %

12 %





















2023E August Guidance Underlying Sales

FY23E









Reported (GAAP)

~ 10.5%









(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

~ 1.5%









(Acquisitions)

~ (2.5)%









Divestitures

~ 0.5%









Underlying (Non-GAAP)

~ 10%





































































Final Control Adjusted EBITA





Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023



Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$150 $245 16.6 % 23.7 %



Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

41 21 4.6 % 2.0 %



Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$191 $266 21.2 % 25.7 %























Measurement & Analytical Adjusted EBITA





Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023



Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$189 $257 23.9 % 28.1 %



Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

8 6 1.2 % 0.6 %



Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$197 $263 25.1 % 28.7 %























Discrete Automation Adjusted EBITA





Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023



Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$115 $124 18.2 % 18.5 %



Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

9 20 1.4 % 2.9 %



Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$124 $144 19.6 % 21.4 %























Safety & Productivity Adjusted EBITA





Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023



Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$69 $82 19.3 % 22.7 %



Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

6 6 1.3 % 1.6 %



Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$75 $88 20.6 % 24.3 %























Intelligent Devices Adjusted EBITA





Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023



Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$523 $708 19.5 % 23.7 %



Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

64 53 2.4 % 1.8 %



Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$587 $761 21.9 % 25.5 %























Control Systems & Software Adjusted EBITA





Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023



Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$77 $144 13.5 % 21.8 %



Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

13 7 2.2 % 1.0 %



Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$90 $151 15.7 % 22.8 %



















































































AspenTech Adjusted EBITA





Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023



Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$57 $27 23.7 % 8.2 %



Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

72 121 30.1 % 37.9 %



Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$129 $148 53.8 % 46.1 %























Software and Control Adjusted EBITA





Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023



Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$134 $171 16.5 % 17.4 %



Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

85 128 10.5 % 13.0 %



Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$219 $299 27.0 % 30.4 %























Total Business Segment Adjusted EBITA Margin





Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Change

Pretax earnings / margin (GAAP)

$378 $761 10.9 % 19.3 % 840 bps

Corporate items and interest expense, net

279 118 8.1 % 3.0 % (510)bps

Total Business Segment EBIT / margin

$657 $879 19.0 % 22.3 % 330 bps

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs $149 $181 4.2 % 4.6 % 40 bps

Adjusted Total Business Segment EBITA / margin (Non-GAAP) $806 $1,060 23.2 % 26.9 % 370 bps





















Q3 Earnings Per Share





Q3 FY22 Q3 FY23 Change





Earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.38 $ 1.03 171 %





Amortization of intangibles

0.12 0.15







Restructuring and related costs

0.04 0.02







Acquisition/divestiture costs





0.09 0.07







National Instruments investment gain

— (0.02)







Interest income on undeployed proceeds

— (0.05)







Copeland equity method investment loss

— 0.09







Russia business exit

0.29 —







Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.92 $ 1.29 40 %

























2023E August Guidance Earnings Per Share

FY23E









Earnings per share (GAAP)

$3.54 - $3.59









Amortization of intangibles

~ 0.61









Restructuring and related costs

~ 0.16









Russia business exit

0.08









AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

(0.02)









Acquisition/divestiture fees

~ 0.10









National Instruments investment gain

~ (0.07)









Interest income on undeployed proceeds

~ (0.19)









Copeland equity loss

~ 0.19









Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$4.40 - $4.45





























Cash Flow





Q3 FY22 Q3 FY23 Change

FY23E ($ in billions)

Operating cash flow (GAAP)





$ 479 $ 842 76 %

$2.5 - $2.6

Capital expenditures





(59) (73) 7 %

~(0.3)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)





$ 420 $ 769 83 %

$2.2 - $2.3









































Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation.

Note 2: All fiscal year 2023E figures are approximate, except where range is given.



