Emerson's Transformative GenAI Automation Delivers Powerful New Tool for Power and Water Industries

Ovation Automation Platform with GenAI will empower workforce, optimize operations

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its release of the Ovation™ 4.0 Automation Platform, global automation and technology leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is delivering transformative generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) that will enhance data to inform decisions, helping power and water companies accelerate growth, improve efficiencies and drive more predictive, reliable and resilient performance to their operations.

Emerson’s Ovation™ 4.0 Automation Platform with integrated and dedicated GenAI deployment will augment power and water workforce expertise for more effective and efficient operations.

With the digital transformation of the power and water industries, utilities and municipalities now have vast amounts of rich production, reliability, safety and sustainability data for their operations – yet much of it is fragmented and siloed. Operators require a modern, future-proof computing environment that can confidently mine large and complex data sets and harness the power of GenAI for better, more efficient operational insights.

Emerson's Ovation 4.0 Automation Platform with integrated and dedicated GenAI deployment, trained on a secure foundation of knowledge-based data, will augment workforce expertise and thought processes to enhance productivity by prioritizing and automating tasks. The platform will provide predictive guidance and recommend appropriate actions to increase reliability, improve customer experiences and optimize overall operations.

"While global power operators are experiencing unprecedented demands, we are also on the precipice of technological advances that will forever change how we and our customers work," said Bob Yeager, president of Emerson's power and water business. "The digital revolution is generating so much valuable data that our Ovation Automation Platform with GenAI can harvest to create accessible, usable insights to inform smarter and more timely action."

Through its AI-based capabilities, the new platform will help support:

Workforce empowerment – AI assistants will work side-by-side with operators of every experience level to optimize workflows for more effective operations and help diagnose issues and suggest or implement control actions to return to normal, safe operating conditions.

– AI assistants will work side-by-side with operators of every experience level to optimize workflows for more effective operations and help diagnose issues and suggest or implement control actions to return to normal, safe operating conditions. Remote operations – AI will work in tandem with operators at centralized control centers that monitor multiple assets, acting as autonomous guardians that provide prescriptive guidance to help with information processing and decision support.

– AI will work in tandem with operators at centralized control centers that monitor multiple assets, acting as autonomous guardians that provide prescriptive guidance to help with information processing and decision support. Reliable, continuous operations – The Ovation GenAI assistant will predict maintenance requirements, helping mitigate the impacts of common reliability issues such as faulty sensors, mechanical wear, temperature fluctuations and pressure deviations. In addition, real-time digital twin simulation, coupled with AI models trained on plant-specific historic operations and maintenance, will recognize abnormal conditions to identify how and why processes are diverging from baseline operations.

– The Ovation GenAI assistant will predict maintenance requirements, helping mitigate the impacts of common reliability issues such as faulty sensors, mechanical wear, temperature fluctuations and pressure deviations. In addition, real-time digital twin simulation, coupled with AI models trained on plant-specific historic operations and maintenance, will recognize abnormal conditions to identify how and why processes are diverging from baseline operations. Grid optimization – Facilitated by AI-assisted predictive maintenance, the platform will offer advanced situational awareness that improves decision-making from power generation to delivery, resulting in increased grid stability.

– Facilitated by AI-assisted predictive maintenance, the platform will offer advanced situational awareness that improves decision-making from power generation to delivery, resulting in increased grid stability. Security – Robust AI models will be used as a tool to enhance cybersecurity by improving threat detection, response automation, vulnerability management and overall security protocols.

Initially released on Microsoft Azure's OpenAI service, the Emerson Ovation GenAI will also be available on other large language models that rely on closed, proprietary and secure data sets.

"Today's most forward-thinking power and water companies will use our new Ovation 4.0 Automation Platform with GenAI to help sort through their vast amounts of data," Yeager said. "By contextualizing data from the intelligent field, edge and cloud to make better, safer decisions, this technology will enable what we call 'Boundless Automation™' – breaking down data silos to liberate data and unleash the power of software."

Emerson announced its new Ovation GenAI today at its annual Ovation Users Group Conference in Pittsburgh.

Media:

Additional resources:

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

SOURCE Emerson