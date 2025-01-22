EMERUS HOSPITAL RECEIVES NATIONAL RECOGNITION FOR EXCELLENCE IN PATIENT EXPERIENCE

AHN Harmar Neighborhood Hospital in Pittsburgh Earns Press Ganey Honor for Second Year in a Row

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerus Holdings Inc. is proud to announce that for the second consecutive year one of its partner hospitals, AHN Harmar Neighborhood Hospital in Pittsburgh, has been honored as a 2024 Press Ganey Human Experience Award winner. The prestigious award recognizes AHN Harmar Neighborhood Hospital as a "Guardian of Excellence" in Patient Experience – Emergency Department recipient.

The 2024 Press Ganey Human Experience Award winners will be recognized at HX25, the annual conference held in Orlando, Florida, from February 3-5, 2025. This award honors clients who have consistently reached the top (95th to 99th percentile) of their respective databases for patient experience, employee experience, physician experience, consumer experience or clinical quality performance.

"I am so thrilled that our staff's dedication and compassion are once again being honored with this national award," said Vanessa Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Emerus. "Our entire leadership team is in awe of the remarkable work and patient-centered focus our teammates provide to our valued patients – each and every day. To be recognized two years in a row is truly impressive."

Cynthia Dorundo, Regional CEO for the Pittsburgh Market, said, "We believe in neighbors caring for neighbors, and the high-quality, empathetic care our staff provides ensures our patients feel heard and supported throughout their healthcare journey. I couldn't be more pleased for this shining testament to the dedication and commitment of our teams toward our mission."

Emerus, the partner of choice for leading health systems across the nation, established a joint venture partnership with the Allegheny Health Network (AHN), a Highmark Health Company, in 2017. AHN Harmar began seeing patients in October of 2020. AHN Neighborhood Hospitals was among the first health systems east of the Mississippi to incorporate the unique Emerus neighborhood hospital concept into its care delivery model. In addition to Harmar, the partnership now operates Neighborhood Hospitals in Brentwood, Hempfield and McCandless.

AHN Neighborhood Hospitals have a history of excellence. In 2023, Becker's Hospital Review named it one of the nation's top hospitals for staff responsiveness.

"Our fantastic group of providers takes pride in providing timely, high-quality care," said Julie Ference, Chief Nursing Officer at AHN Harmar Neighborhood Hospital. "We sit at the bedside, next to our patients, and listen. We involve the patients in their care, keep them informed and make sure their expectations have been met or exceeded. We are also there to provide life-saving care at a moment's notice. I am humbled and honored to work with such a dedicated team."

ABOUT EMERUS

Emerus is the nation's first, largest and most experienced operator of small-format, neighborhood hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems to provide an innovative health care delivery model through value-based, capital-efficient hospitals. The Emerus network brings patient-centric acute episodic, inpatient and ambulatory clinical services to communities nationwide. Our hospitals and healthcare facilities help patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they live, work and play. More information is available at www.emerus.com.

ABOUT AHN NEIGHBORHOOD HOSPITALS

The mission of AHN Neighborhood Hospitals is to increase the community's access to high-quality healthcare through an experienced staff and state-of-the-art resources. Our goal is to offer the quality of care we would expect and demand for our own families. Streamlined admitting procedures, highly qualified physician and medical specialists at every level of care and the latest diagnostic equipment are just a few of the distinctions we offer. Everywhere you look, you see evidence of our commitment to provide the finest emergency care, any hour of the day or night. AHN Neighborhood Hospitals offer patients and their primary care physicians assurance that while in our hands, you'll be treated promptly, respectfully and effectively.

CONTACT:

Richard Bonnin at 281-840-9820

[email protected]

SOURCE Emerus