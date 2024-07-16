EMERUS WELCOMES GRANT MAGNESS AS SENIOR VP OF OPERATIONS - WEST DIVISION

HOUSTON,  July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerus, the nation's leader in building and operating small-format hospitals, is proud to announce the addition of Grant Magness as Senior Vice President of Operations – West Division. Magness will oversee the organization's Texas  and Nevada markets, bringing his extensive experience and passion for healthcare to Emerus. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Grant to the Emerus team," said Vanessa Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Emerus. "His extensive experience and dedication to an exceptional patient experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our operations and enhance the quality of care across our Texas and Nevada markets."

Magness has dedicated his career to healthcare, beginning with his undergraduate studies at Baylor University, followed by graduate studies at Trinity University. His journey in the healthcare field has been marked by significant accomplishments and leadership roles. Magness has a diverse background, including work in acute care hospital settings with Community Health Systems and small-format ambulatory environments with USPI. His most recent roles with USPI included CEO of TOPS Specialty Hospital and Regional Vice President in the Houston market.  

Magness is known for his passion for people, fostering an environment where employees thrive and patients receive exceptional care. His leadership style and commitment to excellence align perfectly with Emerus's mission to provide top-notch healthcare services through its innovative small-format hospital model.

ABOUT EMERUS
Emerus is the nation's first, largest and most experienced operator of small-format hospitals, also known as community hospitals or neighborhood hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems across the nation to provide excellence, empathy and innovation in healthcare delivery through a network of efficient, value-based small-format hospitals. The Emerus network brings high-quality, patient-centric acute episodic and ambulatory clinical services to communities across a given market. This helps patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they work, live and play. More information is available at www.emerus.com.

CONTACT:
Richard Bonnin at 281-840-9820
[email protected]

