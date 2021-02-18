Emeryville, California, Introduces Contactless Parking Payments with the ParkMobile App

The ParkMobile app is the #1 parking app in the U.S., with over 22 million users, and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

ParkMobile already has over 2.4 million users in the State of California. The app is widely available in most major cities in Northern and Southern California, including Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Berkeley, Monterey, Newport Beach, and more. Additionally, ParkMobile can be used to pay for parking at many colleges and universities in the state including, UCLA, Stanford, University of San Diego, Cal Poly, and San Jose State.

"Emeryville is thrilled to announce this new partnership with ParkMobile," says Amber Evans, Economic and Community Development Coordinator with responsibility for installing paid parking in Emeryville "We know that people generally prefer to pay for parking with a mobile app, affording a touchless experience, and we are happy to provide this option to our residents and visitors, creating a better overall experience in the city."

"ParkMobile is pleased to add Emeryville to our growing network of locations in California," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have a large base of users in the state, making it easy for people to use one app for contactless parking payments wherever they go."

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

