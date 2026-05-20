EMG's Maven named Best Ad Tech Innovation at 2026 Digiday Video and TV Awards.

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMG today announced that its streaming analytics platform Maven has been awarded Best Ad Tech Innovation at the 2026 Digiday Video and TV Awards, which recognize the most impactful advancements shaping the future of video and TV advertising.

The Best Ad Tech Innovation category honors video advertising technology that is most successful in delivering, measuring, and supporting video content. Maven was recognized for its ability to connect streaming advertising exposure to real-world business outcomes, giving dealerships and automotive ad agencies clear visibility into attributed showroom visits, website activity, and overall local market impact. It also brings strategy into the same workflow, enabling agencies and dealerships to plan streaming campaigns tailored to each rooftop, local market dynamics, and performance goals, while modeling anticipated market share growth before campaigns launch.

As TV consumption continues to shift toward streaming—a relatively young, complex, digital-first advertising channel—advertisers face growing challenges in understanding how to leverage its capabilities, how to connect views to growth and conversions, and what a successful strategy looks like at the individual rooftop level. Maven addresses this by unifying strategy and reporting in a single interface built on more than 90 million historical conversions. The platform is localized to each dealership, designed to improve decision-making, and grows dealership market share by +21.8% on average.

"This award reflects a broad shift in the automotive industry. Dealers and their agencies are under increasing pressure to deliver stronger results with greater efficiency. The ability for partners using Maven to win over 20% market share growth in under three months demonstrates the power of the platform's streaming insights."

Brian Singleton

CEO and Founder, EMG

The recognition places EMG among a select group of winners announced by Digiday, alongside leading platforms and publishers including YouTube, CBS Sports, and The Walt Disney Company, shaping the future of video and TV.

For more information about the awards and winners, visit Digiday's website.

For more information about EMG and Maven, visit EMG's website.

About EMG

EMG is the leading streaming advertising company dedicated exclusively to automotive. Its analytics platform, Maven, is purpose-built for dealerships, turning complex market and campaign data into actionable insights. Drawing on millions of attributed dealership conversion data points, Maven gives dealers visibility into local market share, competitor activity, and campaign performance. With data-driven execution and measurable results, EMG helps dealerships connect with in-market buyers, optimize strategies, and grow market share.

Media Contact:

Lauren Beaney

[email protected]

SOURCE EMG