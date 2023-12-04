EMI Shielding Market size to increase by USD 2.97 billion from 2022 to 2027; 3M Co., Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co. Ltd., Cybershield Inc. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EMI shielding market size is expected to grow by USD 2.97 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growth in global electronics production is notably driving the EMI shielding market. However, factors such as rising cost pressure from the demand side may impede market growth. The market is segmented by method (conduction and radiation), End-user (Automotive, Consumer electronics, Aerospace and defense, Healthcare, and IT and telecom) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the emi shielding market incluidng 3M Co., Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co. Ltd., Cybershield Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., EDOGAWA GOSEI CO. LTD., EIS Legacy LLC, ESCO Technologies Inc., HEICO Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Integrated Polymer Solutions, LG Chem Ltd., MAJR Products Corp., Miller Waste Mills Inc., NITTO KOGYO CORP., Nolato AB, Omega Shielding Products, Parker Hannifin Corp., Schaffner Group, Tech Etch Inc., and PPG Industries Inc..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report.

EMI Shielding Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

3M Co.: The company offers a wide range of EMI shielding such as EMI shielding fabric tape and copper foil EMI shielding tape among others.

EMI Shielding Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The conduction segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The method of noise being transmitted from source to receiver along a direct route is known as conducted EMI. To transfer electromagnetic emissions to the connected device, this method requires a physical path.

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The method of noise being transmitted from source to receiver along a direct route is known as conducted EMI. To transfer electromagnetic emissions to the connected device, this method requires a physical path. APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the global market growth during the forecast period. APAC includes countries such as China , Japan , India , Indonesia , and South Korea , making it one of the world's largest electronics manufacturers. China leads in demand for EMI shielding as it dominates global electronics manufacturing. The rising demand for electronic products in developing economies is an essential factor for the growing investments of electronic manufacturing service providers.

EMI Shielding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Method

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

