EMI Shielding Market size to increase by USD 2.97 billion from 2022 to 2027; 3M Co., Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co. Ltd., Cybershield Inc. and more among key companies - Technavio

EMI Shielding Market size to increase by USD 2.97 billion from 2022 to 2027

04 Dec, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EMI shielding market size is expected to grow by USD 2.97 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growth in global electronics production is notably driving the EMI shielding market. However, factors such as rising cost pressure from the demand side may impede market growth. The market is segmented by method (conduction and radiation), End-user (Automotive, Consumer electronics, Aerospace and defense, Healthcare, and IT and telecom) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the emi shielding market incluidng  3M Co., Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co. Ltd., Cybershield Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., EDOGAWA GOSEI CO. LTD., EIS Legacy LLC, ESCO Technologies Inc., HEICO Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Integrated Polymer Solutions, LG Chem Ltd., MAJR Products Corp., Miller Waste Mills Inc., NITTO KOGYO CORP., Nolato AB, Omega Shielding Products, Parker Hannifin Corp., Schaffner Group, Tech Etch Inc., and PPG Industries Inc..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global EMI Shielding Market 2023-2027
EMI Shielding Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

3M Co.: The company offers a wide range of EMI shielding such as EMI shielding fabric tape and copper foil EMI shielding tape among others. 

EMI Shielding Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • The conduction segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The method of noise being transmitted from source to receiver along a direct route is known as conducted EMI. To transfer electromagnetic emissions to the connected device, this method requires a physical path.                              
  • APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the global market growth during the forecast period. APAC includes countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea, making it one of the world's largest electronics manufacturers. China leads in demand for EMI shielding as it dominates global electronics manufacturing. The rising demand for electronic products in developing economies is an essential factor for the growing investments of electronic manufacturing service providers.

EMI Shielding Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist EMI shielding market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the EMI shielding market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the EMI shielding market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of EMI shielding market companies

EMI Shielding Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2.97 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.38

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

