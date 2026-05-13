Emigrant Bank Appoints Tyler Kelley as Managing Director to Support Strategic Growth and Family Office Expansion

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emigrant Bank today announced that Tyler Kelley has joined the firm as Managing Director, reporting to Liz Nesvold, Vice Chair of Emigrant Bank, Chair of Emigrant Partners, and Executive Chair of Emigrant Family Office.

Mr. Kelley will work closely with Ms. Nesvold and senior leadership across Emigrant's platform to support strategic initiatives, including the continued expansion of its family office capabilities and related resources serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. With more than two decades of experience across wealth management, strategic advisory, operations, and enterprise development, Mr. Kelley has helped lead firms through acquisitions, integration, scaling initiatives, operational transformation, and successful exits.

"Tyler and I have known each other for nearly 20 years, and I've had the opportunity to watch him operate across nearly every aspect of a wealth management business," said Ms. Nesvold. "He combines strategic perspective with operational experience and understands how to help firms grow while preserving the culture, people, and high-touch client care that defines exceptional service. Just as importantly, he is a thoughtful and trusted partner who will be highly impactful across our broader ecosystem."

In his role, Mr. Kelley will work across several of the bank's specialized business units, helping strengthen connectivity across businesses, identifying strategic opportunities, and supporting the continued evolution of Emigrant's family office offering. He will also serve as a strategic resource to the Emigrant Partners team given his deep experience across the wealth management industry.

Prior to joining Emigrant, Mr. Kelley served as Chief Operating Officer and Partner at Evoke Advisors. Earlier in his career, he spent more than fifteen years at Bel Air Investment Advisors, where he was Chief Operating Officer and Senior Managing Director. At both firms, he served on the Management Committee and helped lead strategic planning, operational development, and long-term growth initiatives.

"Emigrant has built a highly differentiated platform centered on long-term partnership, advisor independence, and sophisticated capabilities for clients," said Mr. Kelley. "I'm excited to work alongside Liz and the broader team to help further strengthen the platform and support the evolving needs of advisors, families, and institutions."

Mr. Kelley began his career as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs and later worked in the Strategic Planning Group at AECOM. He has been active in civic and nonprofit leadership throughout his career, having previously served as a Trustee of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, chaired its annual Beastly Ball, and was appointed by the Mayor of Los Angeles to serve as a Commissioner for the Los Angeles City Zoo Commission. He also served as Chairman and Commissioner of the Los Angeles County Commission on Local Government Services.

Mr. Kelley graduated with honors from the University of Southern California with a B.A. in International Relations and Political Science, where he served as Student Body President. He was selected as a Henry R. Luce Foundation Scholar and worked in Jakarta, Indonesia with Castle Group, an entry-market strategy and consulting firm.

He lives in Manhattan Beach, California with his two daughters and is active in Young Presidents' Organization, where he serves as chapter Learning Officer.

About Emigrant Bank. Founded in 1850 to serve the financial needs of a growing America and a dynamic emigrant population, Emigrant today is among the largest privately held, family-owned and operated banks in America. Emigrant offers fully-integrated banking, custom lending, family office services, luxury insurance services and trust administration services to meet the needs of wealthy individuals, families, endowments, foundations and corporations, directly and through its various subsidiaries: Emigrant Family Office, Emigrant Fine Art Finance, Personal Risk Management, Summitas, Emigrant Capital, Galatioto Sports Partners, and New York Private Bank & Trust, among others.

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SOURCE Emigrant Bank