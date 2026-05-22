Emil Davtyan Named a Legal Visionary by LA Times Studios

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emil Davtyan, Founder and Managing Attorney of D.Law, has been named a Legal Visionary by LA Times Studios for 2026. The honor recognizes attorneys who are reshaping the legal landscape not just through results, but through the way they think, lead, and serve.

For Davtyan, the recognition is less about the individual and more about the idea that built D.Law from the ground up: that workers deserve a fair fight, and that the law firm representing them should be built with that purpose at its core.

Emil Davtyan, Founder and Managing Attorney of D.Law, has been named a Legal Visionary by LA Times Studios for 2026.

"I didn't set out to build a big firm. I set out to build the right one," said Davtyan. "One where the people doing the work believe in what they're doing, and where every client who walks through our doors feels like they matter. That's the vision. It's always been the vision."

Since founding D.Law, Davtyan has grown the firm into one of California's most recognized employment law practices, with 16 offices across the state and a team dedicated to representing workers in cases involving harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, retaliation, and wage theft. Under his leadership, D.Law has invested heavily in both its people and its client experience, building systems and a culture designed to deliver not just strong legal outcomes, but a more humane process for workers navigating some of the hardest moments of their careers.

His approach to leadership reflects the same philosophy. Davtyan has built D.Law into a workplace where staff are supported, challenged, and given the tools to do meaningful work. The belief is straightforward: a team that is treated well fights harder for the people it serves.

"The work we do matters because the people we do it for matter," Davtyan added. "Workers come to us when they've been mistreated, overlooked, or pushed out. The least we can do is meet that moment with everything we've got. That's what drives this firm, and it's what I'm most proud of."

The LA Times Studios Legal Visionary recognition adds to a milestone year for D.Law, which was also named one of the Top Law Firms in Los Angeles County by LA Times Studios for 2026.

Contact: Armen Petrosyan, [email protected]

SOURCE D.Law, Inc.