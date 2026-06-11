Emily Culp Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Dropps Effective Immediately

ELMHURST, Ill., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dropps, the omnichannel home care company pioneering high performance and clean ingredients, today announced the appointment of Emily Culp as Chief Executive Officer. Culp brings more than 30 years of experience scaling global consumer brands at the intersection of health, wellness, and performance.

Emily Culp, Chief Executive Officer, Dropps

Culp most recently served as Chief Brand & Strategy Officer at BodyHealth, where she grew the supplement company from early-stage single-digit revenues to a nine-figure business. Prior to BodyHealth, she served as CEO of Cover FX Skincare Inc., leading its transformation into a vegan, cruelty-free complexion expert. Earlier in her career, Culp held senior leadership roles at Keds, Rebecca Minkoff, Estee Lauder, and Unilever, and currently serves on the boards of Stio, Cordial, and GoPro.

Founded by Jonathan Propper, Dropps invented the first liquid laundry detergent pod in 2008. Its concentrated zero-waste formulas and packaging deliver superior performance without compromising what goes into your home or the world outside it. Under Culp's leadership, Dropps plans to build on its heritage of product and format innovation, expanding its reach with health-conscious, sustainability-minded consumers, and its omnichannel footprint.

"Health and wellness have always been at the center of how I live and lead, so joining Dropps feels like a very natural next chapter," said Culp. "Consumers are increasingly asking what's in their products and whether they're safe for their families. Dropps has been answering those questions for decades - I am thrilled to be working alongside such an incredible team as we bring these ideas to more households."

"The home care category is at an inflection point," said Elio Leoni Sceti, Chairman of the Dropps Board of Directors. "Emily understands that consumer deeply, she understands the brand, and she shares the values that make Dropps what it is. The Board couldn't be more confident in what's ahead."

"With Dropps there is no BS– no measuring, no mess, no plastic in our packaging, no compromise," said founder Jonathan Propper. "That's still the idea. It's just gotten better. Emily has the track record, the instincts, and the passion to take everything we've built and bring it to a much wider audience."

About Dropps

Dropps is a home care brand on a mission to make everyday cleaning, easier, more effective, and better for your health. Its biobased laundry and dish pods are dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, and free from dyes, artificial fragrances, phthalates, parabens, and optical brighteners. A certified B Corp, Dropps ships compact low-waste cardboard packaging to cut single-use plastic and carbon impacts.

SOURCE Dropps