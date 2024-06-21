Emily Friedman Joins G2 Capital Advisors as VP, Head of Talent

BOSTON, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 Capital Advisors is pleased to announce the appointment of Emily Friedman as VP, Head of Talent . In this role, Emily will oversee G2's comprehensive talent and HR functions, ensuring the firm attracts, develops, and retains top-tier talent to support its strategic growth and client service excellence.

Emily Friedman

Emily has been a valued Senior Advisor to G2 Capital Advisors for over a year, and her transition to a full-time role is a testament to her exceptional contributions and deep understanding of the firm's culture and objectives. Based in Boston, Emily will report directly to Matt Konkle, President of G2 Capital Advisors.

"Emily's extensive experience in human resources and her partnership approach to talent management has already made a significant impact on our organization," said Matt Konkle, President of G2 Capital Advisors . "We are thrilled to have her join our team in a full-time capacity and look forward to her continued leadership in enhancing our talent strategy and supporting the firm's growth."

As VP of Talent, Emily will oversee all aspects of human resources, including hiring, onboarding, benefits, compensation, performance management, training, leadership development, and, most importantly, enhancing the overall employee experience.

Emily began her career as an employment attorney before transitioning to in-house roles, focusing on talent and administrative functions. She has held key HR positions at several prestigious investment and consulting firms, including The Baupost Group, Arrowstreet Capital, Altman Solon, and Social Finance, an impact investment and advisory non-profit.

"Over the past year, I have witnessed firsthand the firm's commitment to excellence and innovation, and I am excited to join G2 in this role officially," said Emily Friedman, VP, Head of Talent. "I look forward to driving initiatives to enhance our talent strategy and foster an engaging and supportive employee experience."

G2 is confident that Emily's extensive experience and passion for talent development will be a tremendous asset to the firm. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in G2's ongoing commitment to excellence in talent management and employee engagement.

Emily holds an undergraduate degree from Tufts University and a law degree from Georgetown University. In addition to her professional accomplishments, she is an active volunteer with several Boston-based organizations, including Combined Jewish Philanthropies (CJP), Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Brookline Food Pantry, and her temple.

