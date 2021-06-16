Emily Hampshire reveals Delta Faucet’s newest collections in The Real Life Showroom live stream

Never seen a product reveal? Neither has Emily. Which means it's gonna be fun. All are invited to tune in to the live stream June 16 to hang out with Emily as she introduces Delta's newest kitchen and bath designs. Attendees can ask Emily a question about a real Delta product – or just what her goat's name is. Revelers can rewatch live stream highlights and check out product information at DeltaFaucet.com/RealLifeShowroom .

"When Delta asked if I would help launch their new products in a real home, I said, 'Perfect! Everyone knows I never want to leave my house,'" said Emily Hampshire, Delta Faucet Real Life Showroom host. "I never thought this experience would leave me OBSESSED with all things faucets, but when you see Delta's seriously stylish designs, you'll get it. And if you thought I didn't want to leave my house before, now I don't even want to leave the ROOMS in my house that have water!"

The newest faucet superfan, Emily is sharing the latest and greatest in faucets, from a real home, streamed into viewers' real homes.

"Delta products are designed for real people and their real lives," said Kelsey Kinniry, Delta associate brand manager. "That's why we are thrilled to have the real Emily Hampshire introduce our newest kitchen and bath collections directly into consumers' homes – no trade show pass necessary. We hope Delta fixtures continue to create meaningful change in daily life."

New Delta Faucet designs unveiled at The Real Life Showroom include:

Stryke® Kitchen Collection: The robust design of the Stryke® Kitchen Collection breathes intrigue into any space. With subtly upturned spout and handles, this collection radiates confidence and composure with an assured stature and ascending contours. Stryke® is available in three Lumicoat™ Finishes, which are guaranteed to resist mineral buildup and hard water stains.

Galeon™ Bath Collection: The Galeon™ Bath Collection sails away from the expected with new innovations, knurled accents, and a chiseled arc design. With a design inspired by the shape of sailboats, the name "Galeon" derives from 15th-century Spanish sailing ships. Galeon™ is Delta's first bath collection to launch with H 2 Okinetic® UltraSoak™ Spray and Lumicoat™ Finishes.

Instant Hot Faucets: Delta® Instant Hot Faucets provide near-boiling water, perfect for cleaning, cooking and more. Prep your coffee and warm beverages without having to wait for a kettle. Three different style options perfectly coordinate with various Delta Kitchen Faucets.

Beverage Faucets: Delta® Beverage Faucets conveniently provide purified drinking water in a wide range of styles and finishes. Air gaps are integrated within the faucet for easy use with a reverse osmosis system.

Visit DeltaFaucet.com/RealLifeShowroom to watch highlight reels of Delta's Real Life Showroom and check out product details.

ABOUT DELTA FAUCET

Delta Faucet exists to transform people's daily lives with water. Through human-led innovation, Delta Faucet designs groundbreaking products for the home. New smart technology maximizes functionality – from Delta Touch 2 O® Technology for activation with a simple touch, to H 2 Okinetic® Showers for a feeling of more water while using less. In a world of constantly changing trends, Delta Faucet powers meaningful, lasting change in people's lives. For more information, visit DeltaFaucet.com .

SOURCE Delta Faucet