Emily Martin, Former GE Supply Chain Executive, Joins Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Ms. Martin joins CD&R after a 22-year career at General Electric, bringing deep expertise in high-value procurement, strategic negotiations, and supply chain operations. Most recently, she served as the Chief Commercial Officer for GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy. Prior to that role, Ms. Martin was Senior Vice President - Global Supply Chain where she led sourcing, manufacturing, and logistics for operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Ms. Martin also held leadership roles in GE Energy, including leading $25 billion of worldwide logistics operations and carrier management, and heading the Electrical Center of Excellence with responsibility for sourcing and development of a $3 billion electrical and electronics supply chain for the broad portfolio of GE businesses in the energy sector.