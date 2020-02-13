Emily Martin, Former GE Supply Chain Executive, Joins Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice announced today that it has appointed Emily Martin as Director, Portfolio Company Procurement Program, effective February 18. Ms. Martin will work with the supply chain and procurement leaders at the Firm's portfolio companies.
Ms. Martin joins CD&R after a 22-year career at General Electric, bringing deep expertise in high-value procurement, strategic negotiations, and supply chain operations. Most recently, she served as the Chief Commercial Officer for GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy. Prior to that role, Ms. Martin was Senior Vice President - Global Supply Chain where she led sourcing, manufacturing, and logistics for operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Ms. Martin also held leadership roles in GE Energy, including leading $25 billion of worldwide logistics operations and carrier management, and heading the Electrical Center of Excellence with responsibility for sourcing and development of a $3 billion electrical and electronics supply chain for the broad portfolio of GE businesses in the energy sector.
Ms. Martin is a graduate of North Carolina State University, where she majored in chemical engineering.
About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of $30 billion in 89 companies with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $140 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com.
