Emily Murphy, Former United States GSA Administrator, Joins CEO Coaching International as Expert in Government Contracting and the Business of Government

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International®, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Emily Murphy as its newest Partner and Coach.

Murphy is a leading expert in government contracting and the business of government. She has held multiple leadership roles in the federal government, most recently serving as Administrator for the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), the federal agency charged with managing 371 million square feet of office space, over $75 billion in governmentwide contracts, and several shared services. She has also served in legal and operational roles in both the public and private sectors.

Murphy was unanimously confirmed by the Senate to lead the GSA in 2017, overseeing a budget of $37.3 billion – more than 99% of which came from fees, not direct appropriations. During her time as administrator, Murphy increased GSA contract sales by over 36%, from $55 billion to $75 billion in three years. Revenues grew from $21.8 billion in FY 2017 to $29 billion in FY 2020, and customer agencies realized $21.6 billion in savings in three years.

Other notable accomplishments Murphy achieved as Administrator of the GSA include re-engineering the GSA's leasing process, thereby reducing lease carryovers from 60% to 20%, and saving over $3.4 billion, modernizing the GSA's largest contracting program – the Multiple Award Schedules – by consolidating 24 multiple award contracts with 14,000 vendors into a single contract, introducing a new catalog management system, and reducing contract clauses by one-third.

While working for TerreStar National Services, Inc. as General Counsel and Vice President for Operations, Murphy implemented a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the Department of Defense that allowed the company to develop its satellite technology in coordination with its largest customer.

"Emily brings to the table extraordinary experience from her many years of serving as an attorney and high-ranking government official," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "Her impressive background and expertise make her the perfect coach for any senior executive or CEO in any industry that is looking to elevate their organization and increase optimal performance. She is a true asset to the CEO Coaching International team."

Murphy has also served on the President's Management Council, and the American Technology Council and Co-Chair on the Federal Shared Services Council.

Murphy graduated from Smith College and the University of Virginia School of Law. Her passion for results has been recognized with numerous awards, and the University of Virginia School of Law recognized her as one of the top 100 change agents of the past 200 years. She is an Executive Committee Member of YPO US Capital, a member of CEO, and the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

"I am passionate about helping people and organizations fulfill their highest potential and achieve the greatest amount of success," Murphy said. "I've spent my career focused on delivering tangible results across a variety of industries, with a record of significantly increasing revenues, decreasing costs, and improving customer satisfaction. Working with the talented and experienced team at CEO Coaching allows me to help our clients drive results and take their businesses to the next level."

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Emily Murphy or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/contactemilymurphy

About CEO Coaching International®

CEO Coaching International® works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International® has coached more than 800 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries and 50 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International® are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International® for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

