Eminent Expands HSRP Claims in Key Area

This latest staking secures an important extension of the emerging new Carlin-type oxide gold system discovery at HSRP, positioned parallel to the prolific Getchell Trend — home to major high-grade Carlin-style deposits including Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks¹. The new claims target the Eden Corridor, where recent gravity survey results (see Figure 2) confirm a much larger and continuous structural corridor than previously recognized, extending southwest from the high-priority Eden target. Supporting data includes a 3 km long gold-in-soil anomaly (defined by CSAMT surveys and soil sampling through pediment cover), with geochemical signatures and structural architecture closely mirroring world-class Getchell Trend deposits, including robust thrust faults intersecting deep crustal feeders — the same controls observed at Turquoise Ridge and at the Company's Otis discovery hole.

Following gravity confirmation of the scale, continuity, and strength of these fault corridors, the Company moved quickly to secure the entire anomalous trend before further competitive activity.

Dan McCoy, President and CEO, stated:

"As we advance this new oxide Carlin-style discovery within our HSRP property, we have acquired key claims based on the geological data and prospectivity collected to date. The Eden area has long been a high-priority focus, and this move ensures we control the key ground in this promising new trend in Nevada."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, P.Geo., an Independent Consultant, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Statement



References to nearby districts such as the Getchell Trend are for geological context only and should not be construed as indicating mineralization on Eminent's properties.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dan McCoy

CEO & Director

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range, Gilbert South and Celts.

