Emirates SkyCargo to Expand Fleet, Capacity with Five More Boeing 777 Freighters

DUBAI, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Emirates SkyCargo today announced an order for five more of the world's largest and longest-range twin-engine freighter, building on its earlier purchase of five 777 Freighters. The latest order, which was finalized in September and listed as unidentified on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website, brings Emirates' order book to 249 Boeing widebody airplanes, including 14 777 Freighters.

As the cargo division of the world's largest international airline, Emirates SkyCargo plans to operate 21 777 Freighters in the coming years ─ nearly doubling its current fleet of 11 freighters as the carrier continues to expand capacity.

"We're investing in new freighter aircraft to meet surging demand and provide our customers around the world with even more flexibility, connectivity and options to leverage market opportunity," said HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group. "Demand for Emirates' air cargo services has been booming. This reflects Dubai's growing prominence as a preferred and trusted global logistics hub, and also the success of Emirates SkyCargo's bespoke solutions that address the needs of shippers in different industry sectors."

The 777 Freighter can fly farther (9,200 kilometers / 4,970 nautical miles) and carry more freight (102 tonnes) than any other twin-engine cargo jet today. This capability enables operators to fly more freight on more nonstop routes with better operating economics, connecting high-value cargo markets such as the Middle East with the U.S. and Europe.

"Emirates continues to set the direction for our industry and we deeply appreciate the trust they have placed in the Boeing widebody family to serve as the backbone of their global fleet," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We are proud to support Emirates SkyCargo's growth as it relies on the performance and versatility of our 777 Freighter to further connect the world."

Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook forecasts an additional 2,845 freighters will enter service over the next 20 years to support growing global trade and e-commerce demand. The 777 Freighter is Boeing's best-selling freighter of all time, with 275 delivered to date. As the market leader in freighter airplanes, Boeing provides more than 90% of the worldwide dedicated freighter capacity, including new production and converted airplanes.

Boeing's relationship with the Middle East extends back to 1945. Since then, Boeing has established a number of offices across the region including in Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Kuwait.

