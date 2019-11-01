Emission Control Technologies Markets to 2024: World Market Set to Exceed $5 Billion with Selective Catalytic Reduction Technologies Witnessing the Fastest Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Emission Control Technologies Market By Technology (DPF, GPF, SCR, DOC, EGR and Others), By Fuel Type (Gasoline & Diesel), By End User Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, Rolling Stock, Off-highway & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global emission control technologies market was valued at around $ 3 billion in 2018 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% to reach over $ 5 billion by 2024 owing to growing demand for reducing emissions as they are harmful for environment as well as health.



Moreover, traffic congestion on road is increasing which is stressing on the need for environment friendly vehicles. Emission control technologies (ECTs) help to enhance the quality of air by reducing harmful emissions from vehicular exhaust gases. Moreover, emission control technologies can also be regarded as the solution to problems such as acid rain, smog and air pollution. Additionally, implementation of emission control technologies in old vehicles can help to meet the new emission standards, thereby promoting the growth of the global emission control technologies market.



The Emission control technologies market can be segmented based on technology, fuel type, end-user industry and region.



On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented into selective catalytic reduction, exhaust gas recirculation, diesel particulate filter, diesel oxidation catalyst, gasoline particulate filter and others. Of all, selective catalytic reduction is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during forecast period.

On the basis of end-user industry, the market can be classified into rolling stock, aerospace, automotive, industrial, off-highways and others. Of all, industrial segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during forecast period owing to increasing adoption of after-treatment devices by industrial engines so as to comply with emission standards imposed by regulatory bodies.



Regionally, the global emission control technologies are gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Strict emission standards in various states of the US and high rate of vehicles per person are contributing to the high share of North America in the global emission control technologies market.



Major players operating in the global emission control technologies market include BASF SE, Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Johnson Matthey, Tenneco Inc., Delphi Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, AeriNox Inc., Clariant AG, DCL International Inc., etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Emission Control Technologies Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology (Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC); Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF); Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR); Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR); Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF); Others)

5.2.2. By Fuel Type (Gasoline; Diesel)

5.2.3. By End User Industry (Automotive; Aerospace; Rolling Stock; Off-highway; Industrial, Others)

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North America Emission Control Technologies Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Emission Control Technologies Market Outlook



8. Europe Emission Control Technologies Market Outlook



9. South America Emission Control Technologies Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Emission Control Technologies Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. BASF SE

13.2.2. Clean Diesel Technologies Inc.

13.2.3. Corning Incorporated

13.2.4. Johnson Matthey

13.2.5. Tenneco Inc.

13.2.6. Delphi Corp.

13.2.7. Robert Bosch GmbH

13.2.8. AeriNox Inc.

13.2.9. Clariant AG

13.2.10. DCL International Inc.

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements.)



14. Strategic Recommendations



