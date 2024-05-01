Emler and Hope Floats Team Up to Champion Water Safety Awareness During National Water Safety Month

DALLAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a spirited effort to promote water safety awareness, Emler Swim School proudly announces its partnership with the esteemed Hope Floats Foundation during National Water Safety Month. This collaboration aims to combat childhood drownings by providing swim lesson scholarships for local children in need.

Drowning remains the leading cause of death for children under the age of 5, a staggering statistic that many are unaware of. Research consistently shows that formal swim lessons reduce the risk of drowning by 88%. Emler and Hope Floats recognize the importance of ensuring every child has access to these life-saving skills, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

Throughout May, which marks National Water Safety Month, Emler will be actively engaged in raising awareness about water safety. Through social media campaigns and educational initiatives in their schools, Emler will share vital information to help families stay safer in and around the water. From May 13 to 18, Emler extends a warm invitation to families to visit their swim schools. This special week offers an immersive opportunity for families to dive into the realm of water safety and discover how swimming lessons can be pivotal in saving lives.

"Water safety is genuinely the core of why we do what we do," said Kendra Walker, Vice President of Operations at Emler Swim School. "By partnering with Hope Floats, we are taking concrete steps to ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn how to swim and stay safer in the water. Together, we can make an even bigger difference and further our progress towards eradicating childhood drownings."

As part of the partnership, Emler encourages individuals and businesses to contribute to the mission of preventing childhood drownings by making tax-deductible donations to the Hope Floats Foundation. Every donation will directly fund swim lessons for children in local communities, helping to equip them with essential water safety skills.

Emler's dedication to water safety goes beyond National Water Safety Month. The company emphasizes the importance of year-round vigilance and adherence to key water safety practices. "We believe that water safety is not just a month-long initiative but a lifelong commitment," added Kendra. "By working together with organizations like Hope Floats, we can ensure that water safety remains a top priority in communities across the country."

To learn more about Emler and their partnership with Hope Floats, or to make a contribution to the fundraising efforts, visit this website .

About Emler Swim School

Founded in 1975, Emler Swim School prioritizes creating a fun and safe environment for children to learn swimming. With a proven curriculum and dedicated staff, Emler is committed to nurturing children's love for the water while ensuring their safety.

For more information on each location and job openings, visit emlerswimschool.com . Follow us: Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

About Hope Floats Foundation: Hope Floats Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing swim lesson scholarships to children in need. Through partnerships with local communities and businesses, Hope Floats aims to make swim lessons accessible to all children, regardless of their financial circumstances.

