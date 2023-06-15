EMMA - Making virtualization as easy as ABC

News provided by

EMMA Technologies

15 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

New embedded wizard in the emma multi-cloud management platform

LUXEMBOURG, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- emma, the first end-to-end, no-code multi-cloud management application platform, today announces that it has launched a new feature which is simplifying the creation of virtual environments.

The rapid advancements in technology have transformed the way organizations manage their IT infrastructure. Among the revolutionary innovations, virtualization has emerged as a game-changer, enabling businesses to efficiently utilize resources, enhance flexibility, and streamline operations. In this context, the new embedded wizard in the emma - enterprise multi-cloud management application - platform has brought forth a groundbreaking approach to creating virtual instances effortlessly.

Gone are the days of complex and time-consuming virtual machines setups. With the embedded wizard, users can now create instances for the different purposes with utmost ease, simplicity, and speed. The wizard's intuitive interface guides users through each step, simplifying the process for both seasoned professionals and novices alike.

Users can use a range of options to configure virtual instances tailored to specific requirements by easily selecting operating systems, allocating resources, and defining networking parameters, making the deployment process a breeze.

Furthermore, the embedded wizard leverages the power of automation, allowing for the rapid deployments across various cloud environments. It eliminates the need for manual configurations, reducing human error and enhancing overall efficiency.

"With the new embedded wizard, the emma multi-cloud management platform has positioned itself as a frontrunner in the virtualization space. By making virtual instance creation as easy as ABC, the platform empowers organizations to harness the full potential of virtualization technology, enabling them to scale operations, optimize resource utilization, and achieve greater agility in today's dynamic business landscape", says Dmitry Panenkov founder and CEO of emma.

The emma multi-cloud management platform provides services to deploy and manage applications, Kubernetes, backups and network further enhancing its utility and versatility. These services make it easier for organizations to manage their digital infrastructure, regardless of its complexity.

About emma

At emma, we believe that cloud resources should be a commodity, easy to access just as electricity, or the internet. That's why we're creating the world's first end-to-end, no-code cloud management platform that enables organizations to unlock all benefits of multi-cloud without the usual complexities and security risks associated with multi-cloud operations.

SOURCE EMMA Technologies

Also from this source

EMMA - Rendre la virtualisation aussi simple qu'ABC

EMMA - Hacer la virtualización tan fácil como el ABC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.