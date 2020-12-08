Emmaus Life Sciences Launches Endari® Support Program

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC: EMMA), a leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease, announced today the launch of the Endari® Support Program. The Program is intended to provide patients who are unable to afford Endari® access to the medication for minimal or no-cost. Emmaus has partnered with Lash Group's TheraCom Specialty Pharmacy, a part of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, to fill prescriptions for Endari® and administer the Program.

Patients who cannot afford the cost of treatment and lack insurance coverage may call the Endari Support Program at 1-855-723-5646 or visit www.endarirx.com/esp to determine eligibility and complete the online application.

"We are very pleased to launch the Endari Support Program, which will allow us to better serve the sickle cell disease community by providing financial assistance to increase patient access to our treatment," said Yutaka Niihara, M.D., M.P.H., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus. Dr. Niihara added, "This program follows our existing commercial co-pay assistance program. Emmaus is committed to providing Endari to all patients who may benefit from our sickle cell disease treatment, regardless of their means and situation."

"At Lash Group, we are very excited to be partnering with Emmaus to help patients with sickle cell disease access and afford therapy through the Endari® Support Program," said Tommy Bramley, President of Lash Group.

Endari®, Emmaus' prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder, was approved by the FDA in July 2017 for treating sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older. Sales of Endari® began in the United States in 2018.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com.

About Lash Group

Lash Group, a part of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, is a patient support services company with more than 20 years of experience in the strategic design and delivery of programs that continuously improve patient access to pharmaceutical products and adherence to therapy. Through innovative technology and performance reporting, and a commitment to quality and ongoing process improvement, it ensures efficient and optimized delivery of services to patients and providers on behalf of its pharmaceutical, device and biopharma manufacturer clients. For more information, please visit www.lashgroup.com.

About Endari® (prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder)

Indication - Endari is indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Important Safety Information

The most common adverse reactions (incidence >10 percent) in clinical studies were constipation, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, cough, pain in extremities, back pain, and chest pain.

Adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation included one case each of hypersplenism, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, burning sensation, and hot flash.

The safety and efficacy of Endari in pediatric patients with sickle cell disease younger than five years of age has not been established.

For more information, please see full Prescribing Information of Endari at: www.ENDARIrx.co/PI.

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder characterized by the production of an altered form of hemoglobin which polymerizes and becomes fibrous, causing red blood cells to become rigid and change form so that they appear sickle shaped instead of soft and rounded. Patients with sickle cell disease suffer from debilitating episodes of sickle cell crises, which occur when the rigid, adhesive and inflexible red blood cells occlude blood vessels. Sickle cell crises cause excruciating pain as a result of insufficient oxygen being delivered to tissue, referred to as tissue ischemia, and inflammation. These events may lead to organ damage, stroke, pulmonary complications, skin ulceration, infection and a variety of other adverse outcomes. Sickle cell disease is a significant unmet medical need, affecting approximately one hundred thousand patients in the U.S. and millions worldwide, the majority of which are of African descent. An estimated 1-in-365 African American children are born with sickle cell disease.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the launch of Emmaus' Endari® Support Program. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties which change over time, including uncertainties related to the success of the Program in affording increased patient access to Endari®, Emmaus' working capital and ability to carry on its existing operations and obtain needed financing and other factors previously disclosed in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Emmaus assumes no duty to update them, except as may be required by law.

