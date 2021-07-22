Emmaus Life Sciences Provides Interim Sales Information

TORRANCE, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC: EMMA), a leader in sickle cell disease treatment, announced today preliminary sales results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

"We look forward to reporting our complete interim financial results on our Forms 10-Q for the first and second quarters as soon as possible. In the meantime, we are pleased to provide information regarding our interim sales volume," said Dr. Yutaka Niihara, M.D., M.P.H., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Sales Volume

In the three months ended June 30, 2021, Emmaus shipped 6,880 boxes of Endari® to its U.S. distributors, specialty pharmacies and other customers compared to 5,690 boxes in the three months ended March 31, 2021, a 21% increase. Sales volume in Q1 was adversely affected by severe weather in Texas and throughout much of the southern and southeastern U.S. in February and early March that hampered distribution. The total sales volume in the six months ended June 30, 2021 was substantially unchanged from the corresponding period in 2020.

Emmaus expects to report its full interim financial results in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for Q1 and Q2 2021 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the coming weeks. In accordance with U.S. GAAP, reported net revenue will be determined by adjusting gross sales for shipments in transit, fees, discounts, rebates, and other variable considerations, and any adjustments to prior period estimates.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com.

About Endari® (prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder)

Indication - Endari® is indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Important Safety Information

The most common adverse reactions (incidence >10 percent) in clinical studies were constipation, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, cough, pain in extremities, back pain, and chest pain.

Adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation included one case each of hypersplenism, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, burning sensation, and hot flash.

The safety and efficacy of Endari® in pediatric patients with sickle cell disease younger than five years of age has not been established.

For more information, please see full Prescribing Information of Endari® at: www.ENDARIrx.com/PI.

About Sickle Cell Disease

There are approximately 100,000 people living with sickle cell disease (SCD) in the United States and millions more globally. The sickle gene is found in every ethnic group, not just among those of African descent; and in the United States an estimated 1-in-365 African Americans and 1-in-16,300 Hispanic Americans are born with SCD.1 The genetic mutation responsible for SCD causes an individual's red blood cells to distort into a "C" or a sickle shape, reducing their ability to transport oxygen throughout the body. These sickled red blood cells break down rapidly, become very sticky, and develop a propensity to clump together, which causes them to become stuck and cause damage within blood vessels. The result is reduced blood flow to distal organs, which leads to physical symptoms of incapacitating pain, tissue and organ damage, and early death.2

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding interim sales volume and trending sales. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties which change over time, including factors disclosed in the company's amended and restated Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2021, and actual results may differ materially. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Emmaus assumes no duty to update them, except as may be required by law.

