Emmaus Life Sciences Signs Agreement with Express Scripts

TORRANCE, Calif., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (Emmaus), a leader in sickle cell disease treatment, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Express Scripts, one of the nation's largest pharmacy benefits managers (PBM). This agreement complements Emmaus's agreements with other PBMs, such as OptumRx, as well as with the nation's largest drug wholesalers and distributors and will help ensure that patients in need have access to Emmaus's Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder), indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Yutaka Niihara, M.D., M.P.H., the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus, commented: "Sickle cell disease patients represent an underserved and often untreated population. We are grateful that Express Scripts will help bring Endari to patients who are suffering from painful 'crises' and frequent hospitalizations."

Mark Diamond, Vice President of Commercialization for Emmaus, added: "We continue to make excellent progress removing barriers for patients and making it easier for physicians to prescribe Endari. We have been extremely focused, working with all stakeholders involved in helping individuals with sickle cell disease."

Navigating the maze of our nation's health care system is as daunting a task for sickle cell disease patients as it is for any other group. Pharmacy benefits managers serve an important role in the process by which patients get prescriptions, coverage and medications.

About Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder)

Indication

Endari is indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Important Safety Information

The most common adverse reactions (incidence >10 percent) in clinical studies were constipation, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, cough, pain in extremities, back pain, and chest pain.

Adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation included one case each of hypersplenism, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, burning sensation, and hot flash.

The safety and efficacy of Endari in sickle cell disease patients younger than five years of age have not been established.

For more information, please see full Prescribing Information of Endari at: www.ENDARIrx.com/PI.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. Its lead prescription product, Endari, demonstrated positive clinical results in a completed Phase 3 clinical trial for sickle cell disease and received FDA approval in July 2017. Emmaus began marketing and selling Endari in the U.S. in January 2018. For more information, please visit www.emmauslifesciences.com.

