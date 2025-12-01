Three Honored with AESC Lifetime Achievement Award

Marcus Herold, Dr. Bjørn Johansson, and Patrick Johnson recognized for their lasting impact on the executive search profession

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), the global association representing the $20+ billion executive search and leadership consulting profession, presented Marcus Herold, Founder, Chairman & Owner of MPS Enterprises Ltd.; Dr. Bjørn Johansson, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Bjørn Johansson Associates AG; and Patrick Johnson, Managing Director at Russell Reynolds Associates, with AESC's prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

Marcus Herold

AESC Lifetime Achievement Award winners Marcus Herold, Dr. Bjørn Johansson, and Patrick Johnson

"Marcus Herold represents the essence of enduring leadership, vision, and humanity in our profession," said James Edmund Datri, President and CEO of AESC. "For fifty years, he has shaped the landscape of executive search and leadership consulting in the Nordics and beyond. His people-centered philosophy, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering integrity have elevated the standards of our profession globally."

Marcus Herold's career is a rare example of consistency, foresight, and purpose. Over five decades, he has built MPS Enterprises Ltd., a member of Panorama, into one of the most respected firms in Northern Europe, leading with a conviction that business success is driven by people. Since founding MPS in 1975 alongside Thomas GrosJean, Marcus has guided the firm through every stage of growth and transformation—serving as CEO for 42 years and later as Chairman of the Board.

"Through both prosperous and challenging times, Marcus has led with integrity, optimism, and an unwavering belief in the strength of motivated people," said Roy Herold, Partner & Senior Advisor at MPS Enterprises, who nominated him for the award. "His commitment to the highest ethical standards and to earning trust has defined MPS's reputation—one built on excellence, symbolized by our membership in AESC. Marcus exemplifies visionary, principled, and compassionate leadership."

Under his leadership, MPS has grown into a company of 130 experts across seven Finnish cities: Espoo, Turku, Tampere, Kuopio, Vaasa, Oulu and Lahti and has become a pioneer in leadership consulting, assessment, and recruitment across the Nordic region. Guided by the philosophy "Because companies are made up of people," Marcus fostered a culture grounded in trust, motivation, and continuous development. The firm's mission, "Valuable growth for everyone," became a lived reality, one that benefitted clients, employees, and society alike.

As a visionary entrepreneur, Marcus has overseen more than 65,000 recruitment assignments, 1,300 CEO appointments, and 1,000 board and leadership team assessments. MPS has performed 250,000 personality assessments, delivered 1.5 million online learning experiences, and helped 13,000 people through career transitions, impacting leaders and organizations across generations.

From the beginning, Marcus believed that great leadership was not only about finding talent but about understanding and nurturing potential. This philosophy positioned MPS as one of the first firms to combine executive search with leadership assessment and development, a model that has since become the hallmark of quality across the profession.

Marcus's contributions extend far beyond MPS. He has played a vital role in advancing the executive search profession across the Nordics, expanding into Sweden, Norway, and Denmark and helping to shape a culture of excellence that defines the region today. In recognition of his impact, he received Finland's Recruitment Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Rekrygaala, honoring his pioneering contributions to the field.

"Marcus has had a significant and lasting influence on the search business across the Nordic region," said Elina Koskela, CEO of MPS Enterprises. "As a true international pioneer in the field since the 1970s, he introduced executive search practices to leadership teams and senior management, laying the foundation for a new professional standard in the industry."

As a mentor, Marcus has guided countless leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs, encouraging balance and reflection in their personal and professional lives. His belief that leadership must honor the whole person: work, family, friends, and health, has influenced a generation of leaders and continues to define MPS's approach to people and performance.

Marcus also played a leading role in strengthening global professional standards through AESC membership and MPS's participation in Panorama. Under his guidance, MPS has actively engaged with AESC for more than a decade, hosting events, co-branding research, and participating in global forums to advance ethics and excellence in executive search.

Marcus Herold continues to serve as Chairman of MPS and remains active in executive search, advising senior leaders and boards with the same commitment that has defined his five-decade career. His life's work, rooted in integrity, humanity, and an enduring belief in people, stands as a model for the profession worldwide.

Dr. Bjørn Johansson

"Dr. Bjørn Johansson stands among the true icons of our profession," said James Edmund Datri, President and CEO of AESC. "For more than four decades, he has shaped how boards and CEOs think about leadership, governance, and succession. His influence extends far beyond individual searches. He has helped define what effective board leadership looks like in the modern era."

With a distinguished 45-year career at the forefront of executive search and board advisory, Dr. Johansson has defined what it means to be both a trusted adviser and a visionary leader in the field. Since founding Dr. Bjørn Johansson Associates AG in 1993, he has built one of the world's most respected boutique search firms, exclusively focused on executive and non-executive board appointments.

Throughout his career, Dr. Johansson has conducted searches in more than 40 countries across all continents, advising many of the world's most prominent organizations, including ABB, Apple, AXA, Ecolab, LVMH, Nestlé, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Red Bull, Roche, and the World Economic Forum. Remarkably, more than half of his board placements over the past five years have been women—an extraordinary testament to his longstanding commitment to opportunity and inclusion at the highest levels of leadership.

Paul Bulcke is the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Nestlé S.A. He says, "If there needed to be proof that AI and digital tools cannot replace a good search firm, Bjørn Johansson has delivered it over a lifetime. Beyond his exceptional global network, these proof points include an extraordinary understanding of the client's firm and its needs, which change over time; the capacity to judge a 'good fit' of a candidate at all angles; a high degree of emotional intelligence; and an exceptional commitment to go the extra mile for the client's needs."

As one of the first in Europe to specialize in board-specific advisory, Dr. Johansson championed international best practices in board composition, diversity, and succession planning. His firm pioneered a bespoke, research-led, and client-centered model.

Through initiatives such as Global Board Advisers (GBA), a collaboration of nine leading boutique firms across eight countries, Dr. Johansson has advanced international cooperation and knowledge exchange in board advisory. His partnerships have strengthened global standards for CEO and board search, encouraging cross-border collaboration and best practice sharing.

Dr. Johansson's influence reaches far beyond individual appointments. Over four decades, he has helped define what integrity, trust, and excellence mean in leadership consulting. Known for his discretion and rigor, he is a sought-after adviser to chairpersons, CEOs, and family business owners worldwide.

"What sets Bjørn apart is not just the scale of his impact, but the unwavering quality of his work," says Dr. Mathias Oberholzer, Head APAC at Russell Reynolds Associates. His reputation for excellence is built on decades of delivering top-tier talent with integrity, precision, and insight. Dr. Bjørn Johansson consistently sets the gold standard for the industry. He doesn't just meet expectations — he redefines them."

Since founding his firm in 1993, Dr. Johansson has been a steadfast advocate for AESC's mission to uphold the highest professional standards. As a member of the AESC DACH Council, he helped strengthen ethical practices and championed the role of independent, high-quality search firms in driving innovation.

Dr. Johansson holds a Doctorate in Business Administration and began his executive search career in 1980. Before founding his firm, Dr. Johansson held senior leadership roles at Spencer Stuart, Korn Ferry, and Carré Orban, where he helped shape the profession's growth across Europe. Over the years, he has advised some of the world's most influential boards and executives, earning a reputation as one of the most trusted and respected figures in leadership consulting.

Patrick Johnson

"Patrick Johnson embodies the highest standards of our profession," said James Edmund Datri, President and CEO of AESC. "Over three decades, he has shaped the evolution of executive search, strengthened leadership in both public and private sectors, and exemplified the integrity and excellence that define the AESC community."

Patrick Johnson began his executive search career in 1992, and this year marks his 20th anniversary with RRA. Over two decades, he has made an indelible impact across the firm and the profession through leadership, innovation, and mentorship.

At RRA, Patrick joined as Managing Director and built the firm's UK and EMEA Non-Profit Practice from the ground up. He went on to lead its Global Non-Profit Practice, advising many of the world's most influential mission-driven organizations and growing the global team.

From 2012 to 2017, he served as UK Country Manager, driving remarkable growth and cementing RRA's position as the premier advisor in board and CEO leadership across the region. His success in that role led to his appointment as Co-Regional Lead for EMEA from 2018 to 2020, overseeing operations across the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, and the UAE.

"Patrick has shaped excellence in leadership for nonprofit and social impact organizations across the globe," said Constantine Alexandrakis, CEO of RRA. "He built our nonprofit practice into a powerhouse while simultaneously serving as UK Country Manager during a period of remarkable growth. Personally, he's a trusted advisor to many in our firm – someone with a gift for providing sage advice, often with humor, and bringing teams together when it matters most."

Throughout his career, Patrick has led high-profile, complex, multi-stakeholder search assignments, first in the private sector and, more recently, at the highest levels of the public sector, including working with government departments, the National Health Service, and major charities. His work has been instrumental in professionalizing executive recruitment across the public sector in the UK, introducing greater transparency, diversity, and merit-based selection to public leadership.

Patrick's leadership extended beyond client work to the strategic growth of RRA. As UK Country Manager, he played a key role in the acquisition and integration of The Zygos Partnership in 2018, the largest acquisition in RRA's history. The merger was transformative, establishing RRA as the largest executive search firm in the UK and expanding its market-leading position in board and CEO advisory.

Within the firm, Patrick has been a powerful advocate for professional development. He has designed and led several global leadership development programs, including the New Managing Directors Program, the LEADR Program for emerging leaders, and a recent initiative developed in partnership with INSEAD for senior Managing Directors. These programs have reached more than 200 colleagues worldwide, equipping future leaders with the skills and values needed to serve clients with excellence.

"Patrick's relentless pursuit to deliver the best possible advice to his clients is a benchmark for many of us," said James Roome, Managing Director and former Regional Leader and UK Country Manager at RRA. "But what truly distinguishes him is his selfless approach to developing others. In recent years he has devoted his energies to the development of senior colleagues. In an industry that is sometimes individualistic, this dedication to helping others to achieve their potential is rare."

Patrick has also served on RRA's Executive Committee and Global Risk Committee, guiding the firm through moments of profound change, including the COVID-19 pandemic. His steady leadership, empathy, and sense of purpose helped the firm navigate uncertainty while maintaining its commitment to clients and colleagues alike.

While Patrick has not held a formal position within AESC, his career has consistently advanced the Association's mission to uphold the highest standards of ethics, inclusion, and leadership worldwide. Through his work, he has elevated trust in executive search, strengthened collaboration between sectors, and fostered a culture of continuous learning within the profession.

Before joining RRA, Patrick worked for Whitehead Mann/GKR. He graduated with a degree in economics from Durham University and subsequently worked in various finance roles, primarily in the oil industry, before spending time with PA Consulting Group.

About the AESC Lifetime Achievement Award

Bestowed since 1982, the AESC Lifetime Achievement Award is the profession's highest honor, recognizing individuals at the pinnacle of their careers who have exemplified and advanced excellence in executive search and leadership consulting. Recipients are widely regarded as icons whose legacies have shaped the profession and upheld its highest values of ethics, integrity, and impact. The award celebrates their enduring influence and steadfast commitment to advancing leadership worldwide.

About AESC

AESC Members place and advise the world's board directors and C-suite leaders. Founded in 1959, AESC represents the global gold standard in executive search and leadership consulting, bringing together over 16,000 professionals in more than 80 countries. AESC Members are rigorously vetted to meet the highest standards in the profession.

Contact:

Martha Clement Rochford, AESC

[email protected]

+ 1 (585) 789 0057

SOURCE Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants