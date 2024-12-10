Emmes adds new role as it looks to expand government footprint

Bryan Patterson to lead as Senior Vice President of Government Business Development & Capture

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes®, part of Emmes Group®, a leading specialty tech and AI-enabled global contract research organization (CRO), today announced the appointment of Bryan Patterson to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Government Business Development & Capture. This strategic expansion of Emmes' leadership team underscores the company's commitment to the U.S. Federal Government clinical research efforts, and to exceed expectations, drive innovation, and deliver even greater value.

With over 14 years of experience successfully capturing new clinical research programs and strategic partnerships for U.S. Federal Government agencies, Patterson will spearhead the next phase of growth in Emmes' government business portfolio. Reporting directly to Emmes Public Sector President Paul VanVeldhuisen and serving on the company's Management Committee, Patterson will play a critical role in deepening Emmes' partnerships and delivering transformative solutions for government-sponsored clinical trials.

"We're delighted to welcome Bryan to Emmes at this exciting moment in our evolution," said Emmes Chief Executive Officer Peter Ronco. "His extensive expertise, strategic vision, and well-established relationships across government agencies make him a tremendous asset to our team. As we continue to modernize and embed AI-driven solutions within clinical research, Bryan's leadership will be invaluable in delivering greater efficiency, innovation, and value to our government partners."

Patterson expressed his enthusiasm at joining Emmes: "I'm honored to step into this role at a pivotal time for Emmes and the clinical research industry. Combining deep scientific expertise with advanced technology and AI to accelerate medical breakthroughs, Emmes is redefining how government-sponsored clinical research programs are conducted. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to expand Emmes' impact and help shape the future of government clinical research."

Patterson's career includes leadership roles at industry-leading organizations such as PPD and Rho, where he successfully developed and expanded government business portfolios. His track record of fostering strong partnerships and implementing innovative solutions aligns seamlessly with Emmes' vision for transformative growth.

About Emmes Group:

Emmes Group, a global full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) wholly owned by New Mountain Capital, is at the forefront of transforming clinical research, bringing new medical discoveries closer to patients. Founded as Emmes more than 47 years ago, the organization grew to become one of the primary clinical research providers to the US government before expanding into public-private partnerships and commercial biopharma. Today, the company is transforming the future of clinical research, by creating the industry's first specialty, tech and AI based CRO optimized to deliver programs faster, better, and more efficiently. Where human intelligence meets artificial intelligence. Learn more at www.theemmesgroup.com.

About Emmes:

Emmes, founded more than 45-years ago, is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. Emmes has supported more than 2,000 clinical trials across numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. The company has built industry leading capabilities in cell and gene therapy, vaccines and infectious diseases, ophthalmology, and neuroscience. Today, we are part of the Emmes Group, helping transform the future of clinical research. Learn more at www.emmes.com.

SOURCE Emmes