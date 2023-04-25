Emmes Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Streamlining Clinical Trials and for Its Competitive Strategies

Emmes collaborates with pharmaceutical companies as strategic partners, providing one-stop clinical trial services, reducing costs, and accelerating development.

SAN ANTONIO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan researched the contract research organizations industry and, based on its analysis results, recognizes Emmes with the 2023 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Emmes is a full-service, global Clinical Research Organization (CRO) committed to promoting public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. Its dedication to problem-solving, close collaboration with customers, and scientific excellence help its customers better understand complex research problems, generate higher-quality data, and enable better treatment options. The company has extensive therapeutic experience in common and rare diseases, which is backed up by specialized knowledge in biostatistics, biomedical data science and bioinformatics, and eClinical technologies.

The company collaborates with biopharmaceutical, governmental, non-profit, and academic organizations to enhance its value proposition and meet client demands. The company brings a solid statistical approach to every clinical study phase, such as protocol development, statistical analysis, and publishing. Over 200 data managers work with clinical research associates to review data and flag any potential issues throughout the clinical trial process.

Emmes' executive sponsors in charge of strategy alignment link broader objectives with individual goals at the executive committee level. The company has a traceable roadmap to success in three strategic priorities: geography, therapeutic expertise, and technology. Moreover, it assesses the outcome measures at the end of the year, resulting in significant strides and clever growth strategies.

Unmesh Lal, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, stated, "Emmes' experience in well-differentiated clinical research communities and longstanding strength in biostatistics empowers it to assist customers with innovative study designs, regulatory strategies, and full-service worldwide clinical trial execution capabilities."

Emmes Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christine Dingivan said, "This award recognizes the efforts of everyone who works at Emmes. It reflects a successful transition, in only 2.5 years, to become a truly global company with a diverse mix of public sector and biopharma clients. We're continuing to differentiate ourselves in the market, building upon our long history of close client partnerships and deepening our research capabilities in a number of therapeutic areas."

She continued, "The fact that Frost & Sullivan conducted an independent review of the CRO industry and selected Emmes is extremely gratifying recognition for all of us."

Emmes' disciplined science, rigorous research, fact-based decision-making, and operational excellence has earned the company a sterling reputation. Its Advantage e-Clinical platform uses a distinctive cloud architecture that quickly adapts to internet, mobile, and telemedicine approaches, improving its growth strategies, revenue rates, company size, and profit verticals. The company showcases high discipline in capital allocation, prioritizing its talented workforce by increasing salaries and improving benefits programs. As a result, Emmes has a 100% success rate in governmental recompete contracts and is becoming a global leader while maintaining its commitment to excellence, data analytics, and specialty areas. Overall, its transparent, non-adversarial, and frictionless approach and its close relationships position Emmes as a natural partner of choice.

"Emmes' focused approach helps it outpace competitors, securing its position as a trusted partner and market leader. Its public and private healthcare industry intersection uniquely positions the company to support customers with cutting-edge study designs, biostatistics scientific expertise, regulatory strategies, and full-service global clinical trial execution capabilities," added Manuel Albornoz, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

