Emmes awarded multi-task, IDIQ contract with $50M ceiling, to support NIDA's clinical trials network

Emmes, part of Emmes Group, today announced they will provide a Clinical Coordinating Center for the NIH's National Institute on Drug Abuse Clinical Trials

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes, part of Emmes Group, a leading specialty tech-enabled global contract research organization (CRO), has been selected by the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) NIDA [National Institute of Drug Abuse] to support their Clinical Trials Network (CTN) for a multi-task, IDIQ contract.

Emmes Logo

The management of NIDA Clinical Trial Network is supported by the Data and Statistical Coordinating Center (DSC) and the Clinical Coordinating Center (CCC), both done by Emmes. This new contract was awarded to Emmes ahead of two other bidders and sees that the CRO continues its long-standing partnership with the NIH – having held the previous DSC contracts since 2009 and CCC contracts since 2005.

The NIDA CTN is tasked with the goal of improving treatments and delivery for substance use disorder patients across the country. Emmes' role as the CCC is to provide regulatory, safety, monitoring, training, and other clinical trial support and services as needed within the trials.

"We are incredibly proud to have been awarded this project by NIDA as the research they are undertaking is vital in advancing new understandings of drug addiction, potential treatments and improvements to care for patients with substance use disorders," said Peter Ronco, CEO of Emmes.

The contract, which has a $50M ceiling, included the award of three task orders that are part of the IDIQ, NIH's National Institute on Drug Abuse Clinical Trials Network, including the NIH NIDA CTN HEAL Enhancement task; the NIH NIDA CTN Portfolio Support task; and the NIH NIDA CTN's Clinical Coordinating Center Study task.

About Emmes Group:

Emmes Group is a privately held contract research organization (CRO), wholly owned by New Mountain Capital (https://www.newmountaincapital.com). The company is transforming the future of clinical research, bringing the promise of new medical discovery closer within reach for patients. Emmes Group was founded as Emmes more than 47 years ago, becoming one of the primary clinical research providers to the US government before expanding into public-private partnerships and commercial biopharma. Today, the company is transforming the future of clinical research, by creating the industry's first specialty, tech and AI based CRO optimized to deliver programs faster, better, and more efficiently. Where human intelligence meets artificial intelligence. Learn more at www.theemmesgroup.com.

About Emmes CRO:

Emmes CRO, founded more than 45-years ago, is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. Emmes CRO has supported more than 2,000 clinical trials across numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. The company has built industry leading capabilities in cell and gene therapy, vaccines and infectious diseases, ophthalmology, and neuroscience. Today, we are part of the Emmes Group, helping transform the future of clinical research. Learn more at www.emmes.com.

SOURCE Emmes