Emmes Hires Becky Marson as Chief People and Performance Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced that Becky Marson has joined the company as its chief people and performance officer.

Emmes Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christine Dingivan said, "Becky will immediately add value with her high energy, business acumen, and a rich, diverse mix of HR and corporate experiences. Her 13 years in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry – at pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and biomedical instrument company Beckman Coulter Life Sciences -- will be especially valuable as we continue to add biopharma clients and expand our international operations. Her roles outside the industry, too, will broaden our perspective on developing and refining the best ways to connect people and performance."

Dr. Dingivan continued, "Becky's background integrates global human resources, mergers and acquisitions, and change management. These skills will be extremely useful to our leadership team as we consider ways to nurture our talented workforce and find the best new talent."

Before joining Emmes, Marson was vice president of human resources at Ingersoll Rand, leading a global HR team of more than 70 to support the company's 6,600 employees across the Americas, Asia, Africa and Europe. Her role included both HR functional leadership, strategic business partnership and mergers and acquisition support.

"What attracted me to Emmes was its strong culture and leadership, purpose, reputation for client collaboration, and role in the improvement of human health," said Marson. "The fact that the company is expanding globally, acquiring companies, and investing in its human capital is exciting to me, and it is a perfect place for my background and experiences."

As chief people and performance officer, Marson's focuses will include employee and leadership development, global recruiting, and employee volunteer activities. She also will broaden the company's diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) initiatives and expand the Emmes Foundation to offer STEM-related scholarships.

Marson has a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Davis, and an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. A Senior Certified Professional with the Society of Human Resources Management, Marson also received a senior professional certification from the HR Certification Institute. She serves on the board of directors for Wings for Kids, a nonprofit that teaches children social and emotional skills to be successful in life.

About Emmes

Founded more than 45 years ago, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

