Emmes Opens New Office in Wilmington, North Carolina

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced the opening of a new office in Wilmington, North Carolina.

According to Emmes Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christine Dingivan, "Wilmington is a center for clinical research innovation, and creating this new office will encourage even more collaboration and idea-sharing among our employees in the area. We are thrilled to expand our presence in a community viewed as an incubator for the CRO industry."

Rhonda Henry, president of Emmes BioPharma and long-time Wilmington resident, added, "My roots are deep here, and that makes me even more excited about this expansion. The new base in Wilmington will allow us to draw from the deep clinical research talent pool in the area, which includes seasoned professionals as well as new graduates from UNC Wilmington's undergraduate and graduate clinical research programs."

She continued, "With our focus on collaboration, flexibility and innovation, Emmes is a different kind of CRO. Our continued growth offers opportunities for others to join us and see their careers flourish."

Emmes is hosting a ribbon-cutting event on February 22 to officially launch the collaboration hub. Company executives and Wilmington area employees will host a number of local government officials and civic leaders at the event, including members of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

Natalie English, president and chief executive officer of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, said, "We welcome the Emmes team to Wilmington and look forward to supporting their continued growth. Emmes will be a wonderful addition to the strong bioscience and pharmaceutical presence in our region. Its entrepreneurial, innovative culture is a perfect fit."

According to Wendy Buckland, chief operating officer and the newest member of the Emmes executive team, "We've extended our view of innovation to the workspace itself," she added, "calling it a collaboration hub instead of a typical office. It is modern, open and informal – a collegial gathering place versus a traditional office where employees are required to come in daily."

Emmes now has about a dozen employees in the greater Wilmington area and expects the number to grow as recruiting efforts continue.

The company's acquisition of five companies since December 2020 has expanded its reach from the U.S., Canada and India to countries throughout Europe and the United Kingdom. With the Wilmington hub, Emmes now has 19 offices in strategic locations throughout the world.

Dr. Dingivan noted, "Our employees began working remotely at the onset of the pandemic, and we continue to offer a flexible approach. Employees have the option to work from home, office or a combination. Although we have opportunities for in-person meetings and events, we don't mandate that employees come to the office a certain number of days a week.

"We celebrated our 45th anniversary last year," she continued, "and we believe our emphasis on collaboration – among employees and with our clients – will ensure many more years of progress."

About Emmes

Founded more than 45 years ago, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

