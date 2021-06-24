Emmes Selected as an Area Top Workplace by The Washington Post for a Fifth Year

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes today announced that it was selected as one of the best places to work in the greater Washington area. This is the fifth time that the company has been chosen as a top workplace by The Washington Post, whose rankings are based on the highest employee engagement ratings.

The Post's 2021 Top Workplaces list included a wide range of organizations, including government contractors, law and real estate firms, professional and business services firms, and technology companies.

The Post partnered with employee engagement firm Energage, LLC, to conduct the survey, asking employees about the companies they work for on topics ranging from employee development to innovation. More than 3,500 area companies were invited to participate, representing over 65,500 employees. Emmes was selected as a top workplace in the large company category.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christine Dingivan said, "We partner with our public sector and biopharma clients to conduct clinical trials and research studies that determine whether a new medicine or vaccine is safe and effective. We never forget that it is a privilege to be a part of such important work. It brings us great pride that Emmes employees involved in six studies this past year, including COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, co-authored articles about the findings in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine."

She added, "What our 1,000+ employees share is one common goal: to truly make a difference in public health throughout the world. This mission and our purpose-driven employees make Emmes a unique company. Our two recent acquisitions have accelerated our growth and diversification, not only throughout Europe and the UK but also across both public sector and biotech/pharmaceutical clients."

Emmes has hired over 100 people so far in 2021 and is actively recruiting to fill more than 70 openings in the D.C. area and worldwide.

Earlier this spring, Emmes was ranked as the fifth largest bioscience employer in the greater Washington area by the Washington Business Journal.

About Emmes

Founded in 1977, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

