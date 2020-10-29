Emmes Selected as Corporate Achievement Award Winner by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes today announced that the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce has selected Emmes as the recipient of its 2020 Corporate Achievement Award. Dr. Anne Lindblad, who recently retired as the company's president and chief executive officer, accepted the award at a virtual event hosted by the chamber on October 29.

According to Lowell Yoder, chairman of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce and M&T Bank's group vice president for the Greater Washington Market, "Over the years, Emmes has set high standards for financial performance, sound management, and sustained growth – while contributing significantly to our community along the way."

"I am proud that we have the opportunity to honor Emmes as our 2020 Corporate Achievement Award Winner," said Gigi Godwin, president and CEO of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. "We are so fortunate to have a successful company and global leader in biotechnology like Emmes right here in Montgomery County. Emmes is at the forefront of scientific discovery and innovation, working with the nation's infectious disease experts, including NIH, to find solutions during this global pandemic."

In accepting the award, Dr. Anne Lindblad said, "We're especially honored because the recognition extends to our employees, whose ideas and active voluntarism are making a difference in the lives of others. Our new CEO, Dr. Christine Dingivan, is starting a new chapter of contributions that will continue to improve innovation in public health, while encouraging community activism."

Other awardees included Dr. Francis Collins, director of The National Institutes of Health, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who accepted the Visionary of the Year award. Jose Andres of World Central Kitchen received the Corporate Social Responsibility Award.

Dr. Lindblad's speech during the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce business awards event:

Thank you to the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce for this recognition, and to M&T Bank for sponsoring this award and supporting our mission.

Emmes opened our headquarters in Montgomery County back in the 70s and we've remained here ever since. Our founder recognized the vibrancy of this area with its proximity to NIH, FDA and numerous universities. We are honored to accept the Corporate Achievement Award from our home community.

When I started at Emmes back in 1982, we had just 15 employees. Since then, the county has become recognized as an epicenter for innovation and biotechnology. Being here is one reason we've been able to attract great employees – numbering over 800 now.

2020 has been a hard year. There are times when we've felt helpless. But being a part of finding solutions is restoring our hope. And the Emmes team has risen to the occasion. Leading clinical trials remotely required heroic efforts and very long days. I've always been proud of our staff's credentials, but their will and determination during this time have been nothing short of extraordinary.

I wish all our employees could join me in person to give thanks for this recognition. Thank you on behalf of each and every one of them.

