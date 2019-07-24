Emmy® Award-Nominated Actress and Humanitarian Connie Britton to Headline bbcon 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced that four-time Emmy® award-nominated actress and humanitarian Connie Britton will join the keynote lineup for bbcon 2019, the premier tech gathering for organizations and change agents driving social good. This year's bbcon will be held October 15-17 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

"We are incredibly excited and honored that Connie Britton will join us at bbcon 2019," said Catherine LaCour, Blackbaud's chief marketing officer. "Connie's involvement as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme is just one example of her dedication to help good take over. I have no doubt that the thousands of change agents who attend bbcon to share the latest insights, trends, and innovation will benefit from Connie's passion and enthusiasm for the ecosystem of good."

Britton is an actress who continually receives accolades for her work in television and film. After stand-out roles on series such as "Spin City," "24," and "The West Wing," she starred in one of the best reviewed shows on television, NBC's "Friday Night Lights," for which she received an Emmy® nomination in 2010 and then again in 2011. Britton returned to the small screen in 2012 to star in ABC's "Nashville," in which she played Rayna James for five seasons, earning Britton her first Gold Globe nomination and fourth Emmy nomination. She also starred as the female lead in the first season of "American Horror Story" - a role that led to another Emmy® nomination for the actress.

Britton also had roles on Bravo's scripted anthology, "Dirty John" as well as FX's "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" and "9-1-1."

Throughout her career, Britton has devoted much of her time to a wide range of charity work both in the United States and internationally. As a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme, she raises awareness of UNDP's work in poverty eradication and women's empowerment, advocating to the American and global public.

"Blackbaud's bbcon 2019 conference will undoubtedly be an inspiring event that will help thousands of people who are committed to building a better world," said Britton. "I'm humbled to have been asked to join this event, and I look forward to interacting with so many motivating people and organizations."

This year, bbcon attendees can look forward to over 250 breakout sessions with dedicated content; presentations from industry thought leaders; the latest Blackbaud tech innovations; and the knowledge and resources to advance their missions.

