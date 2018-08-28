Emmy-nominated 'Pickler & Ben' returns for second season on Sept. 17 with distribution in 175 markets

Hosted by Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron and recorded in front of a live studio audience in Nashville, "Pickler & Ben" features the best in lifestyle and entertainment. Its first season, which debuted in September 2017, wowed audiences with its heart and spirit and featured a roster of celebrity guests including Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Molly Sims, Luke Bryan, Christian Siriano, Darius Rucker, Reba McEntire, Yolanda Hadid, Kelly Osbourne, Jillian Michaels, Kristin Cavallari, Ty Pennington and more.

"Pickler & Ben," which is not your typical talk show, highlights feel-good stories featuring guests from across the country; zany comedic bits where Kellie and Ben demonstrate that they are "all-in" on entertaining the audience – from goat yoga to fencing lessons; and cooking segments with celebrity chefs including Cat Cora, Carla Hall, Richard Blais, Gail Simmons, Duff Goldman and Sunny Anderson. (View the 2018 season promo reel here.)

Executive producer Faith Hill and the show's creative director, Kelli Bishop, spent the summer curating fresh new looks for the set, with Faith hand-picking many of the items. Mixing elements of traditional and modern design, Hill and Bishop want the set to create a feeling of love and comfort so every guest feels like they are being welcomed with open arms.

"I love everything about this show, especially the opportunity to shine a light on people who are doing amazing things," Kellie said. "And working with Ben is like working with the big brother I never had."

"This is the show I've always wanted to do, and I hope we get to do it for decades," said Ben. "Working with Kellie is unique, unpredictable and more fun than I could have ever expected."

"Kellie and Ben's enthusiasm is infectious," said creator and executive producer Lisa Erspamer. "We never know what's going to happen on set from day to day, making this show fun for those of us working behind the scenes as well as for fans! We can't wait to deliver more laughter, love and endless excitement to audiences across America this fall!"

"From the moment they were cast, we knew we had lightning in a bottle with Kellie and Ben," said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ : SSP ), which produces the show in partnership with Hill, Erspamer and Jason Owen, president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment. "It's a testament to their talent, as well as the hard work and insight of the entire 'Pickler & Ben' team and our partners, that this show is more than tripling the number of households it's reaching in season two."

"Pickler & Ben" received three Emmy nominations in its first season, a rare feat for a new syndicated program. Hosts Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron were nominated for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Hosts; show director Joe Terry and associate director Wesley MacMillan were nominated for Outstanding Directing in a Talk Show/Entertainment News/Morning Program; and set hairstylist Debbie Dover Hall was nominated for Outstanding Hairstyling.

To stay up to date on episodes and get a behind-the-scenes look at Kellie and Ben in action, follow "Pickler & Ben" on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Find out when and where the show airs and request tickets to a taping at picklerandben.com.

About "Pickler & Ben": "Pickler & Ben" is daytime's go-to destination for the best in lifestyle and entertainment television, now entering its second season. Nominated for three Emmy awards in its first season, the show is hosted by country music superstar Kellie Pickler and Emmy-winning journalist Ben Aaron. Taped on an expansive, modern farmhouse-styled set in Nashville, Tennessee, "Pickler & Ben" features today's top celebrities and tastemakers on entertaining, cooking, decorating, gardening and beauty. It also shares the inspiring stories of everyday people doing the extraordinary.

"Pickler & Ben" is executive produced by Grammy Award-winning superstar Faith Hill, co-founder of Happy Street Entertainment Lisa Erspamer and president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment Jason Owen. The show is produced by Happy Street Entertainment in partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ : SSP ). Award-winning director Joe Terry ("The Oprah Winfrey Show") directs "Pickler & Ben." Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution is distributing the show in national syndication. For more information, visit picklerandben.com.

About Kellie Pickler: Kellie Pickler was born and raised in North Carolina and now calls Nashville home. She first won hearts and gained national attention as a top finalist on "American Idol" at the age of 19. Kellie has released four albums: Gold-certified "Small Town Girl," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and was the best-selling debut by a solo country female that year; "Kellie Pickler," which also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and featured her first Top Ten Hit and the Platinum-certified single, "Best Days of Your Life"; "100 Proof," named the No. 1 Country Album of the Year by Rolling Stone; and "The Woman I Am," of which Newsday wrote, "Pickler shows how the next phase of her career may be bigger than she ever dreamed." Her CMT docu-comedy series "I Love Kellie Pickler" debuted in November 2015, propelling the network to its highest premiere since 2012. After three successful seasons, the series was retired so that Kellie could focus on "Pickler & Ben." Later this year, Kellie will star in a Hallmark Channel movie, "Christmas at Graceland," where she plays a finance executive who rediscovers her passion and talent for singing. For the film, Kellie recorded and will perform beloved Christmas songs including: "Silent Night," "Silver Bells," "First Noel," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "Joy To The World" and "O Come All Ye Faithful." Pickler is a "Dancing With The Stars" champion and an avid supporter of our servicemen and women. She has completed 11 USO Tours, performing for those serving abroad.

About Ben Aaron: Ben has earned four Emmy Awards as a features reporter for "New York Live" on WNBC and has numerous TV credits as a contributor for "Extra," "Meredith" and "Today." His posted stories on YouTube have earned millions of views. He teamed up with his wife, Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist for "Good Morning America," on a home renovation show on the DIY Network called "Renovation Realities: Ben and Ginger."

About Porch Swing Productions / Happy Street Entertainment:

Porch Swing Productions is the Nashville headquarters for Happy Street Entertainment, a multiplatform entertainment production company, creating innovative and emotionally connective original content for film, television and digital media. Porch Swing Productions is the producer of "Pickler & Ben," which is entering its second season and received three Emmy nominations. Based in Nashville and Los Angeles, cofounders Lisa Erspamer, Sheila Stepanek and Allison Milgard lead a team of top-tier producers, directors and creatives to develop and produce compelling high-quality content with some of the biggest names in entertainment and the best-known brands in the world.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ : SSP ) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including "Pickler & Ben," runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

