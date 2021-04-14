EMnify Announces Global LTE-M Roaming for Low-Cost, Low-Power IoT Applications

BERLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud communication platform provider for IoT, EMnify, today announces global roaming of LTE-M – a 3GPP standard for Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) built on 4G networks and forward compatible with 5G. With this launch, EMnify is adding LTE-M support to its current 2G, 3G, and 4G network access, providing a future-proof connectivity option for cellular IoT in answer to worldwide GSM and UMTS phase-out.

LTE-M introduces unique advantages for global IoT deployments, including:

Long battery life with Power Save Mode (PSM) and Extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) features.

with Power Save Mode (PSM) and Extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) features. Extended range for improved indoor and underground connections.

for improved indoor and underground connections. Low-cost modules that are only 30% of 4G module price.

Compared to NB-IoT – the other cellular LPWAN variance – LTE-M offers wider national and international roaming availability. The technology also comes with excellent mobility support and higher data rates to enable a wider range of connected use cases such as asset tracking and fleet management. Faster data speed further reduces power consumption in medium-bandwidth transmission like over-the-air firmware updates, as devices stay online for a much shorter time.

Alexander Schebler, VP Carrier Relations and Co-Founder at EMnify, explains: "We recognize LTE-M is the go-to connectivity for a variety of IoT applications because it allows for innovative features not available with previous cellular generations while solving the challenge of 2G/3G sunsetting in regions like North America. To deliver these benefits to customers, we are proactively working with our network partners to enable LTE-M roaming as soon as it is technically available in their networks."

As of today, EMnify offers LTE-M access in 45 countries with varying support levels depending on the customer's deployment location, including:

Expected coverage where LTE-M access is technically available by default based on standard 4G implementation of EMnify's network partners.

where LTE-M access is technically available by default based on standard 4G implementation of EMnify's network partners. Validated coverage where LTE-M availability is frequently tested and confirmed by EMnify's internal tests.

where LTE-M availability is frequently tested and confirmed by EMnify's internal tests. Guaranteed coverage where LTE-M service is guaranteed via official roaming agreements with EMnify's network partners.

EMnify empowers IoT businesses with a single SIM card for global cellular and LPWAN connectivity in 180 countries, along with a pay-as-you-go subscription model that can start at small data volumes under 1 MB. In addition to the new LTE-M launch, the company is also working on NB-IoT and 5G roaming with first agreements already signed, to ensure customers have the best access to the latest radio technologies.

For more information on EMnify's LTE-M coverage, visit: https://www.emnify.com/lte-m-coverage

About EMnify

EMnify is the leading cloud communication platform provider for IoT that enables businesses with high growth IoT products to scale across networks worldwide with a single API. EMnify is solely dedicated to IoT – unlike traditional CPaaS vendors. Its disruptive solution and customer-centric approach are made possible by a team of international experts that support thousands of companies in more than 70 countries.

Founded in 2014 by forward-thinking telecommunications experts Frank Stöcker, Martin Giess and Alexander Schebler, EMnify revolutionized the industry through its cloud-native service, enabling secure IoT connectivity globally – addressing one of the main issues regarding the IoT sector. To learn more about EMnify, please visit www.emnify.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1283164/EMnify_Logo.jpg

SOURCE EMnify