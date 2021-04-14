EMnify Announces Global LTE-M Roaming for Low-Cost, Low-Power IoT Applications
- Berlin-based EMnify now offers multi-network LTE-M access in 45 countries, allowing IoT businesses to deploy LPWAN-enabled devices in global markets.
Apr 14, 2021, 09:15 ET
BERLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud communication platform provider for IoT, EMnify, today announces global roaming of LTE-M – a 3GPP standard for Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) built on 4G networks and forward compatible with 5G. With this launch, EMnify is adding LTE-M support to its current 2G, 3G, and 4G network access, providing a future-proof connectivity option for cellular IoT in answer to worldwide GSM and UMTS phase-out.
LTE-M introduces unique advantages for global IoT deployments, including:
- Long battery life with Power Save Mode (PSM) and Extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) features.
- Extended range for improved indoor and underground connections.
- Low-cost modules that are only 30% of 4G module price.
Compared to NB-IoT – the other cellular LPWAN variance – LTE-M offers wider national and international roaming availability. The technology also comes with excellent mobility support and higher data rates to enable a wider range of connected use cases such as asset tracking and fleet management. Faster data speed further reduces power consumption in medium-bandwidth transmission like over-the-air firmware updates, as devices stay online for a much shorter time.
Alexander Schebler, VP Carrier Relations and Co-Founder at EMnify, explains: "We recognize LTE-M is the go-to connectivity for a variety of IoT applications because it allows for innovative features not available with previous cellular generations while solving the challenge of 2G/3G sunsetting in regions like North America. To deliver these benefits to customers, we are proactively working with our network partners to enable LTE-M roaming as soon as it is technically available in their networks."
As of today, EMnify offers LTE-M access in 45 countries with varying support levels depending on the customer's deployment location, including:
- Expected coverage where LTE-M access is technically available by default based on standard 4G implementation of EMnify's network partners.
- Validated coverage where LTE-M availability is frequently tested and confirmed by EMnify's internal tests.
- Guaranteed coverage where LTE-M service is guaranteed via official roaming agreements with EMnify's network partners.
EMnify empowers IoT businesses with a single SIM card for global cellular and LPWAN connectivity in 180 countries, along with a pay-as-you-go subscription model that can start at small data volumes under 1 MB. In addition to the new LTE-M launch, the company is also working on NB-IoT and 5G roaming with first agreements already signed, to ensure customers have the best access to the latest radio technologies.
For more information on EMnify's LTE-M coverage, visit: https://www.emnify.com/lte-m-coverage
About EMnify
EMnify is the leading cloud communication platform provider for IoT that enables businesses with high growth IoT products to scale across networks worldwide with a single API. EMnify is solely dedicated to IoT – unlike traditional CPaaS vendors. Its disruptive solution and customer-centric approach are made possible by a team of international experts that support thousands of companies in more than 70 countries.
Founded in 2014 by forward-thinking telecommunications experts Frank Stöcker, Martin Giess and Alexander Schebler, EMnify revolutionized the industry through its cloud-native service, enabling secure IoT connectivity globally – addressing one of the main issues regarding the IoT sector. To learn more about EMnify, please visit www.emnify.com
