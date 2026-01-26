Emobi and HeyCharge Launch Retrofit Solution Connecting Offline EV Chargers to Expansive Charging Ecosystem in North America

Partnership brings legacy, offline chargers into Emobi's roaming and JustPlug™ network, improving reliability and reducing cost and complexity for operators, fleets, automakers, and drivers

SAN FRANCISCO & MUNICH, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emobi, North America's largest EV charging roaming and JustPlug infrastructure, and HeyCharge , the Munich-based pioneer in smart EV charging solutions, today announced a partnership that enables any offline EV charger to be retrofitted and connected directly into the Emobi ecosystem. The collaboration combines HeyCharge's hardware-enabled platform, which brings reliable, local communication to chargers in low-connectivity and high-cost environments, with Emobi's roaming hub , which provides unified access to more than 140,000 chargers across 26+ networks in the United States and Canada through a single API. Together, the retrofit solution brings offline chargers into one of the largest interoperability layers for fleets, automakers, and drivers, while also enabling support for JustPlug™ , Emobi's cloud-based Plug & Charge solution that works seamlessly across both modern and legacy hardware.

Many EV chargers across North America experience poor connectivity, especially in underground garages and dense urban buildings. This results in higher operating costs, inconsistent fleet access, and frequent authentication failures for drivers. HeyCharge provides reliable local communication that does not depend on the internet, allowing chargers to operate consistently even in low-connectivity environments and Emobi's roaming hub addresses these challenges by unifying fragmented charging networks.

HeyCharge's retrofit technology provides instant, local communication without relying on the internet, reducing installation time, eliminating the need for specialized labor and lowering overall deployment and operating costs. This gives operators a practical way to upgrade legacy infrastructure and scale charging in locations that were previously difficult or expensive to electrify. Once retrofitted, chargers connect to Emobi's roaming network, making them discoverable across automaker interfaces, fleet platforms, and consumer charging apps. They also support Emobi's JustPlug™, enabling automatic authentication without apps, cards, or hardware upgrades and bringing modern capabilities to existing chargers. This expands driver access while enabling operators to benefit from standardized authentication, settlement, and data exchange across the wider Emobi ecosystem.

For property managers, fleets, and operators, the combined solution reduces installation complexity and ensures high reliability even in low-connectivity environments, while unlocking access to one of North America's largest roaming and authentication ecosystems. For EV drivers, the retrofit brings the simplicity of offline charging while adding the critical capabilities those chargers typically lack, such as accurate session tracking, energy-based billing, and real-time availability, resulting in a more consistent and reliable charging experience across the network.

"This partnership addresses one of the most persistent challenges in EV charging: unreliable or offline chargers that were never designed for modern connectivity," said Lin Sun Fa, CEO of Emobi. "By pairing HeyCharge's retrofit technology with Emobi's interoperability layer and JustPlug capabilities, we're giving operators a practical path to bring underperforming chargers online and fully integrated into the networks that fleets, automakers, and drivers rely on."

"Charging needs to be secured and work everywhere, not only where the internet is strong," said Chris Carde, CEO of HeyCharge. "Our patented single use security tokens and suite of technology enables chargers to operate with confidence, whether underground, in dense cities, or in areas where connectivity is limited. By integrating with Emobi, we extend that reliability into a broader charging ecosystem, giving operators a differentiated product and providing drivers with a consistent, unified charging experience across vastly different environments."

Emobi enables seamless and secure EV charging across networks, providing unified infrastructure for app makers, fleets, and automakers, while maximizing charger utilization. Its secure, fully automated charging technology, JustPlug, simplifies EV charging and works instantly with no special hardware or software required. Emobi holds two provisional patents, integrates with over 140,000 chargers across the U.S. and Canada, and serves over 40 enterprise customers. Emobi is trusted by the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Transportation and backed by global investors including Florida Funders and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.emobi.ai .

HeyCharge, a Y Combinator Company, backed by BMW i Ventures, delivers Secured, Smart, Connected EV Charging Solutions solutions—so charging operators and site hosts can deploy with reliably, less install complexity and lower ongoing operating costs. For more information, visit https://www.heycharge.com

