Emobi Launches First Cloud-Based Plug & Charge Solution, JustPlug, Expanding EV Charging Compatibility and Security

Patent issued for streamlined Plug & Charge technology, complementing existing standards and infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emobi , North America's leading EV charging digital infrastructure, today announced the launch of its streamlined Plug & Charge solution, JustPlug, and the issuance of a critical patent for the first-of-its-kind innovation that leverages AI-powered identification and cloud-based certificate authentication. Emobi's JustPlug product addresses key limitations within the EV charging ecosystem by enhancing compatibility with existing infrastructure while reinforcing security, offering a seamless, secure alternative that works alongside the existing implementation of Plug & Charge technologies without disrupting traditional processes. Emobi's JustPlug follows the international ISO 15118 security standard, and is uniquely designed to solve a persistent challenge in the industry: the majority of existing chargers lack the necessary hardware and firmware to support standard Plug & Charge functionality, leaving about 80% of chargers unable to adopt this capability.

JustPlug leverages secure cloud technology within the ISO 15118 standard to provide a streamlined, accessible option, bringing Plug & Charge capabilities to a broader range of charging networks and vehicles. This provides EV drivers with a secure, reliable, and seamless charging experience where they simply plug in their vehicles at any public charging station and charging starts automatically via a secure identification, authentication, and authorization process—no need for apps or cards. This approach to Plug & Charge significantly reduces range anxiety for consumers by enhancing convenience and accessibility to hundreds of thousands of public chargers from coast to coast, ultimately driving higher EV adoption.

"Our approach with JustPlug doesn't replace existing implementations of Plug & Charge but instead complements them." Post this

"Current Plug & Charge technology is limited by infrastructure constraints, especially for Level 2 chargers and older hardware," said Lin Sun Fa, co-founder and CEO, Emobi. "Our approach with JustPlug doesn't replace the existing implementations but instead complements them. We're expanding the accessibility of a secure Plug & Charge within the ISO 15118 standard without the need for costly upgrades or disruptions, creating a solution that's both flexible and future-proof."

Additionally, Emobi places a high priority on cybersecurity. By using the encryption and certificate policy outlined in ISO 15118 standard, the patented JustPlug solution underscores Emobi's commitment to innovation and top-tier security standards while expanding Plug & Charge accessibility.

Since the inception of Plug & Charge technologies in 2014, adoption has been slow due to the need for extensive upgrades and the high costs for network operators and vehicle manufacturers. Emobi's solution is designed to reduce these barriers, accelerating the adoption of Plug & Charge capabilities without disrupting existing systems or requiring costly hardware and firmware updates. This patent issuance underscores Emobi's commitment to innovation in the EV charging space, solidifying its position as a leader in secure, efficient, and accessible EV charging technology. Emobi's AI-based identification and cloud-based certificate authentication approach bypasses the need for physical communication layers via the Power Line Communication (PLC), allowing for seamless interoperability across different charging networks and ensuring compatibility with both Level 2 and DC fast chargers, solving a challenge that traditional Plug & Charge methods have struggled to address effectively.

Emobi will be exhibiting and demoing part of its Plug & Charge technology at the MultiPKI Booth at the CharIN Testival . To learn more or schedule a demo with Emobi, reach out to [email protected] .

About Emobi

Emobi is the leading EV charging digital infrastructure that delivers a single point of integration to a vast network of charging stations and e-mobility partners through its advanced AI and data refinement models. As the largest roaming ecosystem in North America, the company also enables traditional and streamlined (JustPlug) Plug & Charge technology, facilitating automatic charging identification between EVs and chargers. Emobi is trusted by EV manufacturers, startups, utilities, and U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Energy (DoE) and the Department of Transportation (DoT), and is backed by leading investors around the globe, including Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.emobi.ai .

Media Contact

Megan Nealon

[email protected]

(516) 644-8127

SOURCE Emobi