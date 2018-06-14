eMoney Advisor Welcomes New Advisory Board Members in Move to Accelerate Strategic Growth

The annual Advisory Board meeting is an exclusive opportunity for a selected group of eMoney's top clients to learn more about eMoney's product roadmap and growth strategy and provide feedback and insight. Together with the eMoney leadership team, the Advisory Board members address industry challenges, uncover business opportunities and brainstorm new ideas to elevate the eMoney platform and the value it provides to its 50,000 users.

Founded nearly two decades ago, eMoney's Advisory Board is comprised of the industry's top advisors, financial professionals and thought leaders.

The newly appointed 2018 Advisory Board members include:

Marc Milic , CFP ® , RICP ® , Partner , Douglas C. Lane Associates

, CFP , RICP , , Douglas C. Lane Associates Doreen Griffith , Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Ladenburg Thalmann

, Ladenburg Thalmann Wendy Benson , Head of Wealth Management , MassMutual

, , MassMutual Christine Nigro , Managing Director , AXA Advisors, LLC

, , AXA Advisors, LLC Rich Ramassini , CFP ® , Director of Strategy and Sales Performance , PNC Investments

, CFP , , PNC Investments Bob Oros , CEO, HD Vest Financial Solutions®

Tenured Board members include:

Brad K. Arends , JD, CEO , Intellicents

, JD, , Intellicents Kevin Bauer , CFP ® , ChFC ® , CLU ® , Partner , BCJ Financial Group

, CFP , ChFC , CLU , BCJ Financial Group Patti Brennan , CFP ® , CFS, President & CEO , Key Financial Inc.

, CFP , CFS, , Key Financial Inc. Ron Carson , CFP ® , ChFC ® , Founder & CEO , Carson Group

, CFP , ChFC , , Carson Group Martine Lellis , CFP®, CPA, Chief Operating Officer, Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros, & Blayney, LLC

"We are fortunate to have such a talented group of industry leaders serving on eMoney's Advisory Board. They each bring valuable insight and expertise from diverse sectors that will help eMoney continue to move the needle in the industry," said Ed O'Brien, CEO of eMoney. "We welcome our newly appointed members with excitement and confidence in our future collaboration and partnership."

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") is the leading provider of scalable wealth management solutions for financial professionals, firms, and enterprises of all sizes. Rooted in collaborative financial planning, eMoney's solutions enable financial professionals to build stronger client relationships, streamline business operations, and drive revenue and growth. With more than 600 passionate, innovative, and dedicated employees in three locations—including its headquarters in Radnor, Pa.—eMoney is transforming the wealth management experience for 50,000 financial professionals and 2.1 million end-clients nationwide. For more information, please visit: www.emoneyadvisor.com.

