eMoney Releases Enhanced Foundational Planning Experience Enabling Faster, More Intuitive Goals-Based Planning

The refreshed offering includes a streamlined interface and seamless integration with eMoney's new plan generation tool CoPlanner

RADNOR, Pa., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, recently enhanced its Foundational Planning solution to offer a faster and more intelligent goals-based planning experience. Available now to all eMoney Plus and Premier users, it features a modern user interface and ribbon-style navigation that delivers an A-to-Z planning workflow, guiding advisors from inputs and insights to client-ready deliverables in minutes.

By bridging data gathering to plan outcomes and analysis, the new Foundational Planning experience provides key benefits to both advisors and their clients, including:

Faster planning: Advisors can transition from initial inputs to client-ready plans in minutes, helping them deliver meaningful guidance in less time.

Advisors can transition from initial inputs to client-ready plans in minutes, helping them deliver meaningful guidance in less time. Scalable workflows : The guided, modular workflow updates as data is entered, making client conversations more personalized, interactive, and actionable,

: The guided, modular workflow updates as data is entered, making client conversations more personalized, interactive, and actionable, Built-in intelligence: With built-in CoPlanner capabilities, advisors can quickly generate planning strategies that help move clients closer to their goals.

"We know planning leads to stronger relationships and better client outcomes, so we're excited to offer a redesigned, modern Foundational Planning experience that enables goal-focused conversations and streamlined planning, meeting clients where they are," said Chad Porche, Senior Vice President of Product at eMoney.

"Foundational Planning helps advisors scale advice across their entire client base while increasing efficiency, boosting client engagement and driving business growth," Porche added.

Learn more about Foundational Planning and CoPlanner's shared mission of helping advisors plan faster, serve more clients, and elevate client interactions at a webinar at 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday, April 21. Register here.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 138,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 7 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

SOURCE eMoney Advisor, LLC