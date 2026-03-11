eMoney Launches CoPlanner: A Groundbreaking Solution that Helps Advisors Build High-Quality Financial Plans in Seconds

CoPlanner analyzes complete client data to generate tailored planning actions while preserving advisor control and transparency

RADNOR, Pa., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced the launch of eMoney CoPlanner, a new feature that enables financial advisors to generate high-quality financial plans in seconds while maintaining full control over every recommendation.

Building a comprehensive financial plan often requires hours of manual analysis and iteration. CoPlanner evaluates relevant client data and generates specific and personalized planning actions to achieve an advisor-defined probability of success in seconds. Unlike single-variable solvers which answer a specific question related to one financial topic, CoPlanner assesses the client's full financial picture, including income, assets, tax considerations, retirement timing, and spending, to surface multiple structured strategies for review.

Advisors determine which planning strategies CoPlanner may evaluate — such as retirement age adjustments, savings changes, or tax-related actions — and set guardrails around those variables. Once a plan is created using CoPlanner, advisors can review, modify, or dismiss recommendations before they are applied. After saving, the plan functions like any manually created plan within eMoney; it can be refined and adjusted over time, validated through the platform's detailed reporting capabilities, and delivered using powerful, collaborative presentations features.

"Planning drives growth, but the process can be time intensive," said Chad Porche, SVP of Product at eMoney. "CoPlanner compresses the analysis into seconds. Advisors remain in control of every input, every assumption, and every decision — from generation through final plan delivery."

The framework was developed by eMoney experts and its in-house team of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals and built on structured, rules-based logic. Results are transparent and consistent, ensuring full reporting visibility and auditability once recommendations are saved.

"Advisors don't need more complexity. They need planning tools that work at scale," Porche added. "CoPlanner redefines what's possible with planning, strengthening the core planning experience inside eMoney and allowing advisors and firms to deliver consistent, high-quality plans across their client base without increasing workload."

More than 2,000 eMoney users had access to CoPlanner as part of beta testing that launched in March 2025. Results from a beta group study indicated that CoPlanner produced up to a 48% reduction in plan-building time based on complexity. Additionally, participants using CoPlanner were less likely to build plans that sacrificed important client goals such as retirement age or lifestyle spend.

CoPlanner will be showcased today at the T3 Technology Conference in New Orleans and will be available for use in all eMoney planning packages on March 25. After its general release, future updates will include surfacing technique-specific reports and generating client-ready presentations. To learn more about eMoney CoPlanner and upcoming product updates, attend a webinar on April 21 by registering here.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 138,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 7 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

