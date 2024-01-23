eMoney Unveils Upcoming Enhancements to Strengthen the Advisor-Client Relationship

New product updates will open more touchpoints with clients, increase collaborative planning, and track progress more closely

Enhancements include a redesigned Client Portal and updated Decision Center experience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor, a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, is scheduled to announce a series of enhancements to its financial planning platform at the T3 Technology Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking place through Jan. 25. The enhancements, which will be rolled out throughout 2024, will help strengthen the advisor-client relationship and empower more collaborative planning experiences.

T3 attendees can demo some of the forthcoming enhancements--including a highly anticipated redesign of eMoney's renowned client portal--and provide feedback at the eMoney booth (#512) throughout the conference. More details will formally be announced by eMoney product leaders during a breakout session at 3:15 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Jan. 24, in a presentation titled "The Power of Planning: How to leverage planning and technology to grow relationships and your business."

Upcoming Product Enhancements

The eMoney Client Portal will undergo a significant facelift – starting with the release of the My Advisor page in Q1 – featuring a modern aesthetic, improved user experience, and a dedicated space for advisors to showcase their brand and materials. eMoney will focus on making its Client Portal a more interactive space that fosters personalized engagement between advisors and end-users, reinventing the delivery of the financial plan, and aligning with the heightened expectations of today's clients.

"At eMoney, we believe the client-advisor relationship is a dynamic, multifaceted relationship that requires multiple touchpoints and insights," said Chad Porche, senior vice president of product management at eMoney Advisor. "We're excited to bring our 2024 product updates to market because they foster a collaborative planning experience and accommodate the evolving needs of both advisors and end-clients, who seek a highly personalized experience that encourages active participation with an interactive and intelligent planning solution.

Research conducted last year by eMoney supports the notion that client portals enhance the advisor-client relationship. Clients who actively use a portal experience significantly higher satisfaction with advisors, enhanced motivation to achieve goals, improved communication, and an increased likelihood to recommend their advisors to others. This research – in addition to many other variables - has helped guide much of eMoney's development work in this space.

Following the client portal enhancements, Decision Center will evolve into the ideal planning hub, saving advisors time and helping them scale and elevate planning. By consolidating multiple tools and reports into a singular workspace and enhancing the user experience, eMoney's most interactive and collaborative planning solution will become even more streamlined and engaging.

The Progress Report in the Decision Center will also evolve to address an unmet need in the industry today, helping advisors portray the value they bring to their client's plans. Adding historical milestone data to the report will show more than progress over time and the actions taken, it highlights the impact of those actions. Then, by associating those actions with advisors' direct influence on the plan's metrics, advisors will be able to demonstrate the quantifiable impact of their advice, which is powerful.

Additionally, eMoney will go beyond Insights and Solvers in Decision Center, creating a new feature that can analyze all known data about the client to surface a series of hyper-personalized recommendations designed to achieve your client's objectives. From there, advisors will be able to click on each insight, learn what led to the recommendation, and decide if they want to apply it to the plan—doing in minutes with advanced technology what could take a planning professional hours of deep analysis.

Attendees of the T3 Technology Conference are encouraged to visit the eMoney team at Booth #512 to learn more about eMoney's latest product updates.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. Approximately 106,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more 6 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

SOURCE eMoney Advisor, LLC