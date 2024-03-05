eMoney Launches New Modern Aesthetic and Dedicated Advisor Space on Client Portal

RADNOR, Pa., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor, a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, is thrilled to unveil a revamped Client Portal, with a modern aesthetic and a dedicated space for advisors, aptly named the 'My Advisor' page. These features were previewed at the T3 Technology Conference in January 2024.

Client Portal

The newly refreshed eMoney Client Portal offers a significant visual enhancement–prioritizing simplicity, functionality, and effective data presentation.

"Digital platforms are increasingly shaping client-advisor relationships and driving business success. Our clients' warm welcome of the fresh look attests to the design's goal of elevating the user experience without disrupting it," said Chad Porche, senior vice president of product management at eMoney Advisor.

My Advisor Page

The 'My Advisor' page is a new customizable space within the portal where advisors can choose to showcase relevant information and materials, such as branded educational content, blogs, website highlights, scheduling capabilities, and more. The page facilitates easy contact, task management, and planning next steps, enhancing client-advisor interactions. This new page is a powerful tool for advisors looking to strengthen their brand and client relationships.

These enhancements mark the beginning of a new evolution of the client experience. With plans to grow the portal to be a place where advisors can deliver a plan and end-users can actively engage with it, eMoney aims to empower advisors to build deeper relationships and deliver even more value to their clients.

"Advancing the Client Portal is a key area of our product roadmap, and we're excited for what impact it will have on elevating planning relationships," said Tom Sullivan, head of product at eMoney Advisor. "This year, eMoney users will see significant improvements like a more flexible, consolidated workspace in the Decision Center, streamlined planning processes, and a tangible demonstration of the value our advisors contribute to their client relationships," Sullivan added. "Our goal is to involve more people in the planning process, use eMoney in new ways, and encourage more people to talk about money."

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. Approximately 106,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more 6 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

