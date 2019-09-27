Emory University Student Center Project Receives LEED Platinum

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duda|Paine Architects, a premier international design firm, announces today its Emory University Student Center project has gained LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, the USGBC's highest rating. The innovative 130,000-square-foot facility includes a combination of sustainable design elements that together set new green standards for student centers. The New Student Center is the first building on Emory's campus to receive LEED Platinum Certification.

"Achieving LEED Platinum certification for the Emory Student Center reflects our commitment to improve the environmental standards for resilient and sustainable architecture," says Scott Shell, Principal at Duda|Paine. "The integration of innovative design and performance were the focus of the student center that set the precedent for future campus projects."

Duda|Paine worked with Emory University and Emory's Office of Sustainable Initiatives (OSI) and with consultants Pattern R+D, Ecoworks, IMEG and MHTN Architects throughout the design process to integrate elements and features that would further OSI guidelines, which set a minimum of LEED Silver for all new construction.

Sustainable features integrated into the LEED Platinum Student Center include:

A geothermal system field under McDonough Field , using the underground earth temperature to moderate the building heating and cooling needs year-round

, using the underground earth temperature to moderate the building heating and cooling needs year-round Solar-powered water systems

Exterior shading through a sunshade canopy that unifies the Student Center complex

Energy-efficient mechanical heating/cooling systems

Window shade sensors that respond to sun conditions throughout the day

Occupancy sensors

Chilled beams in the majority of student life areas

Ceiling fans set to automatically increase thermal comfort during hot months

Daylight harvesting, with electric lighting automatically adapting to interior light levels

Improved wall insulation to minimize heat gain/loss

The Emory Sustainability Vision and Strategic plan states, "Our vision for Emory is to be a model of transformative practices and sustainable choices at every level. From the copy room to the operating room, from the classroom to the residence hall — among academic units, healthcare units, and operational units — Emory will more deeply engage the challenges of sustainability and expand our leadership in higher education."

Emory's sustainability achievements are nationally recognized: the university is among the top 10 most sustainable universities in the nation, according to AASHE's 2017 Sustainable Campus Index. Since the Office of Sustainability Initiatives was founded in 2006, it has garnered many accolades, including the recent 2018 IDEA Innovation Award for its impressive water reclamation and reuse.

