Emotions Matter Announces Nation's First 'Walk for Borderline Personality Disorder'

What: The nation's first 'Walk for Borderline Personality Disorder' to raise awareness and advocate for change

When: Sunday, May 20, 2018 from 10am to 12pm

Where: Hudson River Park, Pier 40 Picnic House, New York City

Why: While the public's perception of this mental disorder often labels sufferers as "manipulative" or "difficult," the Walk for Borderline Personality Disorder seeks to change that image, shedding light on a serious brain disorder sorely in need of more research and treatment to save lives.

Further background:

Driven by an overactive amygdala (the brain's emotional-control center), individuals with BPD typically develop self-destructive and impulsive behaviors such as cutting, self-harm, food disorders, and substance abuse. Difficulty regulating their emotions results in stormy relationships, repressed anger, and lack of self-worth.

One sufferer describes living with BPD as being "like driving an emotional vehicle that is accelerating, and you can't hit the brakes."

Up to 75% of individuals with BPD attempt suicide. Sadly, up to 10% of those succeed.

Speakers with lived BPD experience will be featured in the program, including Stacy Pershall, author of Loud in the House of Myself; Syanne Centeno, former Miss Maryland; Carissa Wright, BPD Advocate from Western Australia, and members of the Emotions Matter Peer Leadership team.

Sponsors for this event include New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Brooklyn Minds, Clearview Treatment Center, Acadia Health Care, Koved Care, and the North American Society for the Study of Personality Disorders, and the New England Personality Disorder Association.

To register or for further walk information: https://emotions-matter-borderline-walk-2018.causevox.com/.

For more information contact:

Emotions Matter, Inc.

(516) 350-8387

info@emotionsmatterbpd.org

Interviews with clinicians about BPD and lived experience speakers upon request.

Emotions Matter, Inc., is a non-profit 501c3 organization (2015) dedicated to empowering individuals impacted by BPD and to raise awareness and advocate for their mental health care. www.emotionsmatterbpd.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emotions-matter-announces-nations-first-walk-for-borderline-personality-disorder-300645564.html

SOURCE Emotions Matter, Inc.

