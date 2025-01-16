Emovid Launches Multimodal Communication Platform to Enhance Productivity and Authenticity in Business Communications

An AI fueled alternative to email and meetings, Emovid is the world's first multimodal communication platform - built for business.

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emovid, the world's first multimodal communication platform that bridges the gap between traditional text-based messaging and video-based communication, today announced the official launch of its business offering.

Emovid provides a cross-platform online service that lets you record a video from anywhere and have it delivered in multi-modal form, meaning video, audio, text and translation, to anyone, regardless of their platform or device. By utilizing visual, auditory, gestural and written elements of communication, Emovid eliminates misinterpretations, reduces reading fatigue, and simplifies scheduling challenges. Users can effortlessly convey their message through several formats, ensuring clarity, engagement, and efficiency.

Emovid was founded in Washington State in 2023 by a group of communication and video veterans including Victor Cho, who led the digital invitation company Evite for more than seven years, Digvijay Chauhan, co-founder of Askme.com, and Rupali Pathania, co-founder of Vidinvite, a video celebration company.

Product features include:

Patent-pending Authenticity approach that verifies the identity and authenticity of every video received.

Support for all common communication modes:

- One-to-one correspondence

- Group conversations

- One-to-many private broadcasts (BCC mode)

AI enhancements that open up new communication possibilities:

- AI speaking guidance

- AI summaries and action items

- AI translation in 60 languages

- Deep AI analysis of multi-video threads

Studio quality video recording via filters, lighting, teleprompter, facial smoothing, and more.

Recipients can respond using video, audio, or text.

Privacy controls, encryption, built-in monitoring and tracking.

Works across any device with no apps or downloads.

This innovative approach fosters more dynamic and personal exchanges, making it easier for teams to stay connected and collaborate effectively. Early results have shown that Emovid can be 4x to 5x faster than typing an email, reduce meeting time by 50%, and build deeper emotional one-on-one connections at scale.

"AI productivity and communication tools can be built to either replace people, or amplify and empower them. We believe firmly in the latter", says Cho. "Your business success is ultimately based on the strength of your business relationships, and we have finally created a platform that multiplies your ability to have trust-building face time--but on your own time. With just a couple of clicks you can be seen, heard, and actually understood. It's a game-changer."

Emovid has been in stealth mode for the past year, quietly testing and refining its technology and user experience. Among their early users is global business celebrity Jeffrey W. Hayzlett who says, "Emovid is my number one tool that I use in my arsenal every day. The biggest thing that I can say about this tool is that I use it internally and, of course, externally. I'm sending 30 or 40 Emovids a day out to potential customers or to people I want to do business with. That's how much this tool means to me. It's not only efficient; it's also effective."

Emovid plans to release additional advanced features and AI tools, as well as expand their offering to individuals and small businesses in early 2025. For more information visit www.emovid.com .

