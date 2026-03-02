Empact Technologies Secures Long-Term Tax Credit Compliance Partnership with Sabanci Renewables for 286 MW of Solar

Empact to manage tax credit compliance for U.S. utility-scale solar developer's growing project portfolio

HOUSTON and AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empact Technologies (Empact), a leading provider of tax credit incentive compliance management software and services, announced a new long-term agreement with Sabanci Renewables Inc. (Sabanci Renewables), a U.S. subsidiary of Sabanci Climate Technologies and developer of utility-scale solar projects across the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, Empact will manage Sabanci Renewables' compliance with the prevailing wage and apprenticeship (PWA) requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) Act, starting with two utility-scale solar projects—Pepper Solar (156 MW) and Lucky 7 (130 MW)—totaling 286 MW. Beyond these initial projects, the partnership is expected to expand across Sabanci Renewables' broader development pipeline.

Empact will work directly with Sabanci Renewables' lead EPC firm, Signal Energy, and subcontractors to ensure PWA requirements are met, documented, and certified to Sabanci Renewables and key stakeholders, including tax equity investors. Empact will cover all activities from pre-construction through the full recapture period, backed by a financial guarantee—paying any penalties imposed during an IRS audit resulting from errors missed.

"As we expand our presence in the U.S. renewable energy sector, prioritizing compliance and governance across our projects is essential," said Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu, CEO of Sabanci Climate Technologies. "Our partnership with Empact Technologies will allow us to manage the IRA requirements effectively and reliably. By scaling our portfolio through strong partnerships and a disciplined risk management approach, we continue to generate predictable and sustainable value for our investors."

"We're proud to partner with Sabanci Renewables on a long-term engagement that will support their growing U.S. portfolio," noted Charles Dauber, CEO and Founder of Empact. "Navigating compliance requirements takes precision — and the right partner can make all the difference in protecting tax credit value and accelerating capital deployment. We look forward to de-risking their projects as they scale."

About Empact

Empact Technologies de-risks clean energy tax credit investments with NexusIQ™, the industry's premier AI-powered compliance and risk management platform. Empact combines proprietary technology with expert professional services to manage prevailing wage and apprenticeship, domestic content, FEOC, and other IRA and state-administered compliance requirements. With more than 19 GW of solar, storage, wind, and RNG projects under contract, Empact gives developers, investors, and EPC firms the compliance certainty they need to unlock capital. For more information, please visit https://www.empacttechnologies.com/

About Sabanci Renewables

Sabanci Renewables, a subsidiary of Sabanci Climate Technologies and fully owned by Hacı Ömer Sabancı Holding A.Ş., is building a sizable U.S. renewables portfolio spanning onshore wind, utility-scale solar, and battery storage. Backed by one of Türkiye's leading energy conglomerates—with over 4 GW of installed generation capacity—Sabanci Renewables leverages deep execution and operational capabilities to develop, own, and operate power plants in the United States, while contributing to carbon reduction, job creation, and regional economic growth. For more information, please visit https://www.sabanciclimatetech.com

