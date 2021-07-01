Empathy Partners with Compassus to Strengthen Care for Families After Loss of a Loved One

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empathy, a service platform helping families navigate the journey they face after losing a loved one, today announced a partnership with Compassus, a nationwide provider of home-based services including home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care. Empathy's extensive offering will be available to the families of Compassus patients, offering both logistical and emotional aid to those grieving across the U.S. to make the world a better place – one family at a time.

Millions of Americans lose a loved-one each year leaving many families in distress not just from grieving their loss but from the logistical challenges that follow. In the weeks and months that follow, families spend over 500 hours dealing with immediate needs such as arranging a funeral and validating a will, as well as long-term processes such as account cancellations, estate administration, benefit claims, and property cleanout.

Combining technology and human support, the Empathy app streamlines end-of-life bureaucracy, minimizes tedious tasks, and automates processes involved in the administration of an estate – freeing families to deal with emotional repercussions and to be there for one another. Empathy also offers human support to provide users both emotional and practical assistance, creating a hybrid experience to help families navigate arrangements and grief.

Compassus will offer access to Empathy's digital companion application to provide continued support for families grieving after the loss of a loved one. Compassus, which provides a continuum of home-based care services from 200 locations in 30 states, is committed to delivering quality patient outcomes and increased access to families across its communities.

"We cherish the trust our patients and their families place in us to support their well-being throughout the end-of-life journey," said Jim Deal, CEO of Compassus. "The set of Empathy services helps Compassus expand our commitment to provide a new standard of bereavement services, bringing even more emotional and logistical support to the patients and families we serve."

"Logistics are made hard by grief, and grief is made harder by logistics. Therefore, we are confident that software can and will play a role in helping families deal with loss," said Ron Gura, Co-Founder & CEO of Empathy. "Compassus is setting a trend that will hopefully drive a much needed change in the end-of-life industry at large. We are proud to partner with Compassus, a company that shares our vision to provide family-centric care to those in need."

About Empathy

Empathy's mission is to help families deal with loss, incorporating both emotional and logistical support for the families in their time of need. Powered by technology and driven by purpose, Empathy's application simplifies and streamlines end-of-life bureaucracy with personalized plans and grief support. Launched in 2021 and headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv, Empathy was founded by Ron Gura and Yonatan Bergman and is backed by VC firms General Catalyst and Aleph. To receive more information about Empathy's app, visit us at Empathy.com.

About Compassus

Compassus puts patients and families first, providing a continuum of home-based services including home health, infusion therapy, palliative, and hospice care. Nearly 6,000 colleagues in 200 locations and 30 states provide high-quality care and manage patients' advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems and long-term care partners. The Compassus brand promise, Care for Who I Am, reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual and each family as a cherished entity, to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way. Learn more at compassus.com, follow @Compassus on Facebook or LinkedIn.

