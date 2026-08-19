Empava Redefines Walk-In Tubs with Luxury, Wellness and Safety

Walk-In Tub Collection Combines Therapeutic Hydrotherapy, Accessible Design and Modern Style for a Spa-Inspired Bathing Experience

KEY POINTS:

Empava launches its Walk-In Tub Collection, designed to support wellness and independent living at home.





Soaking and whirlpool walk-in tub models combine accessible design with modern, spa-inspired comfort.





Hydrotherapy, safety and luxury come together in one bathing experience.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With 75% of adults 50+ saying they want to remain in their current homes as they age, according to AARP's 2024 Home & Community Preferences Survey, aging-in-place design is becoming increasingly relevant for today's homeowners. Empava's Walk-In Tub Collection combines therapeutic hydrotherapy, accessible design and modern styling to create a safer, more comfortable bathing experience at home. Designed to promote relaxation, independence and peace of mind, the collection delivers spa-inspired comfort without compromising aesthetics.

Empava’s walk-in tub combines modern design with accessible features, including an outward-swinging door, low step-in threshold and built-in seating for a safer, more comfortable bathing experience.

Available in both soaking and whirlpool models, Empava's walk-in tubs are designed to provide safe, comfortable access while creating a more relaxing bathing experience. For homeowners seeking added therapeutic benefits, whirlpool models incorporate hydrotherapy and temperature-maintaining features for a warm, spa-inspired soak.

"Wellness begins with feeling safe, comfortable and confident in your own home," said Ricky Cheng, President of Empava. "Our walk-in tubs are designed to make every day bathing easier while delivering a relaxing hydrotherapy experience that feels restorative rather than clinical. We believe accessibility, wellness and beautiful design should always go hand in hand."



KEY FEATURES OF THE WALK-IN TUB COLLECTION:

Accessible Walk-In Design: Ultra-low step-in threshold with built-in seating provides safer, more comfortable access.

Ultra-low step-in threshold with built-in seating provides safer, more comfortable access. Outward-Swinging Door: A watertight, outward-swinging door with an easy-turn locking handle makes entering and exiting easier while maximizing interior bathing space.

A watertight, outward-swinging door with an easy-turn locking handle makes entering and exiting easier while maximizing interior bathing space. Flexible Bathing: An ergonomic handheld shower wand provides added convenience and flexibility for seated bathing and easier rinsing

An ergonomic handheld shower wand provides added convenience and flexibility for seated bathing and easier rinsing Therapeutic Hydrotherapy: Whirlpool models feature 13 hydrotherapy water jets and 12 air jets that deliver a soothing, full-body massage experience.

Whirlpool models feature 13 hydrotherapy water jets and 12 air jets that deliver a soothing, full-body massage experience. Consistent Warmth: An integrated inline heater helps maintain water temperatures between 77°F and 104°F throughout the bath.

An integrated inline heater helps maintain water temperatures between 77°F and 104°F throughout the bath. Safety-Focused Design: Anti-slip flooring and three strategically placed grab handles provide added stability and confidence.

Anti-slip flooring and three strategically placed grab handles provide added stability and confidence. Designed for Comfort: A wider reclining area and spacious interior create a more relaxing bathing experience.

A wider reclining area and spacious interior create a more relaxing bathing experience. Fast Drain Technology: Rapid draining minimizes wait times after bathing for added convenience.

For more information about the walk-in tub collection, please visit https://empava.com/.

About EMPAVA

At EMPAVA, designers and manufacturers of kitchen and bath products, we are innovators aiming to revolutionize outdated design, dreamers who constantly pursue innovation, and doers that implement meaningful improvements. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops, ovens and pizza ovens, to stylish outdoor, freestanding and whirlpool tubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.

SOURCE EMPAVA