Emperion Finalizes Creation of Stand-Alone IME Business

Paving the Way for Specialized IME and Peer Review Growth and Innovation

WAYNE, Pa., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emperion and Enlyte leaders have completed the separation of IME, Peer Review (PR), and Independent Review Organization (IRO) services from Enlyte to Emperion, following the agreement announced in February. Emperion will focus on expanded product development and investment opportunities for these and related solutions.

The current IME and Peer Review business includes a network of more than 25,000 providers nationally across a broad range of medical specialties. Emperion will operate from the eight existing regional service centers, more than thirty-five clinic-based settings, and will continue to serve the Workers' Compensation, Automobile, Disability, and Health markets.

New Clinical Services Entity Launches to Assist Property and Casualty Insurers Post this

The new organization will be led by Peter Madeja (CEO) and Delphia Frisch (President), two industry veterans who successfully built and led Genex Services since its inception. As part of the transition, Emperion will benefit from a number of key leaders who ran this business at Enlyte including Randy McKinney, SVP, IME Operations, Joe Weitzman, SVP/Chief Information Officer and Dan Riley, VP of Finance. The leadership team will be further reinforced with several individuals who bring decades of industry experience (at Genex, Coventry and Enlyte) in their respective areas including Debbi Bromley, SVP Human Resources, Barb Robinette, VP/Chief Marketing Officer and Dave Edwards, Senior Advisor.

"Today is the first of many exciting days for Emperion," said Peter Madeja, "Given the talent we have assembled to lead this organization and a combined team with four decades of industry experience, I have every confidence in our ability to broaden client relationships while developing fresh, innovative solutions to help clients and providers achieve the best outcomes possible."

Emperion and Enlyte leaders will continue collaborating to ensure a smooth transition for current clients, who can expect all contractual and service agreements to be maintained by Emperion from this point forward.

About Emperion

Emperion ( www.emperion.com ) is a national provider of outsourced clinical review services including Independent Medical Examination (IME), Peer Review (PR), and Independent Review Organization (IRO) solutions. The company manages a national network of approximately 25,000 providers across a broad range of medical specialties. These capabilities promote patient recovery, return to employment, and successful claim outcomes across Workers' Compensation, Automobile, Disability, and Health benefit systems.

About Enlyte

Enlyte (www.enlyte.com) is a family of businesses that include Mitchell, Genex and Coventry, leaders in cost-containment technology, provider and specialty networks, case management services, pharmacy benefit and disability management. The Enlyte businesses align their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions in a combined organization of nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

